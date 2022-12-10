Read full article on original website
What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?
When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
The Vikings Big Problem in DET Was Quite Simple
The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in their last 11 tries on Sunday, winning the NFC North bout 34-23. The Vikings intense-game luck ran out, as the franchise has tended to find pathways to triumph in gritty games. But Sunday at Detroit was a different animal. Minnesota’s typical 2022 mojo didn’t bubble to the surface. Such is life.
Kevin O’Connell Will Experience Another New “First” This Week
The Minnesota Vikings new head coach has gone through plenty of “firsts” during his inaugural season as head coach. On Sunday, Kevin O’Connell will experience another new “first” as he gets to show his chops against a familiar opponent. How that goes could write the way for the rest of the season.
Vikings O-Lineman Out for Remainder of Regular Season
Entering Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line ranked 10th-best in the NFL per Pro Football Focus. Even missing Christian Darrisaw Week 11, the group held relatively firm. But now Chris Kuper’s group will finish the season sans a key reservist commodity. Blake Brandel hit injured reserve on Monday,...
NFL Levies Massive Fine on Vikings Rival
The NFL is taking a stand, evidently peeved and finished with nefarious in-game shenanigans that hinder the outcome of a game. The league doled out a whopping $550,000 in fines to various personalities from the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, including defender Cameron Jordan, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, head coach Dennis Allen, and the Saints, as an organization.
'Tough look for Jalen Reagor:' Lions cancel Vikings' celebration in Detroit
Typically not one to revel in success, even Jared Goff admitted, “It makes me feel like we’re making a lot of people eat what they said.”
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Questions Answered: Za’Darius’ Role, Jameson Williams’ Breakout, Dark Horse SB Team
Questions Answered: Za’Darius’ Role, Jameson Williams’ Revenge, Dark Horse SB Team. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These...
Vikings May Have Potential DC Replacement Already in the Building
By all accounts, Ed Donatell was allowed to travel home with the team following the awful loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Although he now commands the worst defense on a yards-per-game average in the NFL, he won’t immediately be fired. There could be an in-house replacement, however.
Detroit Lions locker room celebration following win over Vikings [Video]
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they took on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to within a game. 500 on the season, while a loss would really hurt any chances they had of making the playoffs. As we now know, the Lions defeated the Vikings to move to 6-7 on the season. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell was more than fired up during the Detroit Lions locker room celebration.
Who are the most important former Ohio State football players in the 2022 NFL season?
Ohio State football players have seen their fair share of success in the NFL. Since 2011, 85 former Buckeyes have been selected in the NFL draft, including 21 in the first round. In 2022, 51 former Ohio State football players made active NFL rosters. Here are eight of the most important former...
Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith Among 5 Inactive Vikings vs. DET
The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions have each released their lists of inactive players ahead of Week 14’s game. Among the 5 inactive Vikings, there are three usual starters that won’t play on Sunday. The full list is as follows:. LT Christian Darrisaw. C Garrett Bradbury. S Harrison...
Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game
The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker
Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
Mike Dreier becomes the winningest HS basketball coach in Minnesota history
NEW LONDON, Minnesota — Mike Dreier, head coach of New London-spicer girls basketball, is now the winningest basketball coach in state history. The Wildcat's victory against Delano on Friday night brought Dreier to 1,013 wins. Coach Drier takes the winningest coach title from the late Bob McDonald, former Chisholm...
3 Bold Predictions for Vikings at Lions
The Minnesota Vikings head to Michigan for a Week 14 divisional showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Vikings have dominated this fixture, leading the series 80-40-2. They have also won 9 of the last 10 meetings. However, the Lions come into this one with more confidence than most occasions in recent memory.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Loss to Lions
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 176 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings Week 14 loss in Detroit. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, the team’s defense, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
How Crucial is the Vikings CB Swap?
The Minnesota Vikings head to Ford Field this week for a tilt against the Detroit Lions. Their last matchup was an offensive frenzy that required two 4th quarter touchdowns for Kirk Cousins and his squad to emerge victorious. Needing to contain the Lions at home, Kevin O’Connell’s secondary is yet again in flux, but how much does the Vikings CB swap matter this time around?
The Minnesota Vikings Must Keep Their Foot on the Gas
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings found themselves on the wrong side of a loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite coming in as two-point underdogs, it was a puzzling line considering Kevin O’Connell’s squad found themselves sitting at 10-2 on the season. When the dust settled, it couldn’t have been clearer why they were doubted, and maybe they didn’t help themselves, either.
Everything the Vikings Did Poorly Against the Lions
Throughout their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings did a multitude of things poorly. The most obvious reason for this loss that we can point the finger at is the defense allowing 464 yards of offense to these frisky Lions. However, that’s far from the only problem that Minnesota ran into on Sunday. Here’s a full list of everything the Vikings did poorly against the Lions.
