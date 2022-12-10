ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

erwinrecord.net

Devils defeat Science Hill, West Green in recent games

The Unicoi County boys basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season with a win at Science Hill on Nov. 29 and a home victory against West Greene on Friday. Seniors Grant Hensley and Lucas Slagle scored 16 points apiece to pace four double-figure scorers in the 64-53 win against Science Hill, which fell to 0-7 on the season with a loss at Morristown East on Thursday.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Witcher's late outburst lifts West Ridge past Gate City

GATE CITY — Wade Witcher couldn’t get a shot to fall in the first half of West Ridge’s boys basketball game at Gate City on Saturday. Once he started hitting shots late in the second half, he took over. Witcher scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Wolves to a 64-58 victory over the Blue Devils.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU men's basketball signs three

East Tennessee State announced the signing of three players for the men’s basketball team on Monday. Dante Oliver, son of Bucs coach Desmond Oliver, joins Callum Richard and Jaden Harris in the latest signing class.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs give up lead late, fall to Eagles

MOREHEAD, Ky. — The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team continued a pattern Sunday. Morehead State never led until the final 16 seconds, yet still took a 61-57 victory over ETSU in a nonconference game.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Eagles hold off Spartans in City/County Challenge

WISE — The Tri-Cities Christian boys basketball team did just enough Saturday to pick up a win in the inaugural City/County Challenge at Virginia-Wise's Prior Center. Abraham Gewelke scored 12 points and Lofton Looney and Seth Britton added 10 apiece to lift the Eagles (7-5) to a 45-41 win over Eastside (2-2).
Johnson City Press

Bowling Green hands ETSU women first home loss

In a matchup of one of women’s college basketball’s top scoring offenses against a top scoring defense, something had to give. On Sunday inside Brooks Gym, it was East Tennessee State’s defense. Bowling Green handed the Bucs their first home loss of the season, 82-64, and snapped their four-game winning streak.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: West Ridge at Gate City basketball

The West Ridge and Gate City basketball teams settled for a twin bill split Saturday inside the Devils' Den. After the Lady Blue Devils sped off to a 54-37 victory, West Ridge's boys pulled out a 64-58 win.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Murphy leads UH past Elizabethon

University High had four players reach double figures in a 61-43 win over Elizabethton on Monday at Brooks Gym. A.J. Murphy led the Bucs with 16 points. Pete Boykewicz had a 13-point night, while Andrew Cole and Brady Weems ended with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Bucs hit the road to take on Morehead State

East Tennessee State’s basketball team returns to action Sunday after a week off for exams, and the Bucs had a chance to work on a few things along the way. “I felt like having a week off to sort through us improving what we’re trying to do every day versus game-planning for anyone was good,” Bucs coach Desmond Oliver said. “Us getting better defensively. Us getting better making shots, getting guys in the gym before practice.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

David Crockett High School students recognized for ACT WorkKeys scores

David Crockett High School is celebrating 30 high school seniors who have excelled on their ACT WorkKeys tests and earned their National Career Readiness Certificates. This test is composed of three assessments that help to boost students’ employability and readiness for the workforce. The areas assessed are Applied Math, Graphics Literacy and Workplace Documents.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
techlunchpail.com

Three-Star RB Jeremiah Coney Flips From Appalachian State to Virginia Tech

Three-star RB Jeremiah Coney announced today that he has flipped his commitment from Appalachian State to Virginia Tech following an official visit to Blacksburg. Coney is the 21st of 22 commits in the 2023 class for Virginia Tech and the 11th in-state commitment this cycle. He chose the Hokies over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Maryland, Virginia, JMU, and others plus Iowa had shown interest recently and even had an in-home visit with him.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 12

Dec. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news items of particular importance and interest to those in Elizabethton, Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way at the time. News with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date from Dec. 11...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Otters not fielding a team in 2023

The Tri-Cities FC Otters, Johnson City’s top-level amateur soccer club, is suspending operations for the coming year. The team, which played in the USL League 2, issued a statement via social media on Monday, saying an effort to get the community to invest in the team was not successful and the team would sit out the 2023 season with hopes of returning the following year.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Johnson City

Likely you are seeking for a sort list of hospital in the Johnson City local area. In this page, I’m going to give the top quality hospital sort list with in the Johnson City local area. Also, a directional link from your place, with Web info, Support Hotline, area,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Zeigler, No. 7 Tennessee hold off No. 13 Maryland 56-53

NEW YORK — Zakai Zeigler scored 12 points, including a key 3-pointer late in the second half, and No. 7 Tennessee held off No. 13 Maryland 56-53 on Sunday in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational matchup. Tennessee (9-1) led by as many as 18 in the first half...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas

One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cardinalnews.org

Pitch contest winners announced in Bristol; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Five companies have been named winners of the Southwest Virginia Regional Bristol Casino Pitch Contest sponsored by Virginia Community Capital and the Hard Rock Casino Bristol. The five winners received $10,000...
BRISTOL, VA

