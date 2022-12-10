Read full article on original website
Woman accused in robbery slips handcuffs, found driving stolen truck, officers say
An Allegheny County woman arrested in a robbery at a Hempfield store Saturday is accused of slipping out of a handcuff at the state police station and stealing a pickup before being stopped on Route 22 in Murrysville, according to court papers. Kristy R. Zalac, 33, of Liberty is being...
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Homestead
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Homestead on Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the intersection of East 16th Avenue and McClure Street just before 3 p.m. Police said first responders found...
Multiple shootings in Pittsburgh area kill two, leave two in critical condition
Multiple shootings took place around the greater Pittsburgh area this weekend. They left two victims in critical condition and two deceased. All victims of the 4 shootings were male adults. The first occurred Friday night at 10:30
wtae.com
Man shot in the back in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the back in Clairton. Police said the shooting happened a little before 9:25 p.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Wilson Avenue. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests...
Police: Woman found dead with possible gunshot wound inside Pittsburgh home
PITTSBURGH — A woman was found dead inside a Pittsburgh home with a possible gunshot wound to the head, police said. Authorities were called to Wilhelm Street in Elliott at 11:35 p.m. Saturday after a family member found the woman. Police said there was a large amount of blood...
Allegheny jail officer suspended after crash, DUI charges in North Huntingdon
A Penn Township man arrested last week in connection with a North Huntingdon drunken-driving crash that left another motorist seriously injured is suspended without pay from his job at the Allegheny County Jail. A county spokeswoman said Dwight D. Edwards has worked as a corrections officer at the jail for...
Man killed in shooting in New Kensington, victim identified
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A man was killed in a shooting in New Kensington Friday night. According to Westmoreland County 911, police and EMS crews were called to 11th Street at 10:38 p.m. The victim was found in a parking lot outside of an apartment building and just a...
Crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Firefighters battled a house fire in the city’s Lawrenceville neighborhood early Monday morning. Crews were called to the 5400 block of Carnegie Street around 8:35 a.m. The two houses involved were unoccupied, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. An official told Channel 11 a contractor entering one...
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
wtae.com
Man shot multiple times in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man was shot multiple times in Homestead. The shooting happened a little before 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of East 16th Avenue and McClure Street. Allegheny County police said the victim had gunshot wounds to the shoulder and upper and lower extremities. The victim...
Fire damages Fayette County home; 2 injured
SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured after a house fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to reports of a house fire on High House Street in Smithfield Township at around 3:01 a.m. Sunday. Flames appeared to have damaged the siding...
1 killed, 3 treated for injuries in downtown Pittsburgh high rise fire
PITTSBURGH — One resident died, another resident and a medic were taken to the hospital, and a firefighter had to be treated for injuries at the scene of a fire at a downtown Pittsburgh high-rise apartment building. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night...
CBS News
Woman found dead with severe head trauma inside Elliott home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead with severe head trauma inside a home in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said the woman was found unresponsive by a family member at a home on Willhelm Street. Officers were called to the house shortly after 11:30 p.m. Medics pronounced the...
1 killed, 3 hurt in fire in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building
One person died, another was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in a fire at a Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police, firefighters and paramedics responded to a five-alarm fire just after 10:30 p.m. at The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street.
explore venango
Area Woman Found Dead in Bedroom & 2-Year-Old Child Discovered Locked in Bathroom
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was found dead in a bedroom on Sunday morning and her two-year-old daughter was discovered locked in the bathroom. According to State Police in New Castle, officers with the Shenango Township Police Department responded to a residence on Prospect Street in South New Castle Borough, Lawrence County, around 10:44 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, for a welfare check.
Woman found dead in Pittsburgh home with severe head trauma
Pittsburgh Police are investigating after they were called to a home for an unresponsive female. The woman, who was in her 60s, was found by a family member in the 900 block of Wilhelm street Saturday night around 11:35 p.m.
venangoextra.com
Homicide case bound for court
An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
Westmoreland DA: Fatal shooting victim gunned down in New Kensington Friday night was a New Ken man
A New Kensington man was shot and killed Friday night on 11th Street in the city. Police were called to a shooting scene in the 400 block in a parking lot near the Kensington Arms Apartments shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to Westmoreland County 911. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole...
Emergency crews respond to fire at multi-story building in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews battled a fire at a multistory building in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 5100 block of Penn Avenue in Garfield at around 12:42 p.m. Sunday. The fire was burning in the floorboards, between the first...
abc27.com
2 new officers sworn into Derry Township Police Department
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two new officers have been sworn in as Derry Township Police Officers over the past couple of months. According to the Derry Township Police Department, Officer Austin Gill was sworn in a couple of months ago and is currently field training with the department.
