ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

LendingTree: 2 In 5 Americans Expect Housing Market Crash In ‘23

Inflation, high interest rates among reasons cited. 41% said they believe the housing market will crash in the next 12 months. 25% of those surveyed don’t think the housing market will crash in the next year, but expect a crash two or three years from now. A significant portion...
Fortune

Does the age of a car affect your auto insurance coverage?

Newer cars may benefit from policy add-ons to protect their value, and older cars may not require as much coverage. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Selecting which type of car insurance coverage is right for you is an important decision and may need to be reviewed...
CBS News

Is term life insurance worth it?

Buying life insurance is a good way to protect your loved ones when you pass away, providing much-needed cash to cover funeral expenses, outstanding bills and other costs they might face in the aftermath. But not all life insurance policies are the same. In some cases, you may want whole...
Forbes Advisor

Mortgage Interest Rates Today: December 5, 2022—Rates Fall

Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.59%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage is 5.94%. On a 30-year jumbo mortgage, the average rate is 6.61%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.44%. Mortgage Rates for December 5, 2022.
BBC

Cost of living: 'We've got to sell our family home due to mortgage rise'

A mother-of-three said she was devastated at having to put her house on the market because she could no longer afford her mortgage payments. Emma Piddock, 32, from Norwich, is selling her family home and looking for a shared ownership property instead. It means the family would only own 25%...
24/7 Wall St.

Most Hated Insurance Companies in America

Theoretically, buying insurance should provide financial protection against a specified loss. On one side of the contract, the customer pays a premium to the insurance company over time in exchange for financial coverage in case of an accident, illness, or other contingencies. On the other side of the contract, the insurance company is supposed to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Mortgage lenders have range of options to support struggling borrowers, says FCA

Mortgage lenders should support struggling customers in a range of ways that suit their needs, the City regulator has said.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published guidance setting out options that firms can use to support their customers to manage their monthly mortgage payments amid the cost-of-living squeeze.It is seeking comments on the draft guidance by December 21 2022.The FCA’s draft guidance sets out the flexibility that firms have to support customers who have missed monthly mortgage payments or are worried they may not be able to make payments in future.It covers options including extending the term of the mortgage,...
moneytalksnews.com

Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down

Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
HAWAII STATE
Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
TheStreet

Take These Steps to Go From Renter to Homeowner

It’s no wonder younger Americans, many of them with good jobs and good incomes, feel the deck is stacked against them when it comes to home ownership. Consider the average age of a U.S. homeowner is 46 – that’s up by 21.3% since 2001. Or that the average U.S. home down payment for a middle-class home is $63,000 in 2022 – up from $52,800 in 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy