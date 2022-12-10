Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Carroll Basketball Teams Sweep Storm Lake
Saturday afternoon basketball at Tornado Fieldhouse and the Carroll Tigers left town with a pair of wins. The Tiger girls led 18-14 at halftime on their way to a 47-29 win. Camryn Schable led the way with 10 points as they improve to 2-3 on the season. The Storm Lake girls were led by Avery DeHaan's 16 points and the Tornadoes fall to 4-2 overall.
stormlakeradio.com
Kim Law, age 66, of Auburn
Funeral services for Kim Law, age 66 of Auburn, IA, will be at 9:30AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City, IA. Visitation will be from 4-7PM on Friday, December 16, at the funeral home. Kim passed away on December 6, 2022, at...
KCCI.com
Digging out of the snow in Algona
ALGONA, Iowa — It is a mix of work and play in the more than 6 inches of snow that fell in Algona. We met a mom and her two kids. Kids who couldn't wait to play in the snow. "Benton was sad when he found out we had to go to school, because we were two hours late. When they canceled he was the first one to get his stuff on to come out and play," said Micki Loes — her kids love the snow.
kicdam.com
Nebraska Man Injured In O’Brien County Crash Dies From Injuries
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– An Omaha man seriously injured in a crash last week near Sheldon has died from his injuries. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says 48-year-old Brian Williams was southbound on Nettle Avenue when his semi crossed the center line and struck the rear axle of a semi around one o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
stormlakeradio.com
Dale Ivar Frantz, age 86, of Laurens
Dale Ivar Frantz, age 86, of Laurens, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Saturday, December 10, 2022, from the Laurens Care Center in Laurens, Iowa. Celebration of Life is 1:30 PM, Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Laurens, Iowa, with Rev. Deb Parkison officiating.
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
mystar106.com
Snowfall amounts vary widely with north-central Iowa’s first major winter storm of season
Palo Alto County saw the highest snowfall totals in Iowa from the storm, with Ruthven receiving 12 inches of snow and Emmetsburg 10 inches. Dexter in Mower County received 10.3 inches. North-central Iowa could see some isolated areas of freezing drizzle overnight, mixing with snow in the very early morning...
kicdam.com
Driver and Passenger Avoid Injury in Single Vehicle Rollover in O’Brien County
Primghar, IA (KICD) — A driver and his passenger managed to avoid injuries in a crash near Paullina on Sunday. According to the crash report from the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Jamison Jenness was headed North on Silver Avenue around midnight in heavy fog conditions when he reportedly missed the stop sign at the T intersection at 470th Street while talking to a passenger.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm System Set to Move Through the Area Starting Later Today ; Freezing Rain a Possibility
Icy conditions could very well be on the horizon in the Storm Lake area. National Weather Service in Sioux Falls meteorologist Peter Rogers says there is a potential for freezing rain and ice accumulations later this (Mon) evening through tomorrow (Tues) morning...(audio clip below :33 ) Along with potential ice...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall
UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
Adair woman injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County
(Guthrie Co) An Adair woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Friday morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Jaya Madelyne Fever was driving a 2002 Buick Lesabre northbound on Frontier Road. It appeared that the vehicle was in the southbound lane when Fever attempted to correct her steering, leading to an overcorrection and loss of traction. The vehicle left skid marks from the southbound lane through the northbound lane and continued through the grass in the ditch. The Buick struck a utility pole on the passenger side and came to rest just northeast of the utility pole.
KCCI.com
More bird flu outbreaks reported in Cherokee, Buena Vista counties
One-hundred thousand birds will be destroyed as the Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed two more cases of bird flu in the state on Sunday. The outbreaks were found in commercial turkey flocks in Cherokee and Buena Vista counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture tells KCCI approximately 50,000 turkeys in each...
stormlakeradio.com
Emmetsburg Man Receives Multiple Charges Following Clay County Traffic Stop
An Emmetsburg man was arrested following a traffic stop this past weekend in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Tyson Kruse was arrested after being pulled over early Sunday morning in the 37-hundred mile of County Road N-18. Kruse was charged with 1st Offense Operating While Under The Influence, as well as Carrying a Dangerous Weapon While Under The Influence. Deputies say he was in possession of a loaded firearm.
stormlakeradio.com
Makeup Event Planned for Miracle on Lake Avenue
A makeup event for the Storm Lake Miracle on Lake Avenue will be held this Thursday, December 15th from 5:30 to 8pm. According to Storm Lake United, residents should plan for festive activities, warming stations, and deals from downtown businesses throughout that evening. Keep tabs on the Storm Lake United Facebook page for more information, or check with businesses to find out specific events that they'll have going on.
Man found guilty of murdering woman at Milford clinic
A jury found Goyne-Yarns guilty of first degree murder after the shooting of Shelby Lynn Woizeschke Friday afternoon.
stormlakeradio.com
More Area Turkey Flocks Infected with Bird Flu
More cases of bird flu have been confirmed in commercial turkey flocks in the area over the last few days. Agriculture officials today (Sun) confirmed cases in Buena Vista and Cherokee counties. On Friday, bird flu was confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in Sac county. Bird flu has now...
stormlakeradio.com
Bird Flu Confirmed in Ida County Turkey Flock
A case of avian influenza has been confirmed in Ida County. According to agriculture officials, the affected site is a commercial turkey flock. This marks the first confirmed case of bird flu in an Ida County flock this year. There have now been 30 flocks infected with bird flu in...
theperrynews.com
Perry native suspected in summer luggage thefts
LAS VEGAS — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday in Clark County District Court in Nevada for a Perry native suspected of stealing luggage from a Las Vegas airport last summer. Samuel Brinton faces a charge of grand larceny, with items valued between $1,200 and $5,000, according to court...
