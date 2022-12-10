ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest

Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday. Aundre Cross, 41, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Lenzie Jaster accused, admits he 'messed up'

MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 19th and Wright on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The accused is Lenzie Jaster Jr. – who faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. That vehicle is described...
MILWAUKEE, WI
tmj4.com

18-year-old killed in shooting near 20th and Nash

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man died after he was shot near 20th and Nash Saturday afternoon. Milwaukee police said in a statement the deadly shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Police did not have any other details. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
MILWAUKEE, WI
proclaimerscv.com

Milwaukee Authorities Found a Woman and Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Dead in Northridge Lake

Milwaukee police authorities have identified and woman and her 7-year-old daughter whose dead bodies were found in Northridge Lake. Khalilah S. Brister, 25 years old, and her daughter Tyrielle Jefferson, 7 years old, were found dead in Northridge lake on Thursday. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report revealed that Brister died by suicide while her daughter’s cause of death is homicide.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier

MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man fled traffic stop before Burlington car theft, police say

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Police are looking for Hunter Hanson, 23, of Racine, wanted in connection with a burglary early Monday, Dec. 12. According to police, Hanson entered an unlocked garage at a home on Eastbrook Drive in Burlington shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and took keys for three vehicles. He then stole a beige 2014 Toyota Tacoma with Wisconsin license plate number JE 9089.
BURLINGTON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol. The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance. It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Postman Killed, Reward Offered

There’s a $50,000 reward for information about whoever shot and killed a Milwaukee mailman. Police say 44-year-old Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering the mail Friday afternoon. His family says he was a wonderful person, he’d been a mailman for more than 18 years. Milwaukee Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale Holiday Inn break-ins, 28 vehicles hit

GLENDALE, Wis. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into at the Holiday Inn on Port Washington Road early Sunday, Dec. 11. According to police, the windows were smashed on 28 vehicles parked in the hotel parking lot. The crimes were reported to police around 4 a.m. Police determined...
GLENDALE, WI
CBS 58

Vehicle fire at Mitchell International Airport leaves 1 injured

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport left the driver injured after a car fire. Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office notified the public that the main freeway entrance to the airport, known as "baggage drive," was closed while they responded to the single-vehicle crash along with the Milwaukee Fire Department.
MILWAUKEE, WI

