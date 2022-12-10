ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Comments / 2

 

WLKY.com

UofL volleyball preparing for 2nd straight Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After beating the University of Oregon in comeback fashion on Saturday, the University of Louisville is headed to the Final Four. This marks the Cardinals second straight season making it this far in the tournament. UofL absolutely dominated its first three games of the tournament, sweeping...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Henderson County standout Saadiq Clements flips commitment from Purdue to Louisville

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements announced he flipped his verbal commitment from Purdue to Louisville on Sunday night. “Purdue boilermakers I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to play Division 1 football and showing me love,” Clements said in his Twitter post. “After saying that I would like to announce that I have decided to decommit from Purdue and going to be committed to the University of Louisville. #GoCards.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Local '23 DL Micah Carter Flips to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days after being officially named the next head coach of the Louisville football program, Jeff Brohm has landed his first commitment at his alma mater, and it's a prospect in their own backyard. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Micah Carter, who plays roughly three miles away...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love Louisville and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Louisville. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Louisville to take part in a unique, Louisville-centric dating experience.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WTHR

Ball State senior takes Miss America stage

MUNCIE, Ind. — The quest to crown a new Miss America is underway, and one Ball State University student is in the running. Elizabeth Hallal is Miss Indiana 2022. Originally from Georgetown, Indiana, Hallal is a senior at Ball State studying musical theater. "The Miss America organization is so...
MUNCIE, IN
WLKY.com

Sherman Shutdown: 9-day bridge closure scheduled for Wednesday

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Wednesday morning is scheduled to kick off the 9-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge eastbound. Drivers may want to plan on taking some extra time for the morning commute because there is also the risk of rain on Wednesday. I-64 Eastbound will be closed...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus this week is on the cold front moving in Wednesday with the risk for multiple rounds of rain. First in the morning, second in the afternoon. Severe risk is near zero but it looks windy and messy for travel. Rainfall totals could get into the 2-3″ rain if we indeed fast the two rounds of rain currently expected. Expect more adjustments on that.
LOUISVILLE, KY

