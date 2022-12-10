Read full article on original website
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Collin Graf gets his revenge, tallies five points against former team in No. 2/3 Bobcats’ blowout of Union
HAMDEN, Conn – No. 2/3 Quinnipiac men’s hockey showcased why they’re ranked among the nation’s best with a dominating performance against Union Saturday night. The Bobcats mounted an unrelenting offensive attack that the Dutchmen could not match, ending in an 8-1 blowout. Just 45 seconds into...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
No. 3 Quinnipiac’s momentum fizzles out fast as No. 10/11 Providence completes a three-goal comeback
HAMDEN, Conn – The No. 3 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team lost 3-2 (17-1-0, 8-1–0 ECAC Hockey) to the No. 10/11 Providence Friars (15-5-1) Saturday after defeating them on their home ice less than 24 hours prior. The Bobcats looked to continue their winning streak at home and remain undefeated in M&T Bank Arena this season (9-0-0). The first five minutes of the opening frame showcased sloppy performances by both teams. The few shots that were taken by each team were offline and passes were out of the player’s reach. It wasn’t too long after that the Bobcats cleaned up their game while the Friars remained flat. Quinnipiac’s defense stood tough and the forwards were effective on the backcheck, preventing Providence’s offense from getting shots through.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac indoor track & field wins three events at Yale Season Opener
NEW HAVEN, Conn — Quinnipiac indoor track & field made the trip to Coxe Cage to compete in the Yale Season Opener meet Saturday afternoon, where the Bobcats took the win in three events and placed top five in multiple others. Along with the Bobcats was Columbia, Hartford, Sacred...
2022 CIAC Football State Championships
HARTFORD, Conn. — North Haven beats Killingly 51-34 to win Class MM State Championship. North Haven and Killingly were tied 21-21 at halftime. The Nighthawks only threw the ball once all game, an incompletion. They ran 49 times for 477 yards and seven touchdowns. North Haven wins its first state title ever.
zip06.com
North Haven Football Claims First State Title
Purchase these photos at https://zip06.smugmug.com/North-Haven-Nighthawks-Class-MM-Football-Championship/
On the “Other Side of Prospect,” Hope
A young African American musician named Ibn Orator wanted to know if Black and white people, who have such starkly different common memories — the one of slavery and incarceration and the other a rosier patriotic version of the American past — can ever develop a memory broad, shared, and potent enough to be the basis to solve our country’s seemingly intractable problems.
Yale Daily News
Yale negotiates settlement in mental health lawsuit
Content warning: This article contains references to suicide. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with...
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
Matthew Brown Tapped As Wilbur Cross Principal
Former High School in the Community Building Leader Matthew Brown is heading back to the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district to become Wilbur Cross High School’s third principal so far this academic year. The Board of Education voted 5 – 1 on Monday night to approve Brown’s administrative appointment as...
Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
centralrecorder.org
CCSU President Zulma Toro Accused of Abusing Her Power
Abuse of power allegations made against Central Connecticut State University President Zulma Toro by Director of Institutional Advancement Lisa Bigelow came to light earlier this semester when Bigelow sent a mass email to faculty the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 5. In that email, Bigelow shared a detailed account of what...
Bittersweet & Fascinating History Behind Hartford Connecticut Statue
Many of us have personal experience or have loved ones who have had experience undergoing minor or major surgery where relief from pain was very much welcomed. This could have been from something as major as heart surgery or more commonly via oral surgery such as having wisdom teeth extracted.
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
ctexaminer.com
A Roundup of Bakeries for the Holidays
STONINGTON — Located in Stonington’s Velvet Mill, Zest is making some pretty cakes this year. A joyful chocolate mousse “Tree Stump”, a spiked eggnog Yule log and a light and fruity holiday pavlova. Preorder by close of day Dec. 19. Place your orders here. Le Banh...
Eyewitness News
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
STORM WATCH: Mix of rain and snow for Connecticut Sunday with accumulations of 1-3 inches
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Scott Sincoff says snow is possible in Connecticut on Sunday and Monday.
darientimes.com
Bear hibernating in tree near West Hartford Center will not be moved, officials say
WEST HARTFORD — A bear that has chosen a residential town tree to slumber in will not be relocated, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. For the past six weeks, the bear has been residing in a hole in a tree that directly faces Martha Guidry's West Hartford backyard. And she's not worried about it.
Man dead in New Haven shooting
A man is dead and New Haven police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. It was around 2:00 p.m. today that officers were called to an area of Shepard street near the Hamden townline.
newstalknewengland.com
Charles Young Of Bridgeport, Connecticut Sentenced To 69 Months For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Firearm
At the United States District Court in Hartford, Connecticut on Friday, Charles Young, also known as “Cash,” 36, of Bridgeport, Connecticut was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea to 69 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release. Young, who has been detained since...
NBC Connecticut
School Bus Crash Closes Route 5/15 in East Hartford
A crash involving a school bus closed part of Route 5/15 in East Hartford Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. with students on the bus, state police said. Some were being treated for minor injuries. According to state police, the bus crash closed the...
