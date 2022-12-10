ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Inside Nova

Flint Hill volleyball players chosen all-state

The state champion and undefeated Flint Hill Huskies girls volleyball team dominated the Division I all-state selections with five players chosen to the first team and two to the second. Leading the first-team high-school selections from the 36-0 squad was junior outside hitter and all-state Player of the Year Mickhaila...
OAKTON, VA
Inside Nova

Madison football team finishes second in state tournament

Aside from two more losses, in the end, the 2022 football season was a duplicate, as far as significant accomplishments, of the 2021 campaign for the Madison Warhawks, each concluded with a loss in the Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament-championship game. Madison (11-4) lost in that Dec. 10...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Patriot girls hit clutch free throws to defeat Osbourn Park

Patriot High School’s girls basketball team converted key free throws down the stretch Monday to hold off host Osbourn Park in a battle between the Cedar Run District’s top two teams. With the victory, the Pioneers (1-0 district, 4-1 overall) handed the Yellow Jackets (1-1, 6-1) their first...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Hoop roundup: O'Connell girls defeat Madison

With four players scoring in double figures and getting off to a fast scoring start, the visiting Bishop O’Connell Knights defeated the Madison Warhawks, 52-46, in recent girls high-school basketball action. The win was significant for O’Connell under new head coach Brittany Davis because Madison is the defending Class...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Madison High grad finishes college football career

Sam Kidd, a former Madison High School football standout, injured his shoulder in October and was on the sidelines in street clothes during a recent college football game when his James Madison University (JMU) team ended its first season playing in the larger Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Kidd, a defensive...
VIENNA, VA
The Spun

Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday

On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on Maryland's comeback, frigid shooting, a scheduling criticism and more

After a disastrous first half that saw the Maryland basketball team manhandled by No. 7 Tennessee and make a grand total of three field goals, the Terps appeared on their way to a blowout. But they stormed back Saturday, all but erasing a 21-point deficit and giving themselves a few chances to tie or take the lead before they succumbed in a 56-53 loss.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Firing Sunday

We're not sure if anyone saw this one coming. Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo, who had been leading the program since 2007, was officially fired on Sunday afternoon, a day after his team lost to Army in overtime. "Our sincerest gratitude to Coach Ken for what has been a distinguished...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fredericksburg.today

Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards

Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards. Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and Mountain View High Schools have earned recognition as Working in Support of Education (W!se) Financial Literacy Blue Star Schools for the 2021-2022 school year for outstanding student performance on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.
WTOP

Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
ASHBURN, VA
Daily Voice

Icy Mix On Track To Slam Region Later This Week

Just as a storm bringing snowfall to parts of the Northeast has winded down, a new system on track for later in the week is expected to bring another round of wintry weather to the region. While there's still uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the new system on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Inside Nova

Expansion begins at Warrior Retreat at Bull Run

The nonprofit Serve Our Willing Warriors broke ground on its third house at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run in Haymarket on Dec. 2. The two current houses at the retreat are booked for the next six months, and demand pushed Serve our Willing Warriors to add a third house to meet the needs for respite space for military service members and their families.
HAYMARKET, VA

