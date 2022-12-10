ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kensington, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Homestead

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Homestead on Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the intersection of East 16th Avenue and McClure Street just before 3 p.m. Police said first responders found...
HOMESTEAD, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in the back in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the back in Clairton. Police said the shooting happened a little before 9:25 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Wilson Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests...
CLAIRTON, PA
Tribune-Review

$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shot multiple times in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man was shot multiple times in Homestead. The shooting happened a little before 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East 16th Avenue and McClure Street. Allegheny County police said the victim had gunshot wounds to the shoulder and upper and lower extremities. The victim...
HOMESTEAD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire damages Fayette County home; 2 injured

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured after a house fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to reports of a house fire on High House Street in Smithfield Township at around 3:01 a.m. Sunday. Flames appeared to have damaged the siding...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Woman found dead with severe head trauma inside Elliott home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead with severe head trauma inside a home in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said the woman was found unresponsive by a family member at a home on Willhelm Street. Officers were called to the house shortly after 11:30 p.m. Medics pronounced the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
NEW CASTLE, PA
venangoextra.com

Homicide case bound for court

An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 new officers sworn into Derry Township Police Department

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two new officers have been sworn in as Derry Township Police Officers over the past couple of months. According to the Derry Township Police Department, Officer Austin Gill was sworn in a couple of months ago and is currently field training with the department.
DERRY, PA

