The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
WMUR.com
Wreaths for veterans' graves delivered to Hudson
HUDSON, N.H. — Hundreds of wreaths to be placed on veterans' graves arrived Monday morning in Hudson. The wreaths were from Wreaths Across America and will be used in eight cemeteries across town, including the spot known as "the Poor Farm," the final resting place for many unidentified veterans.
WMUR.com
Dover police prepare to hand out more than 100 holiday dinners
DOVER, N.H. — More than 100 Christmas dinners will be handed out to families in Dover this year as part of a decadeslong program run by the city's police department. Throughout the year, Dover police officers join forces with guidance counselors and welfare workers to make a list of families that could use a Christmas dinner.
WMUR.com
Video: Santa paddleboards in Portsmouth
VIDEO: A man dressed as Santa was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The u local user said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder who dresses up like Santa every year to spread some Christmas cheer.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire couple celebrate 78 years of marriage
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — The Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown joyfully celebrated a pair of residents this weekend. Residents Irving and Mae Cable celebrated their 78th wedding anniversary Saturday. Congratulations to the Cables on the wonderful accomplishment.
thepulseofnh.com
Portsmouth Family Seeks ‘Habitual Runaway’ Son Who Disappeared In Mid-October
Police in Portsmouth are hoping the public can help a local family find their “habitual runaway” son. Department sources say 15-year-old Davyn Hanson hasn’t been seen or heard from since he disappeared from his home on October 14th. That disappearance reportedly came a little over a week after police found him in Whitefield following an earlier disappearance. Hanson is described as five foot, six inches tall, about 115 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair that may be bleached blond. If you see Davyn Hanson or know his whereabouts, call Portsmouth police.
Community Search for Missing Stuffed Bear With Bag of Owner's Son's Ashes Inside
The special bear went missing and was thought to have accidentally been donated to Goodwill.
manchesterinklink.com
Hundreds catch the holiday spirit at Holt Avenue block party
MANCHESTER, N.H. – As if on cue, the snow began to fall Sunday afternoon, putting what was perhaps the final touch on an event that encapsulated the holiday spirit for residents of Holt Avenue and its surrounding neighbors. Those neighbors, as well as friends, family and others invited by...
WMUR.com
Maine Maritime to hold vigil for 4 students killed in fiery crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Maine Maritime Academy is holding a vigil for four students killed in a fiery weekend SUV crash. The event was to be held Sunday evening for students, faculty and local residents on the lawn of Leavitt Hall a day after the deadly crash shook the community.
WMUR.com
Memorial marks 3 years since Harmony Montgomery was last seen
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Harmony Montgomery’s family is remembering the young girl three years after she disappeared. A memorial was held Sunday in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Her mother, Crystal Sorey, tells News 9 that Dec. 7 marked three years since her daughter was last seen. The attorney general's office declared...
laconiadailysun.com
Lt. Erin Hannafin promoted to acting deputy chief
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022. Chief...
WMUR.com
Fire breaks out at home in Rye, New Hampshire
RYE, N.H. — A fire broke out at a house in Rye on Sunday night. Crews battled the fire at the home on Long John Road. Officials said no one was home at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries. No other details were made available.
WMUR.com
Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
wabi.tv
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
WMUR.com
Coast Guard station holds first open house since the pandemic
NEW CASTLE, N.H. — For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Coast Guard station in New Castle opened its doors to the public on Saturday. Visitors had the chance to climb aboard some of the boats that are used in lifesaving operations. “Our number one...
UPDATE: One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Dover, N.H.
DOVER, N.H. — Officials are investigating a mutli-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured. Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to an area of Route 16 in Dover, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday. Once on scene, crews found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, involved in the crash.
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
WATCH: Buddy the Elf Pillow Fights in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Is Pure Holiday Joy
When someone yells 'Pillow Fight', it's a down-home fun time, but when Buddy the Elf yells, 'Pillow Fight' in the middle of downtown Portsmouth, that's a whole other level of fun. Parents, you all know what it's like when your child gets all sugared up on candy and sweets. Well,...
WMUR.com
Unearthed footage: WMUR's Santa Claus show features Uncle Gus
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A familiar face is under the white beard and Santa hat in WMUR's Santa Claus show — it's Gus Bernier, also known as "Uncle Gus." "The Uncle Gus Show" aired from 1960 to 1980, and was beloved by many Granite State kids. For Christmas, the...
