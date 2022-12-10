Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Related
erwinrecord.net
Devils defeat Science Hill, West Green in recent games
The Unicoi County boys basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season with a win at Science Hill on Nov. 29 and a home victory against West Greene on Friday. Seniors Grant Hensley and Lucas Slagle scored 16 points apiece to pace four double-figure scorers in the 64-53 win against Science Hill, which fell to 0-7 on the season with a loss at Morristown East on Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Witcher's late outburst lifts West Ridge past Gate City
GATE CITY — Wade Witcher couldn’t get a shot to fall in the first half of West Ridge’s boys basketball game at Gate City on Saturday. Once he started hitting shots late in the second half, he took over. Witcher scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Wolves to a 64-58 victory over the Blue Devils.
Johnson City Press
ETSU men's basketball signs three
East Tennessee State announced the signing of three players for the men’s basketball team on Monday. Dante Oliver, son of Bucs coach Desmond Oliver, joins Callum Richard and Jaden Harris in the latest signing class.
Johnson City Press
Bucs give up lead late, fall to Eagles
MOREHEAD, Ky. — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team continued a pattern Sunday. Morehead State never led until the final 16 seconds, yet still took a 61-57 victory over ETSU in a nonconference game.
Johnson City Press
Eagles hold off Spartans in City/County Challenge
WISE — The Tri-Cities Christian boys basketball team did just enough Saturday to pick up a win in the inaugural City/County Challenge at Virginia-Wise's Prior Center. Abraham Gewelke scored 12 points and Lofton Looney and Seth Britton added 10 apiece to lift the Eagles (7-5) to a 45-41 win over Eastside (2-2).
Johnson City Press
Bowling Green hands ETSU women first home loss
In a matchup of one of women’s college basketball’s top scoring offenses against a top scoring defense, something had to give. On Sunday inside Brooks Gym, it was East Tennessee State’s defense. Bowling Green handed the Bucs their first home loss of the season, 82-64, and snapped their four-game winning streak.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: West Ridge at Gate City basketball
The West Ridge and Gate City basketball teams settled for a twin bill split Saturday inside the Devils' Den. After the Lady Blue Devils sped off to a 54-37 victory, West Ridge's boys pulled out a 64-58 win.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Murphy leads UH past Elizabethon
University High had four players reach double figures in a 61-43 win over Elizabethton on Monday at Brooks Gym. A.J. Murphy led the Bucs with 16 points. Pete Boykewicz had a 13-point night, while Andrew Cole and Brady Weems ended with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Johnson City Press
Bucs hit the road to take on Morehead State
East Tennessee State’s basketball team returns to action Sunday after a week off for exams, and the Bucs had a chance to work on a few things along the way. “I felt like having a week off to sort through us improving what we’re trying to do every day versus game-planning for anyone was good,” Bucs coach Desmond Oliver said. “Us getting better defensively. Us getting better making shots, getting guys in the gym before practice.”
Johnson City Press
David Crockett High School students recognized for ACT WorkKeys scores
David Crockett High School is celebrating 30 high school seniors who have excelled on their ACT WorkKeys tests and earned their National Career Readiness Certificates. This test is composed of three assessments that help to boost students’ employability and readiness for the workforce. The areas assessed are Applied Math, Graphics Literacy and Workplace Documents.
Johnson City Press
Cherokee High School NJROTC Recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Honors for the 15th consecutive year
ROGERSVILLE– The Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps unit was recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the 15th year consecutive year. The unit received the distinguished award during its annual Navy inspection, which Commander Michael Bucchi oversaw.
techlunchpail.com
Three-Star RB Jeremiah Coney Flips From Appalachian State to Virginia Tech
Three-star RB Jeremiah Coney announced today that he has flipped his commitment from Appalachian State to Virginia Tech following an official visit to Blacksburg. Coney is the 21st of 22 commits in the 2023 class for Virginia Tech and the 11th in-state commitment this cycle. He chose the Hokies over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Maryland, Virginia, JMU, and others plus Iowa had shown interest recently and even had an in-home visit with him.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 12
Dec. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news items of particular importance and interest to those in Elizabethton, Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time. News with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Dec. 11...
Johnson City Press
Otters not fielding a team in 2023
The Tri-Cities FC Otters, Johnson City’s top-level amateur soccer club, is suspending operations for the coming year. The team, which played in the USL League 2, issued a statement via social media on Monday, saying an effort to get the community to invest in the team was not successful and the team would sit out the 2023 season with hopes of returning the following year.
Johnson City Press
Carter County County Budget Committee approves $13 million in budget adjustments for Carter County schools
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee approved several big-ticket projects for the school system, the jail and the landfill during a busy meeting on Monday evening. The committee will recommend the items to the County Commission for its approval during its meeting next Monday. The biggest...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Johnson City
Likely you are seeking for a sort list of hospital in the Johnson City local area. In this page, I’m going to give the top quality hospital sort list with in the Johnson City local area. Also, a directional link from your place, with Web info, Support Hotline, area,...
Johnson City Press
Zeigler, No. 7 Tennessee hold off No. 13 Maryland 56-53
NEW YORK — Zakai Zeigler scored 12 points, including a key 3-pointer late in the second half, and No. 7 Tennessee held off No. 13 Maryland 56-53 on Sunday in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational matchup. Tennessee (9-1) led by as many as 18 in the first half...
‘She was a trailblazer’: Family learns of suffragist grandmother’s work
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City celebrates the historical marker of the home of women’s rights suffragist, Eliza Shaut White. White was a suffragist in Johnson City who organized a parade that took people down to Fountain Square. There is a mural on Ashe Street that commemorates that parade. The Women’s Suffrage Coalition of […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas
One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
cardinalnews.org
Pitch contest winners announced in Bristol; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Five companies have been named winners of the Southwest Virginia Regional Bristol Casino Pitch Contest sponsored by Virginia Community Capital and the Hard Rock Casino Bristol. The five winners received $10,000...
Comments / 0