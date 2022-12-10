ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Hield, Haliburton lead Pacers past Wizards, 121-111

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTBog_0jdpwjTj00

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night.

Hield made 12 of 19 shots, including four 3-pointers.

“Buddy is an underrated basketball player,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He knows the game. He understands timing and movement. He drives it better than people think. When he’s tuned into it, he passes the ball extremely well. At the core, he’s a guy that’s a scorer. That’s who he is and we have to understand that and celebrate that. Tonight was a night where we needed him desperately.”

Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14.

“Myles’ two 3s at the end were great and put the game away,” Carlisle said. “I love the way Mathurin is playing right now. He’s playing with great poise. He’s aggressive and really playing the right way.”

Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting. He had 20 points in the first half, hitting nine shots without a miss. Kyle Kuzma added 27 points, and Jordan Goodwin had 19.

The Pacers were able to limit Porzingis’ touches in the second half.

Haliburton said the Pacers didn’t change anything scheme-wise.

“We knew we had to play more physical,” Haliburton said.

The Wizards have lost five games in a row and eight of their last nine. The Pacers lead the season series 2-1 with a game remaining Feb. 11 at Washington.

The Pacers made 18 of 41 from 3-point range.

“Our overall effort was good,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said about his short-handed team. “I’m sure guys got fatigue but that’s no excuse, you have to close it out. Eighteen 3s is tough to overcome.”

Unseld said Porzingis was aggressive in the first half.

“He hit two 3s and his defense was turning into easy offense for him,” Unseld said.

After a first half with 14 lead changes, the Pacers led 69-65 at halftime. The Pacers and Wizards shot well in the first half with Indiana at 65% and Washington at 64.3%. For the game, Washington shot 53.2% and Indiana 51.2%

“When you consider the difficulty of a Western trip and coming back East, it’s a great win for us,” Carlisle said. “Washington is a desperate team being without guys but the guys they have are all really good players.”

TIP-INS

Wizards: Bradley Beal missed his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury. He was hurt early Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers … Will Barton was sidelined with a left foot soreness.

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson was out with a sore left knee. … The Pacers played at home for the first time since Nov. 25 after a seven-game West trip, its longest trip in 36 years.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.

Pacers: Host Brooklyn on Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Thomas helps short-handed Nets rally past Pacers, 136-133

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn mixed up his lineup and his defenses Saturday night — and the nine players in uniform responded. Cam Thomas scored a career-high 33 points, Patty Mills added 24 and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 136-133 despite sitting their top seven scorers. “There was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX59

Butler’s late flurry helps Heat put away Pacers 87-82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra thought his players turned back the clock Monday night. It reminded Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle of an old Eastern Conference classic, too. On a rugged night, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Jimmy Butler scored seven straight points late in the fourth quarter to help […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Victor Oladipo returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse with Miami Heat

It’s been a long time since Victor Oladipo checked into a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The home of the Pacers didn’t even have its current sponsor at the time. The Miami Heat shooting guard hasn’t been back in action on his old home floor since being a part of a multi-team deal that sent him […]
MIAMI, FL
FOX59

Indiana beats Pitt, reaches 17th College Cup title game

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Wittenbrink and Tommy Mihalic scored in the first half and No. 13 Indiana beat Pittsburgh 2-0 on Friday night to advance to its 17th NCAA College Cup championship game. Indiana (14-4-6) became the first Division I men’s soccer program to reach 100 NCAA Tournament victories — in its 22nd semifinal. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Gruesome animal cruelty case in Indiana heading to trial

WARNING: Some readers may find this content to be disturbing. Discretion is advised. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana woman previously found guilty on prior animal cruelty charges will be heading back to court in a new case. Shayna Burko was arrested back in July after authorities say they found a dead dog and canine […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX59

An inmate dies at USP Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A United States Penitentiary Terre Haute inmate has died. The inmate has been identified as 50-year-old Anthony Alls. Alls was found unresponsive on December 10th at approximately 12:10 a.m. where responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Alls was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

Indiana flu deaths double in a week

INDIANAPOLIS— The number of flu-related deaths doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Officials say 24 people have died from the flu so far this season. This is 13 more deaths than the previous week. Of the deaths this season, 1 was a person between the age of […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

No. 4 Boilermakers hold off Nebraska 65-62 in overtime

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and Braden Smith made four free throws in the last 28 seconds of overtime to give No. 4 Purdue a hard-earned 65-62 victory over Nebraska on Saturday. The Boilermakers (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) have won two straight to open conference play for the first […]
LINCOLN, NE
FOX59

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy