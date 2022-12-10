Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Woman stabbed multiple times expected to survive, police say
MIDVALE — A woman stabbed multiple times Friday allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, which also prompted police to issue an Amber Alert, is improving and expected to survive, Unified police said Monday. Jonathan Moises Waunloxten-Hidalgo, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for investigation of attempted...
kmyu.tv
Students at Eagle Mountain schools released after barricaded suspect surrenders peacefully
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — A 'secure mode' was lifted at schools, allowing students to be picked up, after a barricaded suspect in a domestic violence shooting surrendered peacefully. According to Utah County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon, calls were received shortly before 3 p.m. Monday of a person...
Gephardt Daily
Unified police investigating gunfire, blood trail at Kearns reception center
KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified police are investigating gunshots and a shooting after an incident at the Colonial Reception Center in Kearns. Police responded to the scene, at 4095 W. Sams Boulevard, a few minutes before 9 p.m. Saturday. “When officers arrived, there was a...
One in custody, one at large after stolen truck crash in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake Lake City Police have taken one of two suspects into custody involved in a crash on Monday, Dec. 12.
Gephardt Daily
Man jailed after voyeuristic recordings found in his former Clearfield residence by current homeowner
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The former owner of a Clearfield residence has been jailed after the current owner found a hidden SD card containing recordings of people partially unclothed as they used the bathroom at the home. A 44-year-old suspect was booked into the...
ksl.com
Alleged burglar who promised to steal again if released from jail is arrested
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an extensive history of theft and burglary, who allegedly told police during his prior arrest that he'd go right back to stealing once he got out of jail, has been arrested again after apparently staying true to his word. Anthony Jack, 44,...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police arrest man suspected in 2 downtown burglaries, including AG’s office
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a pair of burglaries in downtown Salt Lake City, including at the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Anthony Jack, 44, was arrested Sunday for investigation of burglaries Nov. 25 at...
ksl.com
Woman admits shooting, killing her husband in their mattress store
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman has admitted to shooting and killing her husband at a mattress business in South Salt Lake where the two had lived. However, she said she considered her actions to be in self-defense. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend that she serve probation instead of prison time.
KSLTV
‘He just choked me out,’ Bluffdale teen recalls confrontation, before fatal police shooting
BLUFFDALE, Utah — A Bluffdale teen says a man choked him, causing him to pass out, in an unprovoked attack on Saturday leading to a deadly police shooting. Easton Lyons, 17, was trying to get his friend’s attention by knocking on his window at their apartment complex, Beacon Hill Apartments. Lyons said another neighbor then put both his hands around his neck.
Gephardt Daily
Multiple shots fired between groups near Fairpark neighborhood; 2 victims taken to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers are investigating after multiple calls Saturday morning about two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot west of the Fairpark neighborhood in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City police responded to the area of...
kmyu.tv
West Valley City road rage suspect booked, claims victim pulled out his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police have taken the suspect in the West Valley City road rage incident that occurred Friday evening on 3500 South near the I-215 overpass and ended with shots fired into custody as of Saturday morning. Authorities with the West Valley City Police Department...
Utah teen baffled by neighbor's attack that led to fatal police shooting
A man was shot and killed by police Saturday afternoon in Bluffdale after allegedly strangling a teenage boy and then confronting police officers with a weapon.
ksl.com
Police shoot, kill man in Bluffdale during confrontation
BLUFFDALE — A Bluffdale police officer shot and killed a man Saturday after police say he confronted them with some kind of weapon. About 11:45 a.m., police responded to a report of an aggravated assault at the Beacon Hill Apartment complex, 15130 S. Beacon Point Lane. A 17-year-old boy told officers a man had choked him and marks were visible on the teen's neck, according to a statement from a Saratoga Springs spokeswoman AnnElise Harrison. That city's police department also covers Bluffdale.
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Department Police Shift Report: 12/11
HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department released its shift report for December 11 Monday. Case #2212-0489/Drugs: Following a traffic stop at 600 S. Main, Heber City, the driver was cited for an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. Case #2212-0454/DUI: Following a traffic stop at 1300 S. Southfield...
Gephardt Daily
Bottle throwing, beard grabbing, leads to road rage shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 33-year-old man has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after shooting a motorist who allegedly grabbed his beard during in a West Valley City road rage incident. The confrontation happened around 7:49 p.m. Friday night at...
ksl.com
US Marshals arrest woman wanted in connection with fatal West Valley crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman wanted for allegedly causing a fatal crash in West Valley City in February was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salt Lake City police near Navajo Street and Indiana Avenue on Friday afternoon, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City police and confirmed by West Valley police. Details of the arrest were not immediately available.
Tour bus crash amid Utah snowstorm sends 21 to hospital
TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring passengers and sending 21 to a nearby community hospital as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout […]
kmyu.tv
Bountiful police seek suspects in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in Bountiful are seeking two suspects allegedly involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud case. They said surveillance video from a convenience store was obtained, and they are attempting to identify the two individuals from the footage. More from 2News. Officers said...
KSLTV
Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
KSLTV
17-year-old fighting for her life after a suspected drunk driver hits her car
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 17-year-old girl is in an intensive care unit after a suspected impaired driver smashed into her car Sunday night. “She’s the girl that always has to dance, she’s always dancing somewhere,” Maddie Anderson’s dad James said. Full of life is how...
