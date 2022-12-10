ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Grizzlies ride big third quarter to fifth straight win, knocking off Pistons

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 19 points, Marvin Bagley III scored 14 points, and Kevin Knox II and Isaiah Stewart finished with 13 points each.

Memphis pulled away in the third quarter as Morant scored early and the Grizzlies shooting was above 57% in the game. They stretched the lead to 21 and carried a 98-78 advantage into the fourth.

Bagley and Knox came off the Detroit bench to give the Pistons a burst in the second quarter. That kept the game close until the Grizzlies pulled away to a double-digit lead late in the first half before carrying a 61-53 lead into the break.

TIP-INS:

Pistons: The game was rookie Jaden Ivey’s first appearance in Memphis, where his mother — Niele Ivey — served as an assistant coach before leading the Notre Dame program. … C Jalen Duren, the rookie who played one season at the University of Memphis, got his first professional start. He finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. … Bogdanovic connected on a 3-pointer in the third quarter to give him 1,300 3-pointers in his career. … F Isaiah Livers missed his fourth game with a right shoulder sprain.

Grizzlies: Tied the series at 27 wins each. … Memphis, which entered the game last in the league shooting 70% from the free throw line, made 17 of 32. … …C Steven Adams went down under the Detroit basket in the fourth quarter with a leg injury and did not return.

UP NEXT:

Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Grizzlies: Host Atlanta on Monday night.

