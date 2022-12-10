LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Main focus this week is on the cold front moving in Wednesday with the risk for multiple rounds of rain. First in the morning, second in the afternoon. Severe risk is near zero but it looks windy and messy for travel. Rainfall totals could get into the 2-3″ rain if we indeed fast the two rounds of rain currently expected. Expect more adjustments on that.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO