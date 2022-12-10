ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One year later, Governor Beshear reflects on the December 10th tornado’s effects on Dawson Springs

By Nathan Goble
 3 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – This year, December 10th marks the 1-year anniversary of the devastation caused by a tornado that traveled for nearly 170 miles, leaving destruction in its wake. More than 50 lives were lost, forever changing the lives in many western Kentucky communities.

5 days after the tornado hit, President Biden paid a visit to Dawson Springs to see the damage firsthand. He delivered a televised address right in the middle of one of the neighborhoods that was destroyed. Governor Andy Beshear took the President on a tour of a neighborhood damaged by the tornado. Brandon Bartlett talked on-one-on with Governor Beshear about that day and where the recovery efforts stand today.

Eyewitness News’ Brandon Bartlett was the only Tri-State television reporter allowed access to the President that day as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear took him on a tour of what was once a large neighborhood.

On Thursday, Brandon got the chance to speak one-on-one with Governor Beshear about that day and about the tornado that hit his hometown hard.

