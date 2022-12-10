ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Quinnipiac Chronicle

No. 3 Quinnipiac’s momentum fizzles out fast as No. 10/11 Providence completes a three-goal comeback

HAMDEN, Conn – The No. 3 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team lost 3-2 (17-1-0, 8-1–0 ECAC Hockey) to the No. 10/11 Providence Friars (15-5-1) Saturday after defeating them on their home ice less than 24 hours prior. The Bobcats looked to continue their winning streak at home and remain undefeated in M&T Bank Arena this season (9-0-0). The first five minutes of the opening frame showcased sloppy performances by both teams. The few shots that were taken by each team were offline and passes were out of the player’s reach. It wasn’t too long after that the Bobcats cleaned up their game while the Friars remained flat. Quinnipiac’s defense stood tough and the forwards were effective on the backcheck, preventing Providence’s offense from getting shots through.
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac indoor track & field wins three events at Yale Season Opener

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Quinnipiac indoor track & field made the trip to Coxe Cage to compete in the Yale Season Opener meet Saturday afternoon, where the Bobcats took the win in three events and placed top five in multiple others. Along with the Bobcats was Columbia, Hartford, Sacred...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

2022 CIAC Football State Championships

HARTFORD, Conn. — North Haven beats Killingly 51-34 to win Class MM State Championship. North Haven and Killingly were tied 21-21 at halftime. The Nighthawks only threw the ball once all game, an incompletion. They ran 49 times for 477 yards and seven touchdowns. North Haven wins its first state title ever.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

On the ​“Other Side of Prospect,” Hope

A young African American musician named Ibn Orator wanted to know if Black and white people, who have such starkly different common memories — the one of slavery and incarceration and the other a rosier patriotic version of the American past — can ever develop a memory broad, shared, and potent enough to be the basis to solve our country’s seemingly intractable problems.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale negotiates settlement in mental health lawsuit

Content warning: This article contains references to suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal

Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
HARTFORD, CT
centralrecorder.org

CCSU President Zulma Toro Accused of Abusing Her Power

Abuse of power allegations made against Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro by Director of Institutional Advancement Lisa Bigelow came to light earlier this semester when Bigelow sent a mass email to faculty the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5. In that email, Bigelow shared a detailed account of what...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday

(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
BRISTOL, CT
ctexaminer.com

A Roundup of Bakeries for the Holidays

STONINGTON — Located in Stonington’s Velvet Mill, Zest is making some pretty cakes this year. A joyful chocolate mousse “Tree Stump”, a spiked eggnog Yule log and a light and fruity holiday pavlova. Preorder by close of day Dec. 19. Place your orders here. Le Banh...
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford

A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

