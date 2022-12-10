Giants DC sees similarities between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on the field after win against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are riding high thanks to an outstanding season from quarterback Jalen Hurts, and New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has taken notice.

Martindale met with reporters on Friday and praised Hurts, comparing his growth as a quarterback to that of a former MVP and Super Bowl champion.

"He's really worked on his throwing mechanics, his footwork, and it's paying off for him," Martindale told reporters via NFL Network's James Palmer. "The same way it did for Patrick Mahomes. If you go back and look at those comparisons, it's very similar."

Oddly enough, things began to click for Hurts after a loss against the Giants last season, where the quarterback had one of the worst outings of his young career. Hurts finished 14-of-31 with three interceptions in a 13-7 loss, but since then, he and the Eagles have been virtually unstoppable.

As CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr pointed out, since Hurts' ugly performance 13 months ago, the Eagles have gone 14-1. Meanwhile, Hurts has posted a 67.8 completion percentage, throwing for 3,649 yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions for a rating of 107.0.

Through 12 games this season, Hurts is third in the NFL in passer rating (108.3), fourth in completion percentage (68.1), and seventh in passing touchdowns (20).