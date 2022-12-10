Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Marine collects 1,000th point in Barnum girls basketball win, Cromwell-Wright stays perfect
On Monday the Barnum Bombers girl’s basketball team played host to Cherry who were hunting for their first win. Barnum’s Allie Marine scored her 1,000 career point in the Bombers 66-36 victory becoming the 19th player in school history to reach that milestone. Cromwell-Wright was looking to protect...
WDIO-TV
Spartans boy’s hockey wins road battle against Denfeld
The Superior Spartans boy’s hockey team was on the road on Saturday taking on the Duluth Denfeld Hunters. Denfeld came into the game looking for their third win of the season. The Hunters got out to the start they wanted opening the scoring with a powerplay goal from Andy...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey ties St. Thomas on Sophie’s Squad night
The No. 7/8 University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was taking on St. Thomas. Saturday also marked the return of the Sophie’s Squad initiative between both the men and women teams. Creating a platform to raise funds and awareness towards mental health, Sophie’s Squad had already made upwards of $9.000 in merchandise sales after the end of the game.
WDIO-TV
Moose Lake-Willow River hands North Woods first loss
After dropping only five games a season ago the North Woods Grizzlies boy’s basketball team was undefeated visiting the Moose Lake-Willow River Rebels on Monday. North Woods’ Louie Panichi opened the scoring of the game. Adam Neuman of the Rebels had a multipoint night. As the Rebels won...
WDIO-TV
Lake Superior Conference girl’s basketball day held on Saturday
The Lake Superior Conference girl’s basketball day took place on Saturday, hosted by Superior high school. The event began at 11:00 a.m and concluded with the Spartans team playing Hibbing at 5:00 p.m. A total of eight Northland teams took to the court on the evening with the scored...
WDIO-TV
Duluth boxer “Lionheart” crowned champion in 10th pro fight
It takes training, focus, and a fierce heart to step into a boxing ring. After months of practice at Jungle Boy Boxing Gym, Duluth’s own Danny Huffman lived up to his nickname “Lionheart” entering a bout in St. Paul over the weekend. At Element Gym he would emerge the champion over a six-time Golden Glove winner.
WDIO-TV
Karen Stromme named National Girls and Women in Sports honoree
On Saturday the 2023 National Girls & Women in Sports Day-Minnesota award winners were announced. Hall of famer from the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) Karen Stromme was named special merit award winner. stromme has held numerous positions at the University including coaching the UMD women’s basketball and golf teams....
WDIO-TV
New renovations at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge
Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is celebrating the recent work done on their Duluth campus, as new renovations have recently wrapped up. Center Director Brandon Torgerson says, “We’ve done a lot. We’ve renovated our entire main campus.”. Last year the nonprofit finished the apartment building having all...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Alexis
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Winter storm arrives tonight
A winter storm will arrive this evening and take its time leaving the Northland over the next several days. Before precipitation begins, our Tuesday is cloudy and breezy with steady temperatures in low to mid-30s. Winter weather headlines are in effect across the Northland generally from 6 pm Tuesday until...
WDIO-TV
140 years of Duluth Pack have been built by hand
Like every bag, Duluth Pack has been built by hand. And on Monday, the company celebrated 140 years. “We are Americana. That’s the best way to sum it up is made in America for 140 years,” President and CEO Tom Sega said. “Doesn’t get any better than that.”
WDIO-TV
Ice fishing safety with the Duluth Fire Department
Captain Kevin Haney of the Duluth Fire Department stopped by The Lift with some reminders Ice Fishing Safety. “Ice Fishing has already started on most lakes even out here on Lake Superior, and it’s definitely more finicky. The conditions can change quickly.” Captain Haney tells us that as they give recommendations for ice thickness, “There isn’t any ice that’s 100% safe.”
WDIO-TV
New Youth and Young Adult Drop-In center available in Wisconsin
Through the doors at the Human Development Center located at 1500 N. 34th St Suite, 100 in Superior, you can find Project Reach Out and their new drop-in center. T. Project Reach Out provides many services to the community of Superior and beyond in Douglas County. But they also; “represent the voice of a lot of people in this community that I think doesn’t get heard very often. And we connect with people to try to improve their lives, whether that is helping them find stability with shelter, a stable food source, and a positive home environment. We want to see them excel and graduate,” said Katie Modin, Project Reach Out Program Coordinator.
WDIO-TV
Car vs train accident in Superior
At around 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, Superior police officers were called to a crash involving a train and a train locomotive at Tower Avenue and Winter Street. A preliminary investigation indicates the car was stopped on the tracks when an approaching train locomotive struck the stopped vehicle, pushing it off Tower Avenue and onto the tracks to around John Avenue.
WDIO-TV
Sentencing for 2018 murder in Duluth, defendant gets 16+years
Brian Ross Shaw has now faced his fate for a fatal shooting in Gary-New Duluth four years ago. The St. Louis County Attorney’s office said that he was sentenced by Judge Eric Hylden to 16.5 years in prison. This was for the death of Kevin John Weiss back on...
WDIO-TV
Mayor Jim Pain announces a Superior property tax decrease
The City of Superior is heading towards some changes in the 2023. Mayor Jim Paine announced Friday December 9th, 2022 property taxes will be decreasing. Property owners that have not yet made improvements to their Superior home in 2022 can await an estimated 3% reduction in their property taxes in the 2023 year after accounting for changes in state tax credits.
Comments / 0