Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Related
Inside Nova
Dec. 12 high school basketball roundup: Second-year Gainesville boys off to 6-0 start
GAINESVILLE 75, JOHN CHAMPE 57: Grant Polk scored 21 points, Noah Artebery 13 and Sean Panjsheeri 11 as the host Cardinals improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the Cedar Run District Monday. Gainesville led 19-15 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring John Champe 24-14 in the...
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge football finishes what it started in capturing school's first state title
NORFOLK — By winning the first state title in the school’s history, Freedom-Woodbridge stayed on script Saturday in the Class 6 championship football game at Old Dominion University. As they have done all season, the Eagles relied on their playmakers to produce points and their defense to stifle...
Inside Nova
Flint Hill volleyball players chosen all-state
The state champion and undefeated Flint Hill Huskies girls volleyball team dominated the Division I all-state selections with five players chosen to the first team and two to the second. Leading the first-team high-school selections from the 36-0 squad was junior outside hitter and all-state Player of the Year Mickhaila...
Inside Nova
Madison football team finishes second in state tournament
Aside from two more losses, in the end, the 2022 football season was a duplicate, as far as significant accomplishments, of the 2021 campaign for the Madison Warhawks, each concluded with a loss in the Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament-championship game. Madison (11-4) lost in that Dec. 10...
Inside Nova
Patriot girls hit clutch free throws to defeat Osbourn Park
Patriot High School’s girls basketball team converted key free throws down the stretch Monday to hold off host Osbourn Park in a battle between the Cedar Run District’s top two teams. With the victory, the Pioneers (1-0 district, 4-1 overall) handed the Yellow Jackets (1-1, 6-1) their first...
Inside Nova
Dec. 10 high school basketball roundup: Unbeaten Potomac boys rally past Edison in second half
POTOMAC 76, EDISON 61: Kenny DuGuzman turned in his second 30-point scoring performance of the season Saturday as the host Panthers (4-0) won at their inaugural Kyle Honore Tip-Off Tournament with a second-half surge. DeGuzman finished with 30 points. He was 14 of 20 from the field and 1 for...
Inside Nova
Hoop roundup: O'Connell girls defeat Madison
With four players scoring in double figures and getting off to a fast scoring start, the visiting Bishop O’Connell Knights defeated the Madison Warhawks, 52-46, in recent girls high-school basketball action. The win was significant for O’Connell under new head coach Brittany Davis because Madison is the defending Class...
Inside Nova
Madison High grad finishes college football career
Sam Kidd, a former Madison High School football standout, injured his shoulder in October and was on the sidelines in street clothes during a recent college football game when his James Madison University (JMU) team ended its first season playing in the larger Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Kidd, a defensive...
Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday
On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on Maryland's comeback, frigid shooting, a scheduling criticism and more
After a disastrous first half that saw the Maryland basketball team manhandled by No. 7 Tennessee and make a grand total of three field goals, the Terps appeared on their way to a blowout. But they stormed back Saturday, all but erasing a 21-point deficit and giving themselves a few chances to tie or take the lead before they succumbed in a 56-53 loss.
Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Firing Sunday
We're not sure if anyone saw this one coming. Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, who had been leading the program since 2007, was officially fired on Sunday afternoon, a day after his team lost to Army in overtime. "Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished...
Inside Nova
Fairfax park officials mull synthetic turf for Linway Terrace Park ballfield
Fairfax County Park Authority officials are planning to hold a community meeting and open a public-comment period next month on a proposal to convert the baseball diamond at Linway Terrace Park in McLean from natural to synthetic turf. The request has been made by McLean Little League. The forum will...
fredericksburg.today
Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards
Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards. Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and Mountain View High Schools have earned recognition as Working in Support of Education (W!se) Financial Literacy Blue Star Schools for the 2021-2022 school year for outstanding student performance on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.
Navy Football Parts Ways With Coach Ken Niumatalolo
The Midshipmen are coming off three consecutive losing seasons.
Inside Nova
InFive: Freedom wins state title, Candland resigns and snow in the forecast?
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall. 4. Candland resigns. Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland is resigning from his post by the end the year, he announced Saturday.
WTOP
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
NBC Washington
‘We're All Hoyas': Georgetown Students Hold Sit-In After Student Reports Racism on Campus
A Georgetown University student who said she experienced a hate crime on campus held a sit-in with classmates on Saturday. LaHannah Giles was among a group of friends sitting outside of Healey Family Student Center in April when she said a white student began yelling racial slurs from a window of one of the residence halls.
WJLA
Loudoun County school board member calls for swift action from interim superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This week the fallout continues from the special grand jury report that showed how Loudoun County school administrators mishandled sexual assaults. On Tuesday, the Loudoun County School Board will review recommendations from the school’s attorney and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors are expected...
Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week
Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
Inside Nova
Expansion begins at Warrior Retreat at Bull Run
The nonprofit Serve Our Willing Warriors broke ground on its third house at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run in Haymarket on Dec. 2. The two current houses at the retreat are booked for the next six months, and demand pushed Serve our Willing Warriors to add a third house to meet the needs for respite space for military service members and their families.
Comments / 1