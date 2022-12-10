HAMDEN, Conn – The No. 3 Quinnipiac women’s ice hockey team lost 3-2 (17-1-0, 8-1–0 ECAC Hockey) to the No. 10/11 Providence Friars (15-5-1) Saturday after defeating them on their home ice less than 24 hours prior. The Bobcats looked to continue their winning streak at home and remain undefeated in M&T Bank Arena this season (9-0-0). The first five minutes of the opening frame showcased sloppy performances by both teams. The few shots that were taken by each team were offline and passes were out of the player’s reach. It wasn’t too long after that the Bobcats cleaned up their game while the Friars remained flat. Quinnipiac’s defense stood tough and the forwards were effective on the backcheck, preventing Providence’s offense from getting shots through.

