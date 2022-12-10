Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
State under fire for abrupt cutoff of rental help applications
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members...
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
AJC On Campus: Law school ranking ‘squabble’, UGA admission numbers
Georgia's law schools are weighing in on the debate over whether or not to participate in the U.S. News & World Report rankings.
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff to meet with Twiggs County leaders on new high-speed internet expansion
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — Senator Jon Ossoff plans to meet with Jeffersonville leaders about resources that he has in place to expand high-speed internet across Georgia. The expansion will provide high-speed internet for tens of thousands of families and businesses in the state. Sen. Ossoff obtained $250 million through the...
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
fox5atlanta.com
Former Stonecrest Mayor expected to report to prison over COVID relief fraud
STONECREST, Ga. - The former mayor of Stonecrest, Georgia will report to prison this week, nearly one year after pleading guilty to stealing almost $1 million in COVID relief funds his city was tasked with handing out. In July, U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash sentenced Stonecrest ex-mayor Jason Lary...
fox5atlanta.com
These new Georgia laws take effect in January 2023
ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation in 2022 that won’t go into effect until January 1, 2023. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but General Assembly delayed the effective dates of some laws or provisions until Jan. 1. Occasionally, provisions are applicable to taxable...
WRDW-TV
FBI reports Ga. hate crimes show increase in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even as hate crimes have fallen in the U.S. and South Carolina, Georgia has seen an increase, according to the FBI. Marc Benjamin, supervisory special agent FBI Atlanta, states, “The FBI takes hate crimes very seriously. Hate crimes are the top priority in the civil rights division.”
valdostatoday.com
Kemp appoints Superior Court Judge
ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces the appointment to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
NBC News
2022 counties: Who voted, who didn’t and why candidates matter
Last week’s runoff win by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia marked the official end of the 2022 midterm elections. And with that, the Data Download takes a look at what we learned from some of our County to County locales in this cycle. Going into 2022, the NBC...
Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority presents $3 million to expand business
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority delivered some holiday cheer Monday -- more than $3 million worth. They presented about $1.5 million to the county and another $1.5 million to the Bibb School District. It comes from what they call their Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program.
Bibb elected officials speak out on crime, violence prevention status
MACON, Ga. — Last week was a violent one in Macon-Bibb County, with five homicides. Monday night, Coroner Leon Jones identified one of the five victims, found shot to death on Thomaston Road, as 23-year-old De-Shazo Howard. Earlier Monday, Craig Paige, shot in Macon two months ago, died from his injuries. Paige's death marks Macon-Bibb's 68th homicide on the year, shattering last year's record of 55.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension
Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Appointment to Superior Court of Coweta Judicial Circuit
Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment of the Honorable Erica L. Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit is comprised of Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether, and Troup counties.
Gov. Brian Kemp, elected officials vote to extend gas tax suspension into 2023
GEORGIA — Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns announced another extension to the state gas, locomotive fuel tax and supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “With another holiday...
State lawmakers to review voting issues in January
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s voting implementation manager spoke out after Tuesday’s runoff election saw a record 1.6 million voters. The state said counties have to certify the election results within 17 days but it could be earlier. Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager, said wait times for the runoff were on average 3 minutes […]
Majority of hate crimes in Georgia are race-related, FBI report shows
ATLANTA — A new report from the FBI is breaking down all of the hate crimes reported across the country in 2021. Over the course of the year, 238 hate crimes were reported in Georgia alone. The report states that 159, or more than two-thirds, of those hate crimes...
Negotiations over Georgia Power’s rate hikes appear to stall
Georgia Power and staff for state utility regulators appear to be in a stalemate over the company’s request to raise its electricity rates, people with knowledge of the negotiations tell The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
