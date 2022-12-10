Read full article on original website
Michigan seeing massive increase in marijuana poisonings with young kids
(WXYZ) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Michigan since 2018, and cannabis use is up. But, marijuana poisonings are also up, not just in Michigan, but nationwide. The National Poison Data System tracked a 245% rise in pediatric abuse and misuse of cannabis from 2000 to 2020, with the biggest increase happening from 2017-2020 when cannabis legalization really started to grow.
New EV battery plant coming to Michigan helping to create thousands of jobs
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — A GM joint venture is getting a $2.5 billion loan to build 3 battery plants, including 1 in Michigan. The announcement, which will benefit the industry and workers, was made by former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy. “This announcement alone will help...
Mom of Pan Am Flight 103 victim from Michigan speaks out as accused bombmaker is charged
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “She loved helping other people and she wanted to be of service,” said Lelia Smith, mom of LaWanda Thomas. Smith spoke to 7 Action News on the phone about two lives lost when a terrorist bomb blew Pan Am Flight 103 out of the sky over the Scottish town of Lockerbie as it flew from London, bound for New York and then Detroit.
Detroit woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair Michigan, heads to national competition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamie Junior won a crown and a competition on Sunday— but for her, it's so much more. After a competition held at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, Jamie was crowned the new Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2023, which mean she'll go on to compete or the national title of Ms. Wheelchair America.
Christmas movies filmed in Michigan to watch this season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Did you know Michigan is a filming location for a surprising number of Christmas movies?. As you're gathering ideas for films to watch this holiday season, maybe add some of these to your list. "Christmas at the Holly Hotel" just debuted last weekend. It follows...
Could the Keystone Pipeline spill affect gas prices in metro Detroit?
There are new concerns about gas prices after the largest oil spill on land in nearly a decade. A federal investigation is underway in Washington, Kansas after the Keystone Pipeline ruptured, spilling nearly 600,000 gallons of oil into a creek. The pipeline was forced to shut down and the leak...
