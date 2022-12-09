Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kmyu.tv
Utah driver recounts two recent crashes during snowy commute
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The continual snow fall and dropping temperatures is making for slick roads. Mike Schmidt might know that better than most these days. Schmidt has been in two recent crashes during snowy commutes. “You know it’s a little bit unpredictable,” Schmidt said. Every day...
kmyu.tv
Big Cottonwood Canyon closed in both directions due to multiple weather-related crashes
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Multiple weather-related crashes forced both directions of Big Cottonwood Canyon closed Monday. Officials said around 3 p.m. traffic traveling in both directions on SR-190 had been closed near the mouth of the canyon at milepost 4.8. There was no estimated clearing time, UDOT officials...
kmyu.tv
Backcountry skiers rescued from avalanche up Little Cottonwood Canyon; one person injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews were called out to reports of a man injured during an avalanche in Little Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon. Officials with UPD said the avalanche occurred around 2 p.m. at the Pink Pine area, near White and Red Pine, about halfway up the canyon.
kmyu.tv
UDOT urges drivers to stay off roads altogether ahead of incoming storm
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the incoming snow expected to make for some treacherous road conditions on Monday, UDOT is encouraging people to consider staying home and off the roads altogether. UDOT spokesman John Gleason told 2News on Sunday evening that crews were already out pre-treating the roads....
kmyu.tv
No injuries after 60 mph winds blow over semi truck in southern Utah
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Winds blowing 60 miles per hour knocked over a semi truck just north of Cedar City as a High Wind Warning was in effect for the area. The warning applied to Beaver, Iron and Tooele counties on Sunday through 8 p.m. Trooper Tucker with...
kmyu.tv
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, traction law remains for U.S.-189 and Big Cottonwood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened at 8 a.m. after a morning of avalanche mitigation. Roughly 10 minutes prior to the estimated reopening at 8 a.m., UDOT reported that the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake escorted traffic up to the Seven Turns area.
kmyu.tv
Uintah School District starting late on Tuesday due to snow
NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — The Uintah School District will be delaying its start time on Tuesday due to weather conditions. Superintendent Rick Woodford announced that the late start was due to the forecast for additional snow overnight. As a result, all schools in the district would begin two hours later than normal on Tuesday.
kmyu.tv
Brighton mayor arrested in Idaho on charge of driving under the influence
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — The mayor of Brighton was arrested in Idaho and is facing a charge for driving under the influence. According to booking documents, Danial Knopp, 65, was arrested late Saturday night and was released Sunday morning. 2News located a booking photo of Knopp from the Blaine...
kmyu.tv
Mayor Erin Mendenhall authorizes demolition order for 4 properties in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Tuesday she's authorizing an emergency demolition order for four properties in downtown Salt Lake. All four of the properties are on Major Street in the Ballpark neighborhood. Two of the building have caught fire multiple time in the past month.
kmyu.tv
38-year-old homeless man hospitalized after car runs him over while sleeping in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 38-year-old homeless man was hospitalized after being run over by a car while sleeping near a Salt Lake City street. Salt Lake City police said the incident happened under the I-15 off-ramp near 545 West 600 South a short time before 6 a.m. on Monday.
kmyu.tv
1 suspect of SLC multi-car crash involving stolen Ford truck at large, 1 in custody
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Law enforcement took one of two suspects who crashed into multiple parked vehicles on 1700 South while operating a stolen car into custody Monday morning. The vehicle's passenger, 24-year-old Kalie Valentine, will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count...
kmyu.tv
Students at Eagle Mountain schools released after barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — A 'secure mode' was lifted at schools, allowing students to be picked up, after a barricaded suspect in a domestic violence shooting surrendered peacefully. According to Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, calls were received shortly before 3 p.m. Monday of a person...
kmyu.tv
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
kmyu.tv
10 arrested in retail theft operation among multiple law enforcement agencies
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — At least 10 people were arrested accused of stealing from both shoppers and stores. Taylorsville police worked with other state and local agencies over the course of two days to make the arrests. “When you let your guard down, that's when things happen, unfortunately," customer...
kmyu.tv
Utah women's basketball ranked No. 13; highest in over 14 years
Kansas has cracked The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time in nearly 10 years after a huge win while South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team. The 22nd-ranked Jayhawks routed then 12th-ranked Arizona by 27 points on the road to break into the AP Top 25 released Monday.
Comments / 0