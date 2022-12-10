East Tennessee State’s basketball team returns to action Sunday after a week off for exams, and the Bucs had a chance to work on a few things along the way. “I felt like having a week off to sort through us improving what we’re trying to do every day versus game-planning for anyone was good,” Bucs coach Desmond Oliver said. “Us getting better defensively. Us getting better making shots, getting guys in the gym before practice.”

