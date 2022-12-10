Disneyland announces dates for fan-favorite after-dark events

The Disneyland Resort requests the presence of princesses, couples, and others for special events at the theme park.

The resort announced the return of one fan-favorite after-dark event and announced the debut of another on Friday. After-dark events give guests access to Disneyland after the park closes.

In March, an all-new after-dark event, “Princess Nite,” will debut at the Disneyland Resort. The limited-time offering will only occur on March 7 and 9 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

During the event, park visitors will be able to:

Take photos with backdrops from Disney’s beloved princess movies like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Princess Diaries.”

Enjoy a concert from Disney characters, including Moana and Merida.

Dance the night away with “Wreck-It-Ralph” character Vanellope Von Schweetz at a candy-themed dance party in Tomorrowland.

Ticket prices start at $129 per guest, according to the website.

Guests will also have unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads during the event. Rides and attractions will also be available during the after-dark festivity.

The fan-favorite event “Sweethearts’ Nite” will return to the Disneyland Resort on select nights beginning Jan. 31, 2023, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The event will take place on:

Jan. 31

Feb. 2

Feb. 5

Feb. 7

Feb. 9

Feb. 14

Feb. 16

The event will feature a special firework show, special character meet and greets, photo opportunities, special food created for the event, and other activities. Ticket prices start at $129 per guest, according to the website .

Like “Princess Nite,” park visitors can also access unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads.

Magic Key holders will be given access to a pre-sale for event tickets no earlier than 9 a.m. on Dec. 12, according to a news release. Ticket sales will begin for the general public no earlier than 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Tickets can be purchased on the Disneyland website.

Park reservations won’t be required for the after-dark celebrations.

