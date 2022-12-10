Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Bucs give up lead late, fall to Eagles
MOREHEAD, Ky. — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team continued a pattern Sunday. Morehead State never led until the final 16 seconds, yet still took a 61-57 victory over ETSU in a nonconference game.
Johnson City Press
Bowling Green hands ETSU women first home loss
In a matchup of one of women’s college basketball’s top scoring offenses against a top scoring defense, something had to give. On Sunday inside Brooks Gym, it was East Tennessee State’s defense. Bowling Green handed the Bucs their first home loss of the season, 82-64, and snapped their four-game winning streak.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Murphy leads UH past Elizabethon
University High had four players reach double figures in a 61-43 win over Elizabethton on Monday at Brooks Gym. A.J. Murphy led the Bucs with 16 points. Pete Boykewicz had a 13-point night, while Andrew Cole and Brady Weems ended with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Johnson City Press
ETSU men's basketball signs three
East Tennessee State announced the signing of three players for the men’s basketball team on Monday. Dante Oliver, son of Bucs coach Desmond Oliver, joins Callum Richard and Jaden Harris in the latest signing class.
Johnson City Press
Otters not fielding a team in 2023
The Tri-Cities FC Otters, Johnson City’s top-level amateur soccer club, is suspending operations for the coming year. The team, which played in the USL League 2, issued a statement via social media on Monday, saying an effort to get the community to invest in the team was not successful and the team would sit out the 2023 season with hopes of returning the following year.
Johnson City Press
Zeigler, No. 7 Tennessee hold off No. 13 Maryland 56-53
NEW YORK — Zakai Zeigler scored 12 points, including a key 3-pointer late in the second half, and No. 7 Tennessee held off No. 13 Maryland 56-53 on Sunday in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational matchup. Tennessee (9-1) led by as many as 18 in the first half...
Johnson City Press
Lady Hilltoppers fall to defending state champ Bearden in OT
Science Hill’s Lady Hilltoppers seemed to have Bearden put away. The Hilltoppers led by 14 points very late in the third quarter, and the Lady Bulldogs had made only two buckets with a handful of free throws to that point in the game.
Johnson City Press
Bucs hit the road to take on Morehead State
East Tennessee State’s basketball team returns to action Sunday after a week off for exams, and the Bucs had a chance to work on a few things along the way. “I felt like having a week off to sort through us improving what we’re trying to do every day versus game-planning for anyone was good,” Bucs coach Desmond Oliver said. “Us getting better defensively. Us getting better making shots, getting guys in the gym before practice.”
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 13
Dec. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported “Prof. Chas. S. Brown, superintendent of the Johnson City schools, and formerly teacher in the Hampden-(indecipherable) school in this city is proving himself a very capable school executive in his new position. He is very popular with the patrons and authorities of the Johnson City schools.”
asheville.com
Chef Trevor Payne Comes Home to Asheville to Open Tall John’s Restaurant
The following article originally appeared on the Asheville Independent Restaurants’s AIRfare newsletter. Subscribe for additional local restaurant coverage. Trevor Payne applies the folly of putting square pegs in round holes to his philosophy on opening a restaurant. “I am a big believer in not forcing a concept into a location, but rather thinking about what the location needs,” he says.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Cherokee NC You Shouldn’t Miss!
Are you searching for the best things to do in Cherokee, North Carolina? We have got you covered! Whether you’re just passing through, or staying for a little while, Cherokee has plenty of activities to do with the family or a group of friends looking for a fun weekend away!
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
Johnson City Press
Should high school athletes be paid for endorsements?
Last week, the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s Legislative Council, which sets rules for high school sports teams in the state, changed its bylaws to allow students to be paid for name, image and likeness deals. Press Sports Writer Tanner Cook reported that the change means students may now...
theonefeather.com
‘The time of my life’: Superintendent Michael Murray says a fond farewell
A state championship, a pandemic, and a long overdue cultural education. Cherokee Central Schools will be a chapter in Dr. Michael Murray’s life that he could never forget. Superintendent Murray, who is retiring at the end of 2022, began making the winding drive up Big Cove Road during the summer of 2017. With over 30 years of experience working in different school systems, you could probably assume what you’re getting yourself into. However, nothing could’ve prepared Murray for what the next five and a half years had in store.
WLOS.com
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
WYFF4.com
Texas de Brazil announces plans to open in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new restaurant is set to move into Haywood Mall in Greenville, South Carolina, next year. Texas de Brazil Churrascaria is touted as the world's largest family-owned and operated Brazilian steakhouse brand. Texas de Brazil says it is famous for its time-honored tradition of churrasco cooking...
relix
Warren Haynes’ Annual Christmas Jam Ignites Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C.
Last night, Warren Haynes’ annual Christmas Jam returned to Harrah’s Cherokee Center in the bandleader’s hometown of Asheville, N.C. The charitable evening, which benefited Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville, featured a steady stream of music industry heavy hitters, beginning with husband and wife duo Scott Metzger and Katie Jacoby, who opened up the night. Then, music continued with sets led by Dinosaur Jr., Brothers Osborne, Gov’t Mule, Tyler Childers and Phil Lesh & Friends.
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
1 charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
Mayor pro tem of Matthews in hospital after multi-car crash near Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — One of the leaders for the Town of Matthews is in the hospital after a car crash Friday afternoon. A statement on Twitter confirmed Ken McCool, who is the mayor pro tem and serves on the town's board of commissioners, was hurt in what his team said was a "multi-car pile-up". The crash happened along I-26 near Asheville, along with two of his friends.
