Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel. Motorists should use caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Indiana; Westmoreland Ridges WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations upwards of a quarter of an inch possible in higher elevations. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, and Indiana Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, may become slick and hazardous. Ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO