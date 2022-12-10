ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethenny Frankel, 52, is a cool mom as she takes daughter Bryn Hoppy, 12, to iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball... after tense interview with Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn Hoppy were each other's date to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball in New York City.

The 52-year-old former Real Housewife looked hot in a black leather outfit while her daughter, 12, donned a red dress.

It comes after the businesswoman's fiery and tense appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAzE5_0jdpxy5500
Cute! Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn Hoppy were each other's date to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball in New York City

The proud mom sweetly kissed her pre-teen on the cheek during one affectionate red carpet moment.

Frankel, who founded and sold beverage line Skinny Girl Cocktails, took Bryn, her only child, along for the night of entertainment.

The former Bravo TV personality looked phenomenal in the rocker chic look, which she paired with combat boots.

Her mini dress had spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline that flashed her perky cleavage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnHsa_0jdpxy5500
Adorable: The proud mom sweetly kissed her pre-teen on the cheek during one affectionate red carpet moment 

Frankel, a New York native, topped the dress with a motorcycle jacket and carried a black leather crossbody bag.

She looked stunning with her dark hair arranged into a chic updo that was styled in a center part.

The mogul and outspoken media personality rocked large diamond stud earrings and a silver-toned necklace with a heart-shaped diamond pendant.

Her short, natural nails were painted a glossy black hue and she tucked one hand in the pocket of her dress as she posed for photos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFt22_0jdpxy5500
Hot mama: The 52-year-old former Real Housewife looked hot in a black leather outfit while her daughter, 12, donned a red dress

Frankel glowed in a face of flattering makeup that helped to bring out her beautiful features.

Her eyebrows were perfectly arched and she coated her eyelids in a shimmery gold shadow.

Bethenny's high cheekbones were dusted in a light pink blush and she finished the presentation with a soft pink lipstick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VznQp_0jdpxy5500
Hair look: She looked stunning with her dark hair arranged into a chic updo that was styled in a center part

Bryn, whose father is pharmaceutical executive Jason Hoppy, looked cute in her little red dress, which also had thin spaghetti straps.

The shift had a low-cut neckline, fitted bodice, and loosely pleated and flared skirt.

She matched her mom in a pair of combat boots that were white, and she carried a heart-shaped red leather purse.

The young lady pulled her dirty blonde hair back into two low braids and she wore stacks of bracelets.

In her ears she sported festive dangling red and white swirl-striped, sphere-shaped earrings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ItjDA_0jdpxy5500
Holiday jewelry: In her ears Bryn sported festive dangling red and white swirl-striped, sphere-shaped earrings

Bethenny shared outtakes from before the show, as the duo were in route to the venue.

Bryn wore a white winter coat as they sat in the backseat of a vehicle that transported them to Madison Square Garden.

While on the way there they sang Jingle Bells in unison as Frankel recorded them for her 2.9 million social media followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0vLb_0jdpxy5500
Behind-the-scenes: Bethenny shared outtakes from before the show, as the duo were in route to the venue

