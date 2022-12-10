Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man arrested after 4-month-old found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a Louisiana man after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a hotel. Police said they responded to a hotel in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard on Saturday, December 10 just before noon. The child was taken to an area hospital, and police learned the child had […]
WDSU
Bogalusa police release new information in deadly birthday party shooting
A teenager killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Bogalusa has been identified. The coroner identified the teenager killed as Ronie Taylor, 15. Taylor was killed and two other 14-year-olds were hurt when shots were fired at a birthday party held at a venue called The Breakfast Club on Warren Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
Sea Coast Echo
Fatal shooting in Kiln after deputies confront burglary suspect
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident in Kiln on Saturday in which a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man. The “Hancock County Sheriff’s (Office) was responding to a burglary call near 28030 Hwy. 603 in Kiln on Saturday … around 7:30 a.m.,” according to an MBI press release. “When on scene, shots were fired and the subject did receive fatal injuries. The officer received no injuries.”
Mississippi man charged with murder after investigation of pedestrian death reveals shooting, carjacking
A Mississippi man has been charged with first-degree murder after he reportedly shot a woman multiple times, left her on the interstate to die and then fled the scene in her vehicle. On Nov. 27, Gulfport Police responded to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. After receiving the report shortly...
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Defendant Sentenced for Killing as Juvenile
On Monday, December 5, 2022, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18 years-old now, but 16 years-old at the time of the crime, of Gulfport, pled guilty to killing 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
wxxv25.com
Two juveniles arrested and charged in burglary at Hall’s Motorsport in Ocean Springs
Today, the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at Hall’s Motorsports on Bienville Boulevard. Officers found merchandise from the business in the parking lot and the front door was damaged. The area was searched and two juveniles were found and charged with commercial burglary. If you have...
fox8live.com
15-year-old killed at Bogalusa birthday party was football player, band member
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A Bogalusa family is grieving and asking for help after the murder of their youngest of eight children. Ronie Taylor became the town’s eighth murder victim of the year Friday (Dec. 9) night when police say shots rang out at a birthday party. Taylor’s parents...
wxxv25.com
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County
Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County. MBI said in a press release that Hancock County deputies responded to a burglary call in the 28000 block of Highway 603 in the Kiln about 7 a.m. this morning. Sheriff Ricky Adam said it was a private...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police make arrest in death of woman found on interstate
Gulfport Police made an arrest in a murder case that began as a pedestrian fatality last month on Interstate 10. Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones on Thursday night and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1.1 million.
Georgia burglary suspect killed in shooting involving Mississippi officer
A Georgia man has been identified as the victim in a shooting involving a Mississippi police officer on Saturday. Officials in Hancock County report that Isaiah Winkley, 21, was fatally shot during the incident in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock Sheriff”s Department were investigating a burglary call on...
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
Patrons of Mississippi casino come to rescue, help detain armed robbery suspect until officers arrive
Patrons of a Mississippi casino came to the rescue when a North Carolina man attempted to rob the casino at gunpoint Thursday. The patrons were able to help security officials detain the man until police officers could arrive at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi Thursday morning after the man revealed a weapon and demanded that a cashier at the casino give him money.
Mississippi man arrested he swallowed cocaine, marijuauna while fleeing police
A man was arrested on multiple charges after trying to hide cocaine and marijuana in his mouth during a police pursuit. On Dec. 8, at 10:30 p.m., officers with the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team attempted to contact someone riding an electric scooter on Jackson Landing Road near Beech Street, obstructing traffic.
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old killed, 2 teens hurt after shooting at birthday party in Bogalusa
BOGALUSA - A teenage boy is dead and two 14-year-olds were rushed to a hospital after a shooting at a birthday party Friday night. The Bogalusa Police Department responded to the call around 9:40 p.m. on Warren Street. According to a press release, an "extremely large" group was gathered there for a birthday party when shots were heard and police were called.
WLOX
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
Bayou La Batre convicted felon sentenced to 7 years in prison, found with stolen gun, drugs: DOJ
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A United State District Court Judge sentenced a Bayou La Batre man to 84 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the Southern District of Alabama. Winston Alexander Thatch pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm “previously.” […]
Comments / 0