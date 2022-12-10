Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage
Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
Oklahoma Human Services Warning Snap Users Of Card Skimmers
Oklahoma officials are warning people about fraudsters across the state. A person's financial information exists right on the black strip of a debit card. Scammers are stealing this data from people's cards that they cannot afford to lose. “In a matter of minutes, they’re wiping out everything that people have,”...
Covenant Living At Inverness Cheers On Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold
Miss Oklahoma and News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold is competing this week for Miss America. While many are preparing to cheer Megan on, her neighbors and friends at Covenant Living at Inverness may be the most excited. Retirement community Covenant Living at Inverness is home to Miss Oklahoma Megan...
Oklahoma Families Gather In Claremore To Remember Lost Children
Oklahoma families gathered together Sunday night to honor children lost from miscarriages or as infants during a candlelight ceremony. The event, known as "Shine the Light," had people meeting at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore to make ornaments and remember young lives lost. Organizers with Compassion Women's Center...
Live Updates: Severe Storms Moving Across Oklahoma Overnight
2:30 a.m. Update: A line of severe storms is moving through western Oklahoma. Storms are expected to hit the Oklahoma City metro at around 3 a.m. Tuesday. The storms have ramped up as the line moves toward central Oklahoma. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, and Major...
Live Updates: Storms Enter Oklahoma With Severe Weather Threat Possible Overnight
1:21 a.m. Update: A line of severe storms is moving through western Oklahoma. Storms are expected to hit the Oklahoma City metro at around 3 a.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Custer, Dewey, Major, Washita, Woods and Woodward Counties until 2:00 a.m. The NWS issued a Tornado...
Strong To Severe Storms Possible
TULSA, Okla. - Showers and storms hang around on Tuesday morning. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Storms are likely on Tuesday morning ending by midday. Some storms may be strong to severe before exiting eastern Oklahoma early Tuesday afternoon. Remain aware of your weather conditions and be prepared to act if warnings are issued for your area.
