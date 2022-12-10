ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Community split over proposed development in West Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — At a Greenville City Council meeting on Monday night, there were voices speaking in favor of and against a proposed development project. "My community simply feels like we deserve to have a voice and something that will impact our lives 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said one resident.
GREENVILLE, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

The Altruistic Spirit of West Asheville’s Historic Tastee Diner

For more than a decade, Tastee Diner owner Steven Goff has served as the executive chef, head butcher or executive sous chef for several high-volume and/or fine dining restaurants across the Southeast. This extensive resumé has given him an impressive knowledge of culinary culture, history and technique, but it has also deepened his commitment to helping build a more compassionate, sustainable local community.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina school district announces teacher's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the...
GREENVILLE, SC
carolinaepicurean.com

Birthday Girl chooses . . . Never Blue!

Six of us celebrated a friend’s birthday over dinner at Hendersonville’s Never Blue. I hadn’t been in a while, so was really looking forward to a “fresh” post-pandemic experience. Conclusion? They’re still rockin’ their menu, drinks, dessert, service, everything!. Notes:. The vibe at...
FOX Carolina

Deadly Accident in Easley

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
EASLEY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County

Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

