Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
fox42kptm.com
Festive displays around the Omaha metro
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM visited Christmas displays around the Omaha metro, and we put together a list that is fun for the whole family this holiday season. N 129th Cir and Corby St. N 133rd and Miami St. N 133rd and Larimore St. 8665 N 144th Ave. N...
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
klkntv.com
Lincoln business owner hosts first solo large-scale vendor show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, those looking to get that last-minute personal holiday gift gathered outside the Cornhusker Marriott Conference Center to attend a craft and vendor show. Around 100 vendors were present at the show with many of them being local businesses in the...
WOWT
Omaha girl makes dozens of free, handmade hats for cancer patients
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha girl is spreading kindness through craft. Sage Barba is 11 years old and makes hats for people battling cancer that may be going through treatment and losing their hair. “First my grandpa gave me this machine, and then my great grandma donated a whole...
Omaha development lands first major office tenant and restaurant
OMAHA — Two years after construction wrapped up, the downtown Capitol District’s three-story mixed-use building is welcoming its first major office tenant. Deloitte, an international audit and consulting firm, in mid-December will relocate its Omaha workforce to the structure’s top floor, marking the first traditional office-user at the Capitol District site touted primarily as an entertainment district.
fox42kptm.com
The Grinch, Die Hard, and Xmas lights among the things to do the week of December 12
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Online storytime, Die Hard trivia, Lights of Aksarben, Grinch photoshoot, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas are among the things to do the week of December 12. The Omaha Public Libraries is hosting an online storytime on Wednesday, December 14 at 9:30 a.m., according to...
iheart.com
Great. More ways for bad people to steal.
This is an article from outside Omaha, but this can happen any where. Just recently, a woman at a West Omaha Walmart was the victim of theft. due to distraction from a team working together. Working. um... Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe get in the habit of keeping your...
nomadlawyer.org
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
WOWT
Schools in Omaha challenged by ‘tripledemic’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Schools just can’t catch a break. After dealing with COVID and the teacher shortage for the past couple of years, now educators are faced with a “tripledemic:” COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. Add a national teacher shortage to the mix, and keeping classrooms...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Researcher says data on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter was misinterpreted
LINCOLN — The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from huge chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted by supporters of the barns. Matt Sutton, a Des Moines-based geologist, said three years of research provided an indication...
thereader.com
Pentatonix: Virtual Christmas Concert
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Want to hear Christmas songs played in preparation for Christmas? Do you love listening to marvelous singers?. For one week only, from December...
fox42kptm.com
Local healthcare officials address "very challenging time" with tripledemic
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Local healthcare officials provided insight into the "very challenging time" with tripledemic of COVID, flu, and RSV in a press conference on Monday afternoon. DHHS' latest numbers are showing COVID-19 hospital visits are close to where Nebraska was in 2021. Flu cases at hospitals are...
klkntv.com
Employees beat man with metal chair, broomstick at Taco Bell, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Lincoln teens were arrested Saturday night after beating a man who refused to leave a Taco Bell, police say. Christopher Schmidt, who police say is a 53-year-old homeless man, refused to leave the Taco Bell near Northwest 15th and West O Streets around 9 p.m.
WOWT
Monday Dec. 12 COVID-19 update: 6 deaths reported in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department no longer publishes its COVID-19 dashboard. Instead, the...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
1011now.com
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mindi Fritton got the opportunity of a lifetime, getting a chance to participate in a show she’d watched since she was a child. Wednesday night, Mindi was featured on an episode of Wheel of Fortune as a contestant during a September 29th taping in Culver City.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
elisportsnetwork.com
Crawford stops Avanesyan with big right in sixth
Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year. Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
WOWT
Omaha residents raise concern for lack of school zone signs near Millard North High intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Each day from her post at Flowerama, Maureen Holst sees the crush of kids coming and going from Millard North High School. The flower shop where she works sits right next to 144th and Pacific streets. ”It’s very scary for those children, young kids to be...
Comments / 0