FIRST ALERT: Widespread, heavy rainfall possible on Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows some stubborn clouds refusing to budge over central Alabama tonight. We will still see off-and-on mist and patchy drizzle overnight with areas of fog developing by morning. Temperatures will start off in the low 50s tomorrow morning and stick around 60 for the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will stay around 20-30% accounting for isolated showers and periods of mist and drizzle. Ahead of the storm system arriving, breezy conditions will kick-in with winds shifting to out of the east-southeast at 10-15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH possible.
Wednesday brings heavy rainfall, limited threat of severe storm
Eleven degrees above average: Birmingham’s weather feels more like September or October lately, but that changes later this week. Big changes often mean impactful weather in more ways the one. A major storm system threatens severe weather on Tuesday from Texas to Mississippi and on Wednesday from Mississippi across the southern half of Alabama into Georgia and northwestern Florida. The northern extent of a severe weather threat remains unclear, but it would not be surprising to see a severe storm as far north as Tuscaloosa and Birmingham by Wednesday afternoon.
Impact Day Wednesday: heavy rain and storms likely
Damp and grey this morning, but limited rain expected this afternoon and Tuesday. Impact Weather ahead for Wednesday: check the video forecast for the latest. Showers become less widespread overnight through Monday morning. Clouds linger, and so does some occasional light, patchy rain and fog. Expect milder-than-usual weather for December again to start the week, but there are some big, long-lasting changes for the colder after a strong midweek storm system.
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday night
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cloudy and warm Monday is in the books; now, our attention focuses on a strong midweek storm system that could bring an overnight risk of severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. One or two tornadoes, a few pockets of strong wind and some localized flooding are all possible in spots. Then, after the storms end, a long stretch of cold weather lines up for the second half of December.
Weather Authority is monitoring the next system
The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a strong cold front that will track through the region midweek. As of Monday morning, the line of rain and embedded storms will move into northwest Alabama during the early morning commute. The steady rain will overspread the area from west to east through the morning. Ahead of this […]
FIRST ALERT: Rainy Sunday but drier conditions Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! First Alert Accutrack is showing rain moving across central AL. The clouds will stick around tonight and tomorrow. The low tonight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with calm winds around 5mph. It can feel a little chilly out with the rain!
Brief break from rain; Afternoon and evening showers and storms
Conditions will remain mostly cloudy and dry through the morning hours across most of North Alabama. This is your chance to get out and enjoy the break in the rain. Temperatures will climb out of the 50s to around 65 in the afternoon. We will see more widespread showers develop in the late afternoon. There is a good chance for one or two thunderstorms developing Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Beach Towns: Top 5 Amazing Beach Towns in Alabama
Whether you’re looking to escape the cold, or simply want a nice weekend getaway, there are several beach towns in Alabama to choose from. Each has its own unique personality, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Gulf State Park Beach Towns. Located in coastal Alabama, Gulf State...
Teen directs tap dance performance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One local teen is bringing more to the community for girls and women all across central Alabama. Cheryl Marshall and her dancers are ready to show central Alabama why tap dancing brings so much joy to the holiday season. Marshall and many other tappers prepare to...
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
A special session is likely coming in the Alabama Legislature. The regular legislative session convenes in March, but it seems a special session is needed to deal with the $1 billion from the state’s second allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money. The state has until 2026 to spend the money.
Breaking: Alabama Look For This Penny Worth $7,000
So once again we need to dump our spare change onto the kitchen table, living room floor, or any place you have the space to do so. With all these valuable coins circulating in Alabama, I may never again use my spare change to buy anything!. Get those pennies separated...
Alabama to release high-demand bourbons, whiskeys Saturday at 8 ABC stores
The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold its annual release of high-demand, limited quantity liquors Saturday morning at eight ABC stores across the state. The ABC Board held a sweepstakes in October to determine the first 100 slots in line at each of the stores. Customers who did not win a slot can still participate in Saturday’s release by registering to be in the walk-up groups that will enter the stores after the sweepstakes winners. Time slots are allocated for 100 walk-ups.
Avian influenza outbreak on rise in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi wildlife regulators are warning hunters to be on the lookout for sick and dead birds across the state as an apparent outbreak of avian influenza is underway. The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, in a Thursday news release, said it has received many such...
Lawmaker one month from introducing new exhibition driving bill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After more than a dozen were injured in an exhibition driving episode Friday, a local lawmaker is close to introducing a bill to curb the behavior. A total of 16 people were hurt on John Rogers Drive, when a driver burning donuts collided with another car in a drag race, police said.
Gov. Ivey Declares Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation making Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, Jerry Tracey Day in Alabama. WVTM 13 chief meteorologist Jerry Tracey wrapped up his 35-year run at the TV station on Friday. Watch the video above to see Gov. Ivey's message to Jerry.
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
Gov. Ivey bans TikTok on state devices
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network. Ivey’s call to this cyber security action is to protect the state and Alabamians’ sensitive data from Chinese infiltration activities. Governor Ivey also issued...
United Methodist split: 198 churches leave North Alabama Conference
In the biggest day yet for the ongoing United Methodist split in Alabama, 198 congregations officially left the denomination after a vote by the North Alabama Conference meeting Saturday at the BJCC to approve their departure. The 198 churches had all voted by 66.7 percent or more to leave the...
Archibald: Oh Lord, tell us who the Alabama PSC worships most
Enter your email to subscribe to John’s upcoming weekly newsletter:. This is an opinion column. Sometimes it’s hard to know who, or what, the Alabama Public Service Commission worships most. I’m kidding. It’s not that hard. But they try real hard to throw us off. Last...
