Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville celebrates 100 years

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — 100 years of hope, love and accomplishment that changed lives. That’s what one Piedmont Triad high school is celebrating. Booking T. Washington High School in Reidsville is a special place, celebrating a special milestone: its 100th anniversary. Donald Gorham is the mayor of Reidsville and a graduate of Booker T. Washington […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

UNC records season high in 99-67 win over Wofford

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 8 North Carolina quickly overcame a cold start on offense and then heated up the rest of the way, recording a season-high point total as it defeated Wofford 99-67 on Sunday. Four different players reached double figures for UNC, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and Eva Hodgson, who both had 20. […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

"Sleeper" 2023 Linebacker Aiden Hall commits to Wake Forest

Wake Forest didn't get the memo that weekends are for relaxing, as a Friday offer turned into a swift official visit the same weekend, and ultimately resulted in a Monday commitment from Pleasant Grove (Al.) linebacker Aiden Hall. "I loved the visit," Hall told Demon Deacon Digest. "We saw the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro man sentenced for 2018 murder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Ronald McCray last week. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's office, Saequan Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen car. Greensboro...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

‘Just devastating’; 3 children under age 5 dead after fire on Grimsley St. in Greensboro, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday. They […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
MAYODAN, NC
WXII 12

3 children dead following Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 were found dead following a house fire in Greensboro on Monday morning. According to Greensboro fire official Dwayne Church, crews were called to the 2500 block of Grimsley Street just before 8 a.m. regarding a fully involved house fire.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

NC Central grads prepare for job market in uncertain economy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fresh crop of college graduates are ready to take on the real world. As North Carolina Central University students walked the stage Saturday morning, they were walking into uncertain futures in an uncertain economy. “It’s a surreal moment,” said winter 2022 graduate, Tyler Fisher....
DURHAM, NC
WBTW News13

Wells Fargo bank robbed in North Carolina; Suspect at large

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Uncle charged in 4-year-old niece’s death after Greensboro car crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing several charges after his 4-year-old niece died in a car crash. Greensboro police said Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro is charged with involuntary manslaughter among other charges following the crash that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. Police said Zahinda was driving northbound...
GREENSBORO, NC

