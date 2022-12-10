Read full article on original website
1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
wvtm13.com
Ohatchee man dies in vehicle accident
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. — An 83-year-old man from Ohatchee was fatally injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday. Officials responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened at 4:35 p.m. on Alabama 144 in Calhoun County. Police said Floyd Hale was driving a 2012 Nissan Frontier when he was struck by...
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills police investigating road rage shooting on I-65
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Vestavia Hills police are investigating a "road rage" shooting that happened Thursday morning on Interstate 65. Capt. Shane Ware said officers responded to reports of a person shot at about 7 a.m. on I-65 near mile marker 252. Upon arrival, one person was transported to UAB hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.
wvtm13.com
Overturned dump truck crash causes interstate lane closures in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:51 p.m. An Alabama Department of Transportation camera showed the wreck site has been cleared and traffic is moving normally again. At least one person was injured when a dump truck overturned in a crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. Police and fire crews responded...
wvtm13.com
Body found in house fire
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — Fairfield Fire and Rescue discovered a body inside a burned home Tuesday. Officials were called to a house fire at 409 44th St. in Fairfield about 6:18 p.m., where they found a person dead inside. The coroner's office said the identity of the decedent has yet...
wbrc.com
Birmingham man shot while confronting multiple people in suspected car burglaries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was shot at multiple times on Sunday, December 11, when he tried to stop suspected car burglaries in his neighborhood. Ethan Lann is an Army veteran living in the Forrest Park Neighborhood of Birmingham. “It was around 4:10 a.m. - came down this...
Domestic dispute outside Birmingham Family Dollar leaves 1 shot
One person was injured in a morning shooting in Birmingham. North Precinct officers were dispatched at 9:35 a.m. to the Family Dollar at 521 Center Street North on a report of a person shot, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Officers arrived to find an adult male wounded. His injuries are not...
wvtm13.com
Army vet shot and injured after trying to stop car break-in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Army vet was shot in front of his apartment building on Sunday after he saw four people trying to break into his neighbor’s car. He’s recovering now but he hopes to use his story to encourage his neighbors to be more mindful of their daily routines.
ABC 33/40 News
Train derails along Oldfield Road in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. The Sylacauga Fire Department said the incident happened along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department said Oldfield Road was closed but later reopened. However, the fire department said traffic will continue to...
Man found dead in Fairfield house fire
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — A man was found dead in a Fairfield structure fire on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 6:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Fairfield Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire at 409 44th Street Fairfield, during which […]
Carscoops
16 Injured, Including A Five-Year-Old, In Alabama Street Racing Incident Involving Dodge Charger
One person has been detained, and 16 injured, following the events of an illegal car exhibition that took place on the evening of Friday, December 9. Sadly, a five-year-old boy is among the injured, according to local news . The accident took place on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club...
wvtm13.com
Daughter fighting for justice in parents' DUI crash death
ONEONTA, Ala. — Kenny and Dot Sims were on their way home from church on Dec. 13, 2017, when another driver hit them head-on. The high school sweethearts, who had been married for 52 years, were killed instantly. "My parents were injured so severely, we never even got to...
wvtm13.com
Mississippi man convicted in Moody carjacking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal jury convicted a man from Mississippi for a carjacking that happened in Moody. Officials said Eric Lamar White, 24, of Jackson, Mississippi, was found guilty of carjacking and carrying and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. “The violent acts of the defendant put...
ABC 33/40 News
Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
wvtm13.com
Train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday, and has affected roadways in the area. The Sylacauga Fire Department posted on social media the train went off the tracks along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department says traffic will continue to be...
Blount County sheriff: Man shot by officers said ‘kill me dead’ as he pointed gun
The man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County last week pointed a gun at the officers and told them, ‘’Kill me. Kill me dead,’’. Steven Anthony Bentley, 34, of Jefferson County, was shot to death Dec. 7 at a home in Hayden. Bentley, who...
Suspect sought in robbery at west Birmingham business
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham business. The robbery happened Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at EZ Comm at 2254 Bessemer Road. Birmingham police officers learned the suspect asked to see merchandise and then tried to walk out of...
WAAY-TV
Teen from Arab remains in intensive care after accidental shooting
A family from Arab remains grateful as a 16-year-old continues to fight for his life in a Birmingham intensive care unit days after an accidental shooting. Mason Harris was holding a handgun when it went off. He was struck in the head. Mason's mom, Heather Harris, is standing watch with...
Train conductor trainee dies in Bessemer railway accident
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Bessemer after a train conductor trainee was killed Tuesday morning. According to the Bessemer Police Department, the person died after a piece of metal entered through an opening on the train and hit them, around 4 a.m. The accident happened on 32nd Street South as […]
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Bessemer sends three people to the hospital
BESSEMER, Ala. — Bessemer police are investigating a shooting Monday that sent three people to the hospital. Just before 10 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Southgate Lane. When they arrived, they found two men and one woman with gunshot wounds. They were...
