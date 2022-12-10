ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Man arrested after 4-month-old found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a Louisiana man after a four-month-old child was found unresponsive at a hotel. Police said they responded to a hotel in the 1700 block of Beach Boulevard on Saturday, December 10 just before noon. The child was taken to an area hospital, and police learned the child had […]
BILOXI, MS
WDSU

Bogalusa police release new information in deadly birthday party shooting

A teenager killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Bogalusa has been identified. The coroner identified the teenager killed as Ronie Taylor, 15. Taylor was killed and two other 14-year-olds were hurt when shots were fired at a birthday party held at a venue called The Breakfast Club on Warren Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
BOGALUSA, LA
WKRG News 5

Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
Sea Coast Echo

Fatal shooting in Kiln after deputies confront burglary suspect

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident in Kiln on Saturday in which a Hancock County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man. The “Hancock County Sheriff’s (Office) was responding to a burglary call near 28030 Hwy. 603 in Kiln on Saturday … around 7:30 a.m.,” according to an MBI press release. “When on scene, shots were fired and the subject did receive fatal injuries. The officer received no injuries.”
KILN, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Harrison County Defendant Sentenced for Killing as Juvenile

On Monday, December 5, 2022, Cassius Vaughn Hanzy, 18 years-old now, but 16 years-old at the time of the crime, of Gulfport, pled guilty to killing 17-year-old Caleb Mosley. After accepting the plea, Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt sentenced Hanzy to 30 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County. MBI said in a press release that Hancock County deputies responded to a burglary call in the 28000 block of Highway 603 in the Kiln about 7 a.m. this morning. Sheriff Ricky Adam said it was a private...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport Police make arrest in death of woman found on interstate

Gulfport Police made an arrest in a murder case that began as a pedestrian fatality last month on Interstate 10. Police arrested 32-year-old Deondrick Mychahl Jones on Thursday night and charged him with first degree murder and motor vehicle theft. He was taken to the Harrison County jail and his bond was set at $1.1 million.
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Patrons of Mississippi casino come to rescue, help detain armed robbery suspect until officers arrive

Patrons of a Mississippi casino came to the rescue when a North Carolina man attempted to rob the casino at gunpoint Thursday. The patrons were able to help security officials detain the man until police officers could arrive at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi Thursday morning after the man revealed a weapon and demanded that a cashier at the casino give him money.
BILOXI, MS
wbrz.com

Police: 15-year-old killed, 2 teens hurt after shooting at birthday party in Bogalusa

BOGALUSA - A teenage boy is dead and two 14-year-olds were rushed to a hospital after a shooting at a birthday party Friday night. The Bogalusa Police Department responded to the call around 9:40 p.m. on Warren Street. According to a press release, an "extremely large" group was gathered there for a birthday party when shots were heard and police were called.
BOGALUSA, LA
WLOX

Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
GULFPORT, MS
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
WKRG News 5

2 kilos of fentanyl bound for Mobile streets seized on I-10, says sheriff’s office

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security arrested two men who authorities said were traveling on I-10 with about two kilograms of fentanyl powder in their vehicle. Nester Alvarado and Efren Rodriquez are both charged with trafficking of a controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

