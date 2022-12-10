ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, NH

WMUR.com

Wreaths for veterans' graves delivered to Hudson

HUDSON, N.H. — Hundreds of wreaths to be placed on veterans' graves arrived Monday morning in Hudson. The wreaths were from Wreaths Across America and will be used in eight cemeteries across town, including the spot known as "the Poor Farm," the final resting place for many unidentified veterans.
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

Dover police prepare to hand out more than 100 holiday dinners

DOVER, N.H. — More than 100 Christmas dinners will be handed out to families in Dover this year as part of a decadeslong program run by the city's police department. Throughout the year, Dover police officers join forces with guidance counselors and welfare workers to make a list of families that could use a Christmas dinner.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Santa paddleboards in Portsmouth

VIDEO: A man dressed as Santa was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The u local user said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder who dresses up like Santa every year to spread some Christmas cheer.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire couple celebrate 78 years of marriage

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — The Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown joyfully celebrated a pair of residents this weekend. Residents Irving and Mae Cable celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary Saturday. Congratulations to the Cables on the wonderful accomplishment.
GOFFSTOWN, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Portsmouth Family Seeks ‘Habitual Runaway’ Son Who Disappeared In Mid-October

Police in Portsmouth are hoping the public can help a local family find their “habitual runaway” son. Department sources say 15-year-old Davyn Hanson hasn’t been seen or heard from since he disappeared from his home on October 14th. That disappearance reportedly came a little over a week after police found him in Whitefield following an earlier disappearance. Hanson is described as five foot, six inches tall, about 115 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair that may be bleached blond. If you see Davyn Hanson or know his whereabouts, call Portsmouth police.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Hundreds catch the holiday spirit at Holt Avenue block party

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As if on cue, the snow began to fall Sunday afternoon, putting what was perhaps the final touch on an event that encapsulated the holiday spirit for residents of Holt Avenue and its surrounding neighbors. Those neighbors, as well as friends, family and others invited by...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

1 person killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in Dover

DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

Memorial marks 3 years since Harmony Montgomery was last seen

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Harmony Montgomery’s family is remembering the young girl three years after she disappeared. A memorial was held Sunday in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Her mother, Crystal Sorey, tells News 9 that Dec. 7 marked three years since her daughter was last seen. The attorney general's office declared...
HAVERHILL, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Lt. Erin Hannafin promoted to acting deputy chief

LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022. Chief...
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Fire breaks out at home in Rye, New Hampshire

RYE, N.H. — A fire broke out at a house in Rye on Sunday night. Crews battled the fire at the home on Long John Road. Officials said no one was home at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries. No other details were made available.
RYE, NH
WMUR.com

Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
HENNIKER, NH
wabi.tv

Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
CASTINE, ME
WMUR.com

Coast Guard station holds first open house since the pandemic

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Coast Guard station in New Castle opened its doors to the public on Saturday. Visitors had the chance to climb aboard some of the boats that are used in lifesaving operations. “Our number one...
NEW CASTLE, NH

