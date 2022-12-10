Through the doors at the Human Development Center located at 1500 N. 34th St Suite, 100 in Superior, you can find Project Reach Out and their new drop-in center. T. Project Reach Out provides many services to the community of Superior and beyond in Douglas County. But they also; “represent the voice of a lot of people in this community that I think doesn’t get heard very often. And we connect with people to try to improve their lives, whether that is helping them find stability with shelter, a stable food source, and a positive home environment. We want to see them excel and graduate,” said Katie Modin, Project Reach Out Program Coordinator.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO