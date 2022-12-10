Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Related
Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville celebrates 100 years
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — 100 years of hope, love and accomplishment that changed lives. That’s what one Piedmont Triad high school is celebrating. Booking T. Washington High School in Reidsville is a special place, celebrating a special milestone: its 100th anniversary. Donald Gorham is the mayor of Reidsville and a graduate of Booker T. Washington […]
UNC records season high in 99-67 win over Wofford
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 8 North Carolina quickly overcame a cold start on offense and then heated up the rest of the way, recording a season-high point total as it defeated Wofford 99-67 on Sunday. Four different players reached double figures for UNC, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and Eva Hodgson, who both had 20. […]
Greensboro, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greensboro. The Southern Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00. The Grimsley High School basketball team will have a game with Southern Guilford High School on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
247Sports
"Sleeper" 2023 Linebacker Aiden Hall commits to Wake Forest
Wake Forest didn't get the memo that weekends are for relaxing, as a Friday offer turned into a swift official visit the same weekend, and ultimately resulted in a Monday commitment from Pleasant Grove (Al.) linebacker Aiden Hall. "I loved the visit," Hall told Demon Deacon Digest. "We saw the...
WSSU home win streak hits 20 as it rolls over Clark Atlanta
WSSU shook off a pesky Clark Atlanta squad to come away with its 20th consecutive home win on Saturday night. The post WSSU home win streak hits 20 as it rolls over Clark Atlanta appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
WXII 12
Greensboro man sentenced for 2018 murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Ronald McCray last week. According to a news release from the Guilford County District Attorney's office, Saequan Jackson was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen car. Greensboro...
‘Just devastating’; 3 children under age 5 dead after fire on Grimsley St. in Greensboro, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday. They […]
Man convicted for murdering Greensboro father of 5 in 2018
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for shooting and killing a Greensboro father of five back in 2018, according to the Guilford County District Attorney's Office. Guilford County lawyers said Saequan Jackson was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous...
Duke Energy: More than 1,500 without power in Durham after crash
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke Energy's website reports more than 1,500 customers are without power in Durham after a vehicle damaged power equipment. The crash and outage were reported Sunday around 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., 1,549 customers were without power. The outage was in northwest Durham, impacting the American...
Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
Puppies found in North Carolina dumpster recovering in foster home
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two puppies are on the mend after they were found near a Randolph County dumpster. According to incident reports filed by Asheboro Police Department, an animal control officer was called on Wednesday about two puppies that had been found behind the dumpster of the Mattress Firm on East Dixie Drive in […]
WXII 12
3 children dead following Greensboro house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 were found dead following a house fire in Greensboro on Monday morning. According to Greensboro fire official Dwayne Church, crews were called to the 2500 block of Grimsley Street just before 8 a.m. regarding a fully involved house fire.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Orange County Murder, Legion Road, UNC Basketball
In today’s news: an Orange County woman accused of killing her mother, a Town Council vote on Legion Road, and two wins for UNC basketball.
2 sentenced after machine gun found following 130+ mph chase in North Carolina; Case tied to rapper feud
Two men were recently sentenced to prison after a high-profile high-speed chase and manhunt -- with ties to a rapper feud -- in Chatham County last summer.
Sunset Hills "Running of the Balls" 5K raises money to feed local families
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are few places in Greensboro more festive than the Sunset Hills neighborhood. Most nights, folks come out to enjoy the décor. But, for just one night, the lights mean a little bit more. As 4,000 people came dressed in their holiday best to hit...
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
cbs17
NC Central grads prepare for job market in uncertain economy
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fresh crop of college graduates are ready to take on the real world. As North Carolina Central University students walked the stage Saturday morning, they were walking into uncertain futures in an uncertain economy. “It’s a surreal moment,” said winter 2022 graduate, Tyler Fisher....
Wells Fargo bank robbed in North Carolina; Suspect at large
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery on Thursday morning. At 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 701 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators said that the suspect entered the bank and demanded from the […]
WXII 12
Uncle charged in 4-year-old niece’s death after Greensboro car crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing several charges after his 4-year-old niece died in a car crash. Greensboro police said Asman Zahinda, 42, of Greensboro is charged with involuntary manslaughter among other charges following the crash that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4. Police said Zahinda was driving northbound...
Comments / 0