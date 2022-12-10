ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland announces dates for fan-favorite after-dark events

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago

The Disneyland Resort requests the presence of princesses, couples, and others for special events at the theme park.

The resort announced the return of one fan-favorite after-dark event and announced the debut of another on Friday. After-dark events give guests access to Disneyland after the park closes.

In March, an all-new after-dark event, “Princess Nite,” will debut at the Disneyland Resort. The limited-time offering will only occur on March 7 and 9 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

(Disneyland Resort)

During the event, park visitors will be able to:

  • Take photos with backdrops from Disney’s beloved princess movies like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Princess Diaries.”
  • Enjoy a concert from Disney characters, including Moana and Merida.
  • Dance the night away with “Wreck-It-Ralph” character Vanellope Von Schweetz at a candy-themed dance party in Tomorrowland.

Ticket prices start at $129 per guest, according to the website.

Disneyland offers ticket deal for Southern California residents

Guests will also have unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads during the event. Rides and attractions will also be available during the after-dark festivity.

The fan-favorite event “Sweethearts’ Nite” will return to the Disneyland Resort on select nights beginning Jan. 31, 2023, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The event will take place on:

Jan. 31

Feb. 2

Feb. 5

Feb. 7

Feb. 9

Feb. 14

Feb. 16

The event will feature a special firework show, special character meet and greets, photo opportunities, special food created for the event, and other activities. Ticket prices start at $129 per guest, according to the website .

Like “Princess Nite,” park visitors can also access unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads.

Magic Key holders will be given access to a pre-sale for event tickets no earlier than 9 a.m. on Dec. 12, according to a news release. Ticket sales will begin for the general public no earlier than 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Tickets can be purchased on the Disneyland website.

Park reservations won’t be required for the after-dark celebrations.

