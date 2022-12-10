Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Christopher named America East Rookie of the Week after 26 points in Sunday’s win
ORONO – Skowhegan native Jaycie Christopher was recognized as the America East Rookie of the Week on Monday after pouring in 26 points on seven threes in Sunday’s win over Army. Christopher was a huge piece of the Black Bear’s offense, as Maine put up 88 points without...
foxbangor.com
Hermon girls hoops opens season with dominant win over Waterville
HERMON – Hermon Hawks girls basketball staked their claim as a contender in Class B with a stellar showing against Waterville, defeating the Purple Panthers 70-35. Waterville started the game on a 7-0 run led by junior center Mara Van Oesen, but a Veronica Chichetto bucket minutes later would give the Hawks a 12-10 lead, one they would not relinquish.
foxbangor.com
Hermon boys hoops wins season opener against Waterville
HERMON – Hermon Hawks boys basketball opened their season with a 56-47 win over Waterville on Saturday. The young Hawks’ play was highlighted by the performances of sophomores Maddox Kinney and Bryce Edwards, along with freshman Brody Hurd. Hermon (1-0) will next play on the road at Orono...
foxbangor.com
Maine women’s hockey heads into winter break as a top-20 team in the nation
ORONO – At the Alfond, Maine women’s hockey is under year one of the Molly Engstrom era, and halfway through her first season the Black Bears are sitting as a consensus top-20 team in the nation. In all of the major polls (USHCO, Pairwise) Maine is one of...
foxbangor.com
Maine women’s hockey takes hottest start in years into break
ORONO – After winning three straight game, including one over No. 10 Clarkson, Maine women’s ice hockey are No. 18 in the nation. “We get a lot of confidence from…winning those games,” senior captain Morgan Trimper says. “[We] know we can hang with the top-15 teams in the country.
WGME
UMaine Farmington students struggle to get the education they signed up for
FARMINGTON, Maine (BDN) -- Karly Jacklin took a turn from the sidewalk and headed into a brick building as she walked around the University of Maine at Farmington campus on a sunny day earlier this month. She had to pause to orient herself before she discovered the hallway she was...
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
mainebiz.biz
With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO
A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
Community mourns Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash
MAINE, USA — News of Saturday's deadly car crash in Castine that took the lives of four Maine Maritime Academy students and injured three others has left many Maine communities shaken. The victims have been preliminarily identified as 20-year-old Brian Kenealy of York, Maine, 21-year-old Chase Fossett of Gardiner,...
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Reopens Under New Owners
The Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza located on 6 Pleasant Street in Bar Harbor has reopened under new ownership. The new owners are Hatsana Phanthavong, Georgia Campbell and Jason Fowler. The restaurant is open Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m and Friday - Sunday 11 am to 12 midnight....
wabi.tv
Police find car on fire, partially in Penobscot River in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police say they responded to a car on fire in the Penobscot River near Cascade Park on State Street early Monday morning. They say at 2:30 a.m. just south of Waterworks Road a car on fire was partially in the river. First responders located a...
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
foxbangor.com
Fatal Student Crash
CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy held a vigil to remember the four students that lost their lives in Saturday’s devastating crash. Communities all along New England are mourning the loss of four Maine Maritime Academy students. Police confirm Brian Kenealy, Chase Fossett, Luke Simpson and Riley Ignacio-Cameron all...
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
foxbangor.com
Four Maine Maritime Academy students identified in vehicle crash
CASTINE — Saturday at 2:07 a.m. the Maine State Police reportedly responded to vehicle crash on Shore Road resulting in four fatalities. The four passengers that died in the crash have been identified Maine Maritime Academy students; 20-year-old Brian Kenealy, 21-year-old Chase Fossett,22-year-old Luke Simpson, and 20-year-old Riley Ignacio-Cameron.
colbyecho.news
Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches
On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
foxbangor.com
Police investigate car partially in Penobscot River
BANGOR- Bangor police are investigating a crash that happened early this morning. Sgt. Jason McAmbley said just about 2:30 a.m. Bangor Police responded to an accident on State Street near Cascade Park. The vehicle was partially in the Penobscot River and was also on fire. McAmbley said when first responders...
wabi.tv
Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
foxbangor.com
Chairlift auction to support Squaw Mountain
GREENVILLE — There’s a great chance to own a part of history while supporting one of Maine’s winter pastimes. Big Squaw Mountain was once a premiere ski destination. Its operators have faced hard times throughout the years — but have found ways to keep the lifts running.
