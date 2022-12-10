ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Festive displays around the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM visited Christmas displays around the Omaha metro, and we put together a list that is fun for the whole family this holiday season. N 129th Cir and Corby St. N 133rd and Miami St. N 133rd and Larimore St. 8665 N 144th Ave. N...
Western Iowa Today

Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores

(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
klkntv.com

Lincoln business owner hosts first solo large-scale vendor show

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, those looking to get that last-minute personal holiday gift gathered outside the Cornhusker Marriott Conference Center to attend a craft and vendor show. Around 100 vendors were present at the show with many of them being local businesses in the...
WOWT

Omaha girl makes dozens of free, handmade hats for cancer patients

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha girl is spreading kindness through craft. Sage Barba is 11 years old and makes hats for people battling cancer that may be going through treatment and losing their hair. “First my grandpa gave me this machine, and then my great grandma donated a whole...
Panhandle Post

Omaha development lands first major office tenant and restaurant

OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
iheart.com

Great. More ways for bad people to steal.

This is an article from outside Omaha, but this can happen any where. Just recently, a woman at a West Omaha Walmart was the victim of theft. due to distraction from a team working together. Working. um... Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe get in the habit of keeping your...
nomadlawyer.org

Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
WOWT

Schools in Omaha challenged by ‘tripledemic’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools just can’t catch a break. After dealing with COVID and the teacher shortage for the past couple of years, now educators are faced with a “tripledemic:” COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Add a national teacher shortage to the mix, and keeping classrooms...
thereader.com

Pentatonix: Virtual Christmas Concert

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Want to hear Christmas songs played in preparation for Christmas? Do you love listening to marvelous singers?. For one week only, from December...
fox42kptm.com

Local healthcare officials address "very challenging time" with tripledemic

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Local healthcare officials provided insight into the "very challenging time" with tripledemic of COVID, flu, and RSV in a press conference on Monday afternoon. DHHS' latest numbers are showing COVID-19 hospital visits are close to where Nebraska was in 2021. Flu cases at hospitals are...
WOWT

Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
KETV.com

Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
1011now.com

Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
Kearney Hub

Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
elisportsnetwork.com

Crawford stops Avanesyan with big right in sixth

Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year. Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
