Detroit Sports Nation

What has T.J. Hockenson done since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings?

When the Detroit Lions selected tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, I was extremely disappointed. I was not disappointed because I thought Hockenson was a bad player, but because I felt that spending top 10 draft capital on a tight end was a poor investment. At the time, I projected that Hockenson would eventually play in the Pro Bowl, but that still would not make it the correct pick. Apparently, Lions GM Brad Holmes puts a similar value on tight ends as I do as he recently traded Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. Since being traded to the Vikings, Hockenson has been nothing to call home about.
DETROIT, MI
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Big Problem in DET Was Quite Simple

The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in their last 11 tries on Sunday, winning the NFC North bout 34-23. The Vikings intense-game luck ran out, as the franchise has tended to find pathways to triumph in gritty games. But Sunday at Detroit was a different animal. Minnesota’s typical 2022 mojo didn’t bubble to the surface. Such is life.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings O-Lineman Out for Remainder of Regular Season

Entering Week 14, the Minnesota Vikings offensive line ranked 10th-best in the NFL per Pro Football Focus. Even missing Christian Darrisaw Week 11, the group held relatively firm. But now Chris Kuper’s group will finish the season sans a key reservist commodity. Blake Brandel hit injured reserve on Monday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

NFL Levies Massive Fine on Vikings Rival

The NFL is taking a stand, evidently peeved and finished with nefarious in-game shenanigans that hinder the outcome of a game. The league doled out a whopping $550,000 in fines to various personalities from the New Orleans Saints on Saturday, including defender Cameron Jordan, defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, head coach Dennis Allen, and the Saints, as an organization.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions locker room celebration following win over Vikings [Video]

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity when they took on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to within a game. 500 on the season, while a loss would really hurt any chances they had of making the playoffs. As we now know, the Lions defeated the Vikings to move to 6-7 on the season. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell was more than fired up during the Detroit Lions locker room celebration.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Vikings Standout Will Reportedly Miss Sunday's Game

The Minnesota Vikings will reportedly be without one of their top offensive linemen again on Sunday. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, is set to miss today's game at Detroit as well, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Darrisaw had declared himself...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker

Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings at Lions

The Minnesota Vikings head to Michigan for a Week 14 divisional showdown with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Vikings have dominated this fixture, leading the series 80-40-2. They have also won 9 of the last 10 meetings. However, the Lions come into this one with more confidence than most occasions in recent memory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Loss to Lions

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 176 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings Week 14 loss in Detroit. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership, the team’s defense, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

How Crucial is the Vikings CB Swap?

The Minnesota Vikings head to Ford Field this week for a tilt against the Detroit Lions. Their last matchup was an offensive frenzy that required two 4th quarter touchdowns for Kirk Cousins and his squad to emerge victorious. Needing to contain the Lions at home, Kevin O’Connell’s secondary is yet again in flux, but how much does the Vikings CB swap matter this time around?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Minnesota Vikings Must Keep Their Foot on the Gas

On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings found themselves on the wrong side of a loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite coming in as two-point underdogs, it was a puzzling line considering Kevin O’Connell’s squad found themselves sitting at 10-2 on the season. When the dust settled, it couldn’t have been clearer why they were doubted, and maybe they didn’t help themselves, either.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Everything the Vikings Did Poorly Against the Lions

Throughout their 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings did a multitude of things poorly. The most obvious reason for this loss that we can point the finger at is the defense allowing 464 yards of offense to these frisky Lions. However, that’s far from the only problem that Minnesota ran into on Sunday. Here’s a full list of everything the Vikings did poorly against the Lions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

