ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Apartment explosion on Inglewood Avenue in Stockton possible accident: police

By Angelaydet Rocha and Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b514V_0jdpswZ600

A preliminary investigation into an explosion that injured and displaced residents of a north Stockton apartment complex Friday night indicates the blast could have been an accident, Officer Joseph Silva, a spokesman for the Stockton Police Department, said Saturday.

An arson investigator with the Stockton Fire Department will make the final determination about the cause of the explosion, Silva said.

An estimated 130 residents were evacuated and three people were being treated at a hospital on Friday night following the explosion at an 83-unit apartment complex on Inglewood Avenue. The explosion was reported at 5:54 p.m. in the 6400 block of Inglewood.

The incident prompted Pacific Gas & Electric crews to shut off power around Inglewood Drive and Quincy Street. Four apartments sustained the heaviest damage, while adjacent units also sustained some damages.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to Inglewood Avenue on a report of a structure fire. When they arrived at the complex, residents who had made their way outside approached firefighters to tell them they had heard a "big explosion," Battalion Chief Steven Islas said.

One person suffered burns to a large part of their body and another had difficulty breathing. A third person, a woman who was displaced as a result of the explosion, was later taken to the hospital with breathing problems, Islas said.

Some evacuated residents were taken to the nearby Margaret K. Troke Branch Library. Those residents were not expected to be able to return to their homes while the investigation into the incident continues.

Staff from the American Red Cross are scheduled be available at the Seifert Community Center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. to help connect impacted residents to services, Doolan said. The Red Cross could not immediately be reached for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8kKM_0jdpswZ600

This article originally appeared on The Record: Apartment explosion on Inglewood Avenue in Stockton possible accident: police

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Cause of Stockton apartment explosion could be determined as early as Friday

STOCKTON -- Residents at a Stockton apartment complex are still displaced after an explosion on Friday night that investigators say was likely an accident.On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Stockton Fire Department said the cause of the explosion would likely be known, and shared publicly, as early as Friday and is still under investigation at this time.The American Red Cross stepped in and has helped 41 people displaced by the explosion with lodging, financial, and mental health support."After people know what they're going to do for the next several days, then they'll start thinking about 'What will I do in...
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Four killed in Granite Bay crash Wednesday night

Law enforcement officials are conducting an investigation into a Wednesday night crash in Granite Bay where four people were reportedly killed after the vehicle they were in crashed and struck two trees in Granite Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:04 p.m. at East Roseville...
GRANITE BAY, CA
FOX40

Four men killed in Granite Bay car crash

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office. Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near […]
GRANITE BAY, CA
KCRA.com

16-year-old arrested in Stockton for Lodi home invasion, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Stockton on Tuesday in connection with a home invasion robbery earlier in the month in Lodi, according to police. The Lodi Police Department said in a statement that they responded to a call on the 1900 block of Anderson on the morning of Dec. 6 regarding the robbery.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton teen arrested after armed home invasion in Lodi

STOCKTON, Calif. — A teenager suspected in a home invasion that 911 callers said involved gunshots is now in custody, the Lodi Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday. At around 9:50 a.m. Dec. 6, Lodi Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Anderson Drive for reports...
LODI, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP say fatal Hwy 4 crash was totally preventable

California Highway Patrol is driving home its message this season: Do not drive under the influence. This comes following a deadly crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg. Police say the suspect was driving on a suspended license and was also driving the wrong way.
PITTSBURG, CA
ABC10

Alleged DUI driver hits, kills man in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the death of a man hit and killed late Tuesday night in Modesto. CHP officers responded to Service Road, near Esmar Road, around midnight to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian call. Officials say a 41-year-old man was riding his personal...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 drivers killed in crash near Stockton

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Part of a road in San Joaquin County has been shut down due to a deadly crash early Wednesday morning. The scene is on East Mariposa Road, near Santa Ana Way, southeast of Stockton. California Highway Patrol says it appears a sedan crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and hit another vehicle. The sedan then continued out of control and then ultimately caught on fire. Officers say both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were in either car. Investigators believe speed was possibly a factor due to the violent nature of the crash. 
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Two people die in head-on collision near Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. The collision occurred at around 5 a.m. along East Mariposa Road near Santa Ana Way and involved a Dodge Charger heading east and a Toyota Prius heading west. The vehicles were traveling […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Video: Officers on horseback chase down robbery suspects in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Officers on horseback helped chase down suspects Friday who were arrested on organized retail theft charges, according to Folsom police. Police released just the end of the video showing the arrest of the suspects at the Folsom Outlets. Authorities said the three men stole more than...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Missing Roseville woman found safe, police say

The Latest — Wednesday, Dec. 14: 8:20 p.m. Sacramento Police and Aeris Hammock’s parents on Wednesday said she was safely found. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police said they are searching for 24-year-old Aeris Hammock, who is considered at-risk due to a medical condition. Last seen on Dec. 9 Police said Hammock […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Turlock man arrested after body found in burned room

TURLOCK, Calif. — Multiple Stanislaus County agencies helped arrest a Turlock man who allegedly killed another man in an abandoned building, according to Turlock police. Turlock Police Department officers were called to the area of West Linwood Avenue and Ellerd Drive for a welfare check, Monday. The caller told officers a man may have been assaulted and could be found in an abandoned building.
TURLOCK, CA
KCRA.com

Police: Suspects who stole from Roseville sports shop arrested after car crash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police said three people, suspected of stealing from a local sports shop, were arrested Wednesday after getting into a car crash. Police told KCRA 3 the three suspected thieves walked into the DICK'S Sporting Goods on Stanford Ranch Road, grabbed several items and then ran out. Authorities said they drove away in a black car, which they were able to track after getting a 911 call.
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Security guard shoots, kills man during fight in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead. Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, a private security guard shot a man during a fight in the 5200 block of Stockton Boulevard, the Sacramento Police Department said in a Facebook post.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy