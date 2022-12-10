Disneyland announces dates for fan-favorite after-dark events
The Disneyland Resort requests the presence of princesses, couples, and others for special events at the theme park.
The resort announced the return of one fan-favorite after-dark event and announced the debut of another on Friday. After-dark events give guests access to Disneyland after the park closes.
In March, an all-new after-dark event, “Princess Nite,” will debut at the Disneyland Resort. The limited-time offering will only occur on March 7 and 9 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
During the event, park visitors will be able to:
- Take photos with backdrops from Disney’s beloved princess movies like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Princess Diaries.”
- Enjoy a concert from Disney characters, including Moana and Merida.
- Dance the night away with “Wreck-It-Ralph” character Vanellope Von Schweetz at a candy-themed dance party in Tomorrowland.
Ticket prices start at $129 per guest, according to the website.
Guests will also have unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads during the event. Rides and attractions will also be available during the after-dark festivity.
The fan-favorite event “Sweethearts’ Nite” will return to the Disneyland Resort on select nights beginning Jan. 31, 2023, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The event will take place on:
Jan. 31
Feb. 2
Feb. 5
Feb. 7
Feb. 9
Feb. 14
Feb. 16
The event will feature a special firework show, special character meet and greets, photo opportunities, special food created for the event, and other activities. Ticket prices start at $129 per guest, according to the website .
Like “Princess Nite,” park visitors can also access unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads.
Magic Key holders will be given access to a pre-sale for event tickets no earlier than 9 a.m. on Dec. 12, according to a news release. Ticket sales will begin for the general public no earlier than 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.
Tickets can be purchased on the Disneyland website.
