Winter Storm Watch issued for Fayette Ridges, Indiana, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel. Motorists should use caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Indiana; Westmoreland Ridges WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations upwards of a quarter of an inch possible in higher elevations. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, and Indiana Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, may become slick and hazardous. Ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Eastern Preston, Eastern Tucker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should consider delaying travel. Motorists should use caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Eastern Preston; Eastern Tucker WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Total snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations upwards of a quarter of an inch possible in higher elevations. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Higher Elevations of Fayette, Higher Elevations of Westmoreland, and Indiana Counties. In West Virginia, Eastern Preston and Eastern Tucker Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, may become slick and hazardous. Ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations in excess of one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and strong winds. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commutes.
