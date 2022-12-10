Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Spartanburg discontinues downtown Ferris wheel after community concerns
The Ferris wheel in downtown Spartanburg is closing early due to what the city referred to as concerns about the quality of the ride's operation.
WYFF4.com
Community split over proposed development in West Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — At a Greenville City Council meeting on Monday night, there were voices speaking in favor of and against a proposed development project. "My community simply feels like we deserve to have a voice and something that will impact our lives 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said one resident.
69 single-family homes planned for Simpsonville
The new owner of an 83-acre lot on E. Georgia Road in Simpsonville plans to build a subdivision of 69 single-family homes, according to a press release from the developer.
Roads to close ahead of Spartanburg Christmas parade
Some streets in Spartanburg will be closed due to the Spartanburg Christmas parade which takes place on Tuesday.
thelaurelofasheville.com
The Altruistic Spirit of West Asheville’s Historic Tastee Diner
For more than a decade, Tastee Diner owner Steven Goff has served as the executive chef, head butcher or executive sous chef for several high-volume and/or fine dining restaurants across the Southeast. This extensive resumé has given him an impressive knowledge of culinary culture, history and technique, but it has also deepened his commitment to helping build a more compassionate, sustainable local community.
Pet of the Week: Emily
Emily is an almost eight-week old old husky mix. She is set to be spayed on Friday and is a part of a litter of six!
WYFF4.com
Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
WYFF4.com
Ukrainian family seeking refuge surprised with Spartanburg home
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Ukrainian family is finding refuge in the Upstate. The family of seven made the long journey from Europe this weekend. They were met with a very warm welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport Sunday night. A group with the Revival Bible Church in Spartanburg helped find...
WYFF4.com
Historic Greenville home offering holiday tours
GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to celebrate the season at the historicKilgore-Lewis House in Greenville. The house has been decorated and the theme is "Gilded Age Christmas." Tours are happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. Tours are...
Tractor trailers destroyed after fire in South Carolina
Several tractor-trailers were destroyed after a fire Saturday evening in Spartanburg County.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina school district announces teacher's death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
FOX Carolina
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $400 million
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mega Millions could make someone’s holiday extra special this year. The jackpot is now up to $400 million. The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday night at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the...
Hotel Hartness to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville Co.
Hotel Hartness is expected to bring over 100 jobs to Greenville County.
Man dies in crash on Calhoun Memorial Hwy. in Easley
A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley.
Community remembers Spartanburg Co. deputy
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Deputy Robert “Taco” Talanges.
carolinaepicurean.com
Birthday Girl chooses . . . Never Blue!
Six of us celebrated a friend’s birthday over dinner at Hendersonville’s Never Blue. I hadn’t been in a while, so was really looking forward to a “fresh” post-pandemic experience. Conclusion? They’re still rockin’ their menu, drinks, dessert, service, everything!. Notes:. The vibe at...
WYFF4.com
New trail system to officially open this weekend in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A new trail system will officially open in Greenville County this weekend. Leaders will officially open the trails at Lakeside Park in Piedmont on Saturday. It is the product of a public partnership between Upstate Greenways and Trails Alliance (UGATA) and Greenville County Rec. "Thanks...
FOX Carolina
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
WYFF4.com
Feed and Seed partners with the Salvation Army of Pickens County to provide food to those in need
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Feed and Seed and the Salvation Army of Pickens County are working together to help those in need this holiday season. The Salvation Army of Pickens County is getting ready to distribute gifts for its Angel Tree Program later this month. Autumn Shearin, service center...
gsabusiness.com
Spartanburg manufacturer announces $27M expansion in Cherokee County
Milliken & Co., a diversified global textile manufacturer headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C., with more than 70 locations worldwide, is expanding operations in Cherokee County. The company’s $27.4 million investment will create 75 new jobs, according to a news release from the South Carolina governor’s office. Located at 157...
