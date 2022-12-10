Read full article on original website
1 teen dead, 1 critically injured after attempted robbery in north Harris County, deputies say
According to HCSO, the teens were attempting to rob a man outside of a store when the man's friend exited his car and shot them both.
Man shot and killed during suspected drug deal in northeast Houston, police say
Investigators said the victim tried to flee the scene and made it a short ways before he succumbed to his injuries in the car. Now, police are searching for the gunman.
Argument leads to woman's deadly shooting in Spring Branch area, Houston police say
Some sort of argument erupted and multiple gunshots were fired, according to officers at the scene. An investigation is underway.
Click2Houston.com
20-year HPD officer dies days after vehicle struck by train in north Houston, chief says
HOUSTON – An off-duty officer with the Houston Police Department has died Monday after his vehicle collided with a train in north Houston Wednesday morning, according to HPD Chief Troy Finner. Finner said the officer, Vidal Lopez, who was a 20-year veteran of the force, was heading to work...
fox26houston.com
Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, charged with intoxication manslaughter for deadly Houston crash
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged following a deadly crash in Houston over the weekend. Police say Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The identity of the 26-year-old woman who died in the crash has not been released. The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m....
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by group of men outside SW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by a group of men at an apartment complex in southwest Houston. It happened before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd near Bissonnet Street. Investigators said a group of men were...
fox26houston.com
2 teens in critical condition after shooting near Humble, police say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston. Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle. SUGGESTED: 1 dead after car crash in southwest Houston, one car...
21-year-old killed after being hit by stray bullet while asleep in north Harris Co., deputies say
Deputies said the victim's two young family members were also inside the apartment during the shooting and thankfully, were not physically injured.
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
Man detained after crashing into sedan near Hobby Airport, killing driver, police said
The pickup driver attempted to pass a slow-moving car before slamming into the sedan, making a U-Turn at an intersection, police said.
24-year-old man charged with murder after accused of firing several shots in car with passengers
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
Houston man sentenced to 45 years for killing TSU student while on bond for robbing store in 2018
Seven months after being freed on bond, the now convicted murderer arranged to meet his victim on Snapchat with the username "KillerPowell5."
A dozen children hospitalized after church bus overturned in east Harris County, sheriff says
According to HCSO, three adult passengers and 12 children were on board, ranging from ages 1 to 16.
SWAT stand-off ends with man shooting himself in front lawn where family lived, HPD says
According to police, the man was outside of the residence where his common-law wife and children lived.
2 years after Jason Landry vanished, retired FBI agent believes he may have been a crime victim
Landry is the Texas State student who disappeared near Luling on Dec. 13, 2020, on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas break. It was the night of Dec. 13, 2020, when Texas State student Jason Landry loaded up his car and headed home to the Houston area to spend time with his family for the holidays.
proclaimerscv.com
After Officer Shot and Killed Man on I-10, Police Discovered 180 Pounds of Cocaine
After what began as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night, a cop shot and killed a man who was carrying cocaine. Just before 10 o’clock, the chase started west of LA 415 and moved into East Baton Rouge after crossing the Mississippi River Bridge. According to state...
Caught on camera: Robbers attack employees, threaten customers, steal $3,000 at trendy sushi spot
Houston police are looking for two men who were caught on camera robbing a trendy Washington Avenue sushi restaurant.
Homeowner killed in front of girlfriend while confronting prowlers in Houston's southside, HPD says
A woman witnessed her boyfriend's death during what police say was a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
wtaw.com
Brazoria County Man Arrested On Multiple Charges In Bryan Municipal Court
A Brazoria County man was arrested on multiple charges related to disrupting activity in Bryan municipal court. A city of Bryan deputy marshal who was working as a court bailiff wrote in his arrest report that the man who was previously disruptive asked in a very loud voice “Do you have a pisser?”
Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say
The victim's girlfriend told police he grabbed a gun and opened the front door to confront the suspects after he reportedly saw them trying to steal her vehicle.
