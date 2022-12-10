Read full article on original website
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The History of Handel's Messiah which will be presented at Parkway Church on December 13Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
New book honors the 81 year loegacy of The Roanoker RestaurantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
You can still obtain the time and weather in the Roanoke Valley by dialing the same phone number from decades pastCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
WSLS
Dreaming of a White Christmas? It happens less in Virginia than you might think!
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. We are less than two weeks out from Christmas and many of you are probably wondering, “Will we get some snow for the holiday this year?”. First, let’s give you the definition of a...
WDBJ7.com
Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
WDBJ7.com
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: RND Vinton making spirits bright with new seasonal coffee, small bites
VINTON, Va. – Quincy Randolph - of RND Coffee in Vinton - has made quite the name for himself locally and in the national spotlight. This past September, he was featured on the Food Network!. “I was fortunate enough to see on Beat Bobbie Flay. I was a competitor...
WDBJ7.com
The Park Dance Club gives back to the community for the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Park Dance Club in Roanoke gathered to give back to the community this holiday season. Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from Total Action For Progress. They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies for...
WSLS
Organizers prepare for 17th annual Johnny Casa Run/Walk
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center invites the community to participate in the seventeeth annual Johnny CASA 5miler - 5K walk/run. This family focused event offers a choice of a 5 mile run, 3.1 mile run, or 3.1 mile walk race option offering everyone a course they can participate in. The race will be held in uptown Rocky Mount on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with an 9:00 AM start. The funds generated from sponsorships and registration fees support the Southern VA Child Advocacy Center’s services.
WBTM
Increased Police Presence in Danville Starting This Week
The Danville Police Department is informing the community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning this week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
WSLS
Controversial Brandon Ave. townhomes approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission
ROANOKE, Va. – A townhome development is one step closer to becoming a reality in the City of Roanoke. The highly debated rezoning for the property located on Brandon Avenue was approved by Roanoke’s Planning Commission on Monday. This is the third time developer, R.P. Fralin Inc. has...
WSLS
PRISM Foundation of Roanoke goes the extra mile for Angel Tree Program
ROANOKE, Va. – Organizations across Virginia have an Angel Tree program but the PRISM Foundation takes theirs to the next level. This year the foundation has sponsored 53 angels. On top of that, they are donating 25 lunchboxes and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in need. They are also donating 200 hygiene bags to go to people experiencing homelessness.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke Police say they found a man inside a residence with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Ave. NW. This case is being treated as a homicide. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. No...
wfxrtv.com
Walmart in Bedford closes after a suspicious package is found
UPDATE 12/12 at 4:14 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a male after discovering a suspicious package at the Walmart in Bedford. Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious package at 12:47 p.m. at 1125 East Lynchburg Sale Turnpike on...
wfxrtv.com
One person out of home after Roanoke apartment Fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS were dispatched to an apartment fire that left one person without a home Sunday evening. Firefighters say they responded to the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW at 6:12 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. They say they arrived and found smoke coming from a two-story apartment complex. Firefighters report they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
WDBJ7.com
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 10th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
New Pastor Welcomed at Salem Presbyterian Church
Salem Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce its new Pastor, the Reverend Christopher Vogado. In addition to his experience as a minister and worship leader, he is also an accomplished musician. Chris comes to Salem from New Hope Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, NC. “I am happy to be at Salem Presbyterian,” said Chris. ““This congregation […]
wfxrtv.com
Pickup truck catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Monday, Dec. 12.. Firefighters said they responded to 11th street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m.. Fire officials reported they arrived to find one pickup truck engulfed in heavy flames. According to a Facebook...
WSLS
Man injured after shooting on Florida Avenue in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:10 p.m.:. The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one man injured on Monday. Around 11:13 a.m., police said they responded to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired. The 911 caller said it looked like...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Motorist advisory for week of Dec. 12-16
VDOT has updated its list of road construction and maintenance projects for the Lynchburg District for the week of Dec. 12-16. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
cardinalnews.org
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
WSLS
Small businesses encourage local shopping this holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. – ”We give a lot back to our community,” Diane Speaks, owner of She’s International Boutique said. “I’m very happy to be able to support Roanoke, and Roanoke supports me.”. With the holidays come lots of shopping. While it may be easy...
