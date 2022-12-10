ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local veteran opens coffee shop in downtown

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local veteran who served 19 years in the military, is sharing some of his world travel experiences through coffee.

Hector Miranda is the proud new owner of the Paper Plane Coffee Shop on 19th Street in downtown Bakersfield.

He said during his overseas service, he got to experience what coffee and tea mean to other cultures and he wants to share it with locals.

Miranda was medically retired from the military in 2020.

“Family is very big for us and we wanted to offer something that meant family and be able to bring you in and allow you to experience what other people have other than us,” Miranda said.

At Paper Plane Coffee Shop Miranda is serving Cuban coffee, with plans to bring in coffee from Mexico, Vietnam, Turkey and more.

