wuwm.com
Fatal shooting of postal carrier and new Milwaukee homicide record prompt more calls for peace
Friday afternoon's fatal shooting of mail carrier Aundre Cross continued to push this year's Milwaukee homicide total farther over the 200 mark. Each additional killing yet this year would be a new record for the city. The high-profile case of the postal employee again has people talking about ways to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest
Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday. Aundre Cross, 41, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
Milwaukee Home Randomly Shot Up, Mistakenly Labeled As 'Nuisance' Property
The couple was told that they would have to pay fines if it happened again.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; Lenzie Jaster accused, admits he 'messed up'
MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman near 19th and Wright on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The accused is Lenzie Jaster Jr. – who faces a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee North Avenue hit-and-run, bicyclist struck, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist on North Avenue Monday afternoon, Dec. 12. The hit-and-run crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Police said the vehicle was last seen headed east on North Avenue and then possibly south on a side street. That vehicle is described...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postman's murder prompts acts of kindness for letter carriers
A growing memorial on 65th Street marks where Aundre Cross was on his rounds delivering mail Friday when he was killed. Since then, there has been an outpouring of support for his family. Others, seeing the passion he had for his job, said they want to pay it forward.
tmj4.com
18-year-old killed in shooting near 20th and Nash
MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee man died after he was shot near 20th and Nash Saturday afternoon. Milwaukee police said in a statement the deadly shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Police did not have any other details. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)...
proclaimerscv.com
Milwaukee Authorities Found a Woman and Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Dead in Northridge Lake
Milwaukee police authorities have identified and woman and her 7-year-old daughter whose dead bodies were found in Northridge Lake. Khalilah S. Brister, 25 years old, and her daughter Tyrielle Jefferson, 7 years old, were found dead in Northridge lake on Thursday. Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office report revealed that Brister died by suicide while her daughter’s cause of death is homicide.
WISN
Manhunt on for killer of Milwaukee letter carrier
MILWAUKEE — The search continues for the person who killed 41-year-old letter carrier Aundre Cross Friday evening near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. Surveillance video captures the sound of the gunshot just before 5 p.m. Seconds later, a man is seen running to a silver Audi waiting in an alley, and it drives off.
CBS 58
Police investigate 18-year-old man shot and killed Saturday afternoon near 20th & Nash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 20th & Nash Streets at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Wisconsin shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near 29th and Wisconsin Sunday night, Dec. 11. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Police say the 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine man fled traffic stop before Burlington car theft, police say
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Police are looking for Hunter Hanson, 23, of Racine, wanted in connection with a burglary early Monday, Dec. 12. According to police, Hanson entered an unlocked garage at a home on Eastbrook Drive in Burlington shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and took keys for three vehicles. He then stole a beige 2014 Toyota Tacoma with Wisconsin license plate number JE 9089.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee reckless driver flips car near 79th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Video shared with FOX6 News Monday night, Dec. 12 shows a Milwaukee reckless driver flipping a car, landing in a parking lot near 79th and Capitol. The owner of a nearby business shared the surveillance. It in, you can see in the top left corner the car flies...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Postman Killed, Reward Offered
There’s a $50,000 reward for information about whoever shot and killed a Milwaukee mailman. Police say 44-year-old Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering the mail Friday afternoon. His family says he was a wonderful person, he’d been a mailman for more than 18 years. Milwaukee Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Veterans Park rollover crash after pursuit, guns, drugs found
MILWAUKEE - Two men and a woman from Milwaukee are charged in connection with a pursuit that started in Cudahy and ended in a crash in Milwaukee's Veterans Park, where prosecutors say drugs and guns were found in the car. Terrence Canady, 23, Danielle Carey, 19 and Qureion Young 24,...
Bald eagle shot and injured in Franklin, search for suspect continues
Officials believe the bald eagle that showed up injured last week was shot. They are now searching for suspects.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale Holiday Inn break-ins, 28 vehicles hit
GLENDALE, Wis. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into at the Holiday Inn on Port Washington Road early Sunday, Dec. 11. According to police, the windows were smashed on 28 vehicles parked in the hotel parking lot. The crimes were reported to police around 4 a.m. Police determined...
CBS 58
Vehicle fire at Mitchell International Airport leaves 1 injured
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A crash at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport left the driver injured after a car fire. Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office notified the public that the main freeway entrance to the airport, known as "baggage drive," was closed while they responded to the single-vehicle crash along with the Milwaukee Fire Department.
MPD executes search warrant, finds 100+ exotic animals
The Milwaukee Police Department executed a search warrant on the 2800 block of N. 9th Street on Saturday for an animal cruelty investigation.
Postal worker in Milwaukee fatally shot while delivering mail
MILWAUKEE — A U.S. Postal Service employee was fatally shot while delivering mail in Milwaukee on Friday, authorities said. The 44-year-old carrier, who had 18 years of service with the USPS, was shot shortly before 6 p.m. CST, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service also...
