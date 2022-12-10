ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

nbc11news.com

More spotty snow possible, but cold becomes the bigger deal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All of this week will be more cloudy than night with brief appearances by the sun. There are several small chances for snow from small disturbances moving over the cold air, but there’s no one day when big snow will fall on the Western Slope. Highs will be in he upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows will range from single digits to teens. Most of Western Colorado won’t warm back above freezing until probably next Monday at the earliest. Even though snow is possible this week, the cold will be the bigger deal.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Flash freeze alert as winter storm bears down on Garfield County Monday into Wednesday

Be prepared for a flash freeze and extended snowfall for the next three days, weather forecasters and state highway officials are advising. Another winter storm, this one bringing up to 6 inches of new snow to Glenwood Springs, plus high winds and much colder temperatures, was expected to hit Garfield County Monday afternoon, Erin Walter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said.
KJCT8

Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San...
KJCT8

Next snowfall event arrives Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, conditions had remained dry across the state, with sunshine during the morning and afternoon hours before cloud cover took over around the evening. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. For tonight, temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Western Slope under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
95 Rock KKNN

You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado

Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
nbc11news.com

Snow arrives Monday after a pleasant weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather this weekend will be pleasant and unseasonably warm, but it’s very much a “calm before the storm.”. A strong Pacific storm system will bring snow to Western Colorado next Monday and Tuesday. The storm system we’re tracking will move ashore along the Pacific Coast on Sunday. Changes in exact timing, amounts, and locations can change between now and then. Based on the latest forecast data on Friday, however, snow is likely to begin increasing early Monday morning - before the Monday morning drive. Snow will increase and fall all day. It may break briefly overnight, but more snow is likely on Tuesday.
nbc11news.com

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cow Cat’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Cow Cat!. Cow Cat is an adorable three-year-old male cat colored like a cow. He loves to give cuddles and loves getting belly rubs. Cow Cat is a curious boy by nature and would be sure to follow you around like a little shadow.
westernslopenow.com

Jury selection continues in Grand Junction party shooting case

GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — Jury selection continues in the trial of a deadly shooting at a house party in Grand Junction. Jury selection began on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein informs us that getting a jury together for a long trial is often difficult during the holiday season. Israel...
99.9 KEKB

Quaint 4-Bedroom for Sale on Park Ave in Montrose Colorado

Montrose real estate is hot right now. You may have noticed a few great-looking homes popping up our website from time to time, and that's because there are just too many homes for sale not to be excited about it. One might call it an embarrassment of riches, at least as far as housing is concerned.
KJCT8

Colorado Payback Program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It’s called the Colorado Payback Program....
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 175

Just after checking out of the Candlewood Suites Grand Junction Nw — which was my first stay ever in a Candlewood Suites hotel property — in Colorado after experiencing five national parks in Utah and Colorado National Monument on the outskirts of Grand Junction, I was on my way to driving to Denver when I decided to stop and take a photograph of something which I thought was unusual.
westernslopenow.com

Trial begins in deadly Grand Junction party shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The trial is underway for a man accused of walking into a party and shooting four people in Grand Junction last spring. Israel Maestes-Reze, who was 18 at the time of the crime, stands accused of murdering 22-year-old Jared Martinez and wounding three others. The shooting happened in the late hours of a Friday night house party on Teller Ave.
KJCT8

Community Cantana Chorus presents Christmas celebration

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re in the mood for holiday cheer, a local choir has your back. On Saturday, choir members from the Community Cantana Chorus gathered for their second performance out of three. This one is at Fruita United Methodist Church. Davis Devereux, co-director, said the...
