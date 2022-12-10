ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Leon, TX

fox26houston.com

2 teens in critical condition after shooting near Humble, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston. Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: 1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car...
HUMBLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries

The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
wtaw.com

Brazoria County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges In Bryan Municipal Court

A Brazoria County man was arrested on multiple charges related to disrupting activity in Bryan municipal court. A city of Bryan deputy marshal who was working as a court bailiff wrote in his arrest report that the man who was previously disruptive asked in a very loud voice “Do you have a pisser?”
BRYAN, TX

