Twiggs County, GA

Albany Herald

State under fire for abrupt cutoff of rental help applications

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

FBI reports Ga. hate crimes show increase in 2021

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even as hate crimes have fallen in the U.S. and South Carolina, Georgia has seen an increase, according to the FBI. Marc Benjamin, supervisory special agent FBI Atlanta, states, “The FBI takes hate crimes very seriously. Hate crimes are the top priority in the civil rights division.”
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Kemp appoints Superior Court Judge

ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointment to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

2022 counties: Who voted, who didn’t and why candidates matter

Last week’s runoff win by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia marked the official end of the 2022 midterm elections. And with that, the Data Download takes a look at what we learned from some of our County to County locales in this cycle. Going into 2022, the NBC...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Bibb elected officials speak out on crime, violence prevention status

MACON, Ga. — Last week was a violent one in Macon-Bibb County, with five homicides. Monday night, Coroner Leon Jones identified one of the five victims, found shot to death on Thomaston Road, as 23-year-old De-Shazo Howard. Earlier Monday, Craig Paige, shot in Macon two months ago, died from his injuries. Paige's death marks Macon-Bibb's 68th homicide on the year, shattering last year's record of 55.
MACON, GA
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

State lawmakers to review voting issues in January

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

