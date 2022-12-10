NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala Indians defeated the Saint Pat’s Irish on Monday evening 57-47 in a game pushed up due to projected inclement weather. The Irish kept the game tight throughout the first two and a half quarters, but an 11-0 run from Ogallala put the Indians up 14 after three. The Indians would hold off the Irish charge through the fourth quarter to get the victory.

OGALLALA, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO