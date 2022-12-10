Read full article on original website
Daily Dose: Treating Boils
OKLAHOMA CITY - In Today's Daily Dose, a viewer asks if there are any remedies for painful and recurring boils on the skin. Dr. Lacy Anderson joins us with the answer.
Flu activity level reaches very high in Oklahoma | Covid-19
Flu activity levels have reached their highest point since the 2009 swine flu pandemic, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The News Press previously reported statewide activity levels were considered “moderate.” Two weeks later, Oklahoma crossed the “high” category into “very high.”
Oklahoma Companies Looking For Machinists During Shortage
Tulsa Tech instructors say there’s a huge shortage of machinists right now in Green Country. There are more jobs than people to fill them. Teachers say there are several different things you can do with a machining education whether that's operating machines, making parts, or even sales. Manuel Flores is in his second year in the machining program at Tulsa Tech.
OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
News 9 Announces Partnership To Televise OKC Memorial Marathon
A new partnership between the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and Oklahoma's Own News 9 was announced Monday. Starting in 2023, News 9 will be the new broadcast home of this event and partner to an organization that raises funds for the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum. The Run To...
Heading to the ‘next level’
Turning lumber into something functional and beautiful is a Next Level Pergolas specialty – and it’s something that has proven a success for the El Reno company. That success has led to word of mouth referrals that mean Next Level is in high demand – and the growth of the firm just this week led to a new mile stone, as the company begins moving into its new office and showroom.
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
Inaugural NSU class of Physician Assistant Studies students set to graduate
MUSKOGEE – Kaylee Switzer was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was two years old. Switzer, a Cherokee Nation citizen and native of Keys, Oklahoma, said she was blessed to have some of the most phenomenal providers taking care of her through this time and it has left a lasting impact on her.
Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration
Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
Oklahoma Human Services Warning Snap Users Of Card Skimmers
Oklahoma officials are warning people about fraudsters across the state. A person's financial information exists right on the black strip of a debit card. Scammers are stealing this data from people's cards that they cannot afford to lose. “In a matter of minutes, they’re wiping out everything that people have,”...
Oklahoma City tourism industry booming, according to new study
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City tourism industry is booming, according to a new study by Tourism Economics. The report said visitors had a $3.8 billion impact on OKC’s local economy. KOCO 5 spoke with the president of Visit OKC, Zac Craig, about this, who said they are very excited about the new study.
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
Oklahoma Families Gather In Claremore To Remember Lost Children
Oklahoma families gathered together Sunday night to honor children lost from miscarriages or as infants during a candlelight ceremony. The event, known as "Shine the Light," had people meeting at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore to make ornaments and remember young lives lost. Organizers with Compassion Women's Center...
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
Oklahoma governor issues TikTok ban on state devices
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday issued an executive order banning TikTok for state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or government-issued devices. Stitt's office said in a news release that the executive order is in response to ongoing national and cybersecurity threats created by...
Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma
If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
Tracking a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Tonight into Tuesday Morning!
A strong storm system and Pacific Front moves across Oklahoma late tonight and Tuesday with a line of strong to severe storms possible first developing in western OK this evening and then reaching OKC very early Tuesday AM. It’s a Slight to Marginal Risk for severe storms with hail and wind the main threats. Watching!
