foxbangor.com
Brewer freshman swimmer sets program record in first ever varsity meet
BREWER – Over at Brewer, one freshman swimmer just found her way into the program’s record books in what was just her first ever varsity meet with the Witches. In their opening night win over George Stevens Academy, where they won 112-42, freshman swimmer Brynn Lavigueur set the program record in the 100-yd backstroke, completing the race with a time of 58:08. So after her first ever meet, her name is etched in Brewer history. She’s been swimming for over six years with club teams, and now she is finally at the high school level- and she’s just pumped to be there and on the record board.
foxbangor.com
Hermon girls hoops opens season with dominant win over Waterville
HERMON – Hermon Hawks girls basketball staked their claim as a contender in Class B with a stellar showing against Waterville, defeating the Purple Panthers 70-35. Waterville started the game on a 7-0 run led by junior center Mara Van Oesen, but a Veronica Chichetto bucket minutes later would give the Hawks a 12-10 lead, one they would not relinquish.
foxbangor.com
Hermon boys hoops wins season opener against Waterville
HERMON – Hermon Hawks boys basketball opened their season with a 56-47 win over Waterville on Saturday. The young Hawks’ play was highlighted by the performances of sophomores Maddox Kinney and Bryce Edwards, along with freshman Brody Hurd. Hermon (1-0) will next play on the road at Orono...
foxbangor.com
Maine women’s hockey takes hottest start in years into break
ORONO – After winning three straight game, including one over No. 10 Clarkson, Maine women’s ice hockey are No. 18 in the nation. “We get a lot of confidence from…winning those games,” senior captain Morgan Trimper says. “[We] know we can hang with the top-15 teams in the country.
WMTW
Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash remembered as ‘respected’ student athletes
CASTINE, Maine — Two of the four Maine Maritime Academy students killed in acrash early Saturday morning are originally from Maine. Chase Fossett, 21, attended Gardiner Area High School and was studying international business and logistics. Fossett is remembered by his high school principal as a well-respected student-athlete. “Chase...
mainebiz.biz
With new space in Winslow, Maine Crisp brings in new CEO
A Winslow maker of gluten-free homemade crackers, Maine Crisp Co., has named new CEO. Lewis Goldstein, who has worked with brands like Sam Adams, Snapple, Kiss My Face (a clean and vegan personal care company) and Organic Valley, takes over the top leadership spot at the growing snack-food company. Maine...
foxbangor.com
Maine reindeer deliver Christmas cheer
ELLSWORTH–Christmas is still a couple weeks away and as Santa and his elves prepare for the big day, folks can visit with a few of his reindeer that live right here in Maine year round. Real reindeer at Christmas time, that’s a pretty cool thing to have,” said Darren...
Conners Emerson School to be Closed Monday December 12
Children attending school at the Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor will be enjoying a long weekend, as there will be NO SCHOOL on Monday, December 12th. This affects the Conners Emerson School ONLY.! It does not apply to any other schools in AOS 91. Here's the message sent out...
Take A Trip To Central Maine & Check Out This Winter Wonderland
While there seems to be no shortage of amazing spots to check out holiday light shows across the state this year, there's one in the Central Maine area you may not have heard of yet, but you'll definitely want to visit soon. Winter Wonderland at Augusta West, according to their...
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
railfan.com
State Ponders Future of Former Maine Central ‘Lower Road’ Main Line
AUGUSTA, Maine — Stakeholders in central Maine are asking the state to do something with 33 miles of former Maine Central track through the scenic Kennebec Valley. The trackage is owned by the state and was once part of the MEC’s “Lower Road” main line. MEC maintained two main lines connecting Portland and Waterville. Guilford Rail System used both into the late 1980s but then decided to abandon the middle section of the Lower Road in favor of what was called the “Back Road,” which served a number of papermill branches. The state specifically owns the section of track between Brunswick and Augusta.
WPFO
Communities react to tragic crash that killed four MMA students
CASTINE (WGME) - Communities across New England Sunday are reeling from Saturday's tragic crash that killed four students at Maine Maritime Academy. Maine State Police say a single vehicle with seven students was traveling on Route 166 in Castine around 2 a.m. Saturday. They say the vehicle left the roadway,...
Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.
Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
mainebiz.biz
With CEO set to retire, a Bangor engineering-architecture firm announces new leadership
Soon to close out its 120th year and following a recent move into larger quarters in Portland, engineering, architecture and design firm WBRC Inc. is transitioning its leadership to advance its vision for the future. President and CEO Doug Whitney, a senior principal, will retire after leading the firm for...
Spreading Holiday Cheer To Thousands of Shoppers at Marketplace at Augusta
This past weekend, Matt & Lizzy in The Morning traveled to the Marketplace at Augusta to spread butt loads of holiday cheer, and give away gift cards. We were broadcasting live and told all of you who were shopping to come find us and we'd hook you up with some extra spending cash.
You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is
Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
