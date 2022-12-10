ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Park Dance Club gives back to the community for the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Park Dance Club in Roanoke gathered to give back to the community this holiday season. Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from Total Action For Progress. They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies for...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Organizers prepare for 17th annual Johnny Casa Run/Walk

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center invites the community to participate in the seventeeth annual Johnny CASA 5miler - 5K walk/run. This family focused event offers a choice of a 5 mile run, 3.1 mile run, or 3.1 mile walk race option offering everyone a course they can participate in. The race will be held in uptown Rocky Mount on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with an 9:00 AM start. The funds generated from sponsorships and registration fees support the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center’s services.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WBTM

Increased Police Presence in Danville Starting This Week

The Danville Police Department is informing the community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning this week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

PRISM Foundation of Roanoke goes the extra mile for Angel Tree Program

ROANOKE, Va. – Organizations across Virginia have an Angel Tree program but the PRISM Foundation takes theirs to the next level. This year the foundation has sponsored 53 angels. On top of that, they are donating 25 lunchboxes and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need. They are also donating 200 hygiene bags to go to people experiencing homelessness.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police say they found a man inside a residence with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Ave. NW. This case is being treated as a homicide. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. No...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Walmart in Bedford closes after a suspicious package is found

UPDATE 12/12 at 4:14 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a male after discovering a suspicious package at the Walmart in Bedford. Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious package at 12:47 p.m. at 1125 East Lynchburg Sale Turnpike on...
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

One person out of home after Roanoke apartment Fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS were dispatched to an apartment fire that left one person without a home Sunday evening. Firefighters say they responded to the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. They say they arrived and found smoke coming from a two-story apartment complex. Firefighters report they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 10th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

New Pastor Welcomed at Salem Presbyterian Church

Salem Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce its new Pastor, the Reverend Christopher Vogado. In addition to his experience as a minister and worship leader, he is also an accomplished musician. Chris comes to Salem from New Hope Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, NC. “I am happy to be at Salem Presbyterian,” said Chris. ““This congregation […]
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pickup truck catches fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Monday, Dec. 12.. Firefighters said they responded to 11th street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m.. Fire officials reported they arrived to find one pickup truck engulfed in heavy flames. According to a Facebook...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man injured after shooting on Florida Avenue in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:10 p.m.:. The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one man injured on Monday. Around 11:13 a.m., police said they responded to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. The 911 caller said it looked like...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Motorist advisory for week of Dec. 12-16

VDOT has updated its list of road construction and maintenance projects for the Lynchburg District for the week of Dec. 12-16. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Small businesses encourage local shopping this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. – ”We give a lot back to our community,” Diane Speaks, owner of She’s International Boutique said. “I’m very happy to be able to support Roanoke, and Roanoke supports me.”. With the holidays come lots of shopping. While it may be easy...
ROANOKE, VA

