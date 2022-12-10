Read full article on original website
nbc11news.com
More spotty snow possible, but cold becomes the bigger deal
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - All of this week will be more cloudy than night with brief appearances by the sun. There are several small chances for snow from small disturbances moving over the cold air, but there’s no one day when big snow will fall on the Western Slope. Highs will be in he upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows will range from single digits to teens. Most of Western Colorado won’t warm back above freezing until probably next Monday at the earliest. Even though snow is possible this week, the cold will be the bigger deal.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
I-70 westbound reopens Monday night, winter weather expected to continue into Wednesday
UPDATE 11:25 P.M. MONDAY, DEC. 12: Interstate 70 westbound at the Glenwood Springs exit reopened late Monday night after closing for several hours following a wreck. A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday, but snow is expected to continue off and on into Wednesday. Highway 13...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Flash freeze alert as winter storm bears down on Garfield County Monday into Wednesday
Be prepared for a flash freeze and extended snowfall for the next three days, weather forecasters and state highway officials are advising. Another winter storm, this one bringing up to 6 inches of new snow to Glenwood Springs, plus high winds and much colder temperatures, was expected to hit Garfield County Monday afternoon, Erin Walter, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said.
KJCT8
Next winter storm to bring messy travel commute
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter weather alerts are in place with Grand Junction under a Winter Weather Advisory from 5 am tomorrow until 2 pm. Other locations can have these advisories until Tuesday or Wednesday around 5 pm. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for areas in the San...
KJCT8
Next snowfall event arrives Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Throughout the day, conditions had remained dry across the state, with sunshine during the morning and afternoon hours before cloud cover took over around the evening. As a result, temperatures today stayed in the 40-degree range for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. For tonight, temperatures will sit in the 20s across the Western Slope under mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions.
You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado
Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
nbc11news.com
Snow arrives Monday after a pleasant weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Weather this weekend will be pleasant and unseasonably warm, but it’s very much a “calm before the storm.”. A strong Pacific storm system will bring snow to Western Colorado next Monday and Tuesday. The storm system we’re tracking will move ashore along the Pacific Coast on Sunday. Changes in exact timing, amounts, and locations can change between now and then. Based on the latest forecast data on Friday, however, snow is likely to begin increasing early Monday morning - before the Monday morning drive. Snow will increase and fall all day. It may break briefly overnight, but more snow is likely on Tuesday.
New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction
Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University. This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer. Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado.
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
nbc11news.com
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Cow Cat’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Cow Cat!. Cow Cat is an adorable three-year-old male cat colored like a cow. He loves to give cuddles and loves getting belly rubs. Cow Cat is a curious boy by nature and would be sure to follow you around like a little shadow.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
westernslopenow.com
Jury selection continues in Grand Junction party shooting case
GRAND JUNCTION (KREX) — Jury selection continues in the trial of a deadly shooting at a house party in Grand Junction. Jury selection began on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Rubinstein informs us that getting a jury together for a long trial is often difficult during the holiday season. Israel...
Only Grand Junction Carries These In Our Wallet/Purse Part II
When was the last time you embarked on a fantastic voyage into that black hole known as a wallet or purse? People in Grand Junction, Colorado carry bizarre stuff with them wherever they go. I asked on Facebook, "What is something you have in your wallet/purse that you think no...
Quaint 4-Bedroom for Sale on Park Ave in Montrose Colorado
Montrose real estate is hot right now. You may have noticed a few great-looking homes popping up our website from time to time, and that's because there are just too many homes for sale not to be excited about it. One might call it an embarrassment of riches, at least as far as housing is concerned.
nbc11news.com
Car wreck snarls traffic near St Joseph’s Church Office building
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Witnesses report two cars slammed into the Saint Joseph’s Church Office. No word on what caused the wreck or if anyone was injured. You may want to avoid the area around 230 N. 3rd St. ___. This story is still developing. More information will...
KJCT8
Colorado Payback Program
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - You may have some unclaimed property and not even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is reuniting Coloradans with their lost assets from unpaid wages, refunds from utility companies, gift cards, tax refunds, insurance payouts, properties, or inheritances. It’s called the Colorado Payback Program....
What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 175
Just after checking out of the Candlewood Suites Grand Junction Nw — which was my first stay ever in a Candlewood Suites hotel property — in Colorado after experiencing five national parks in Utah and Colorado National Monument on the outskirts of Grand Junction, I was on my way to driving to Denver when I decided to stop and take a photograph of something which I thought was unusual.
Own a Piece of History in Downtown Montrose Colorado
Montrose, Colorado has plenty of history to be proud of, and so much of it comes from downtown. That's why we say "Historic Downtown Montrose." It isn't just a tagline, but a true point of pride for the community. If you happen to have a spare million or two, a piece of that history could soon be yours.
westernslopenow.com
Trial begins in deadly Grand Junction party shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The trial is underway for a man accused of walking into a party and shooting four people in Grand Junction last spring. Israel Maestes-Reze, who was 18 at the time of the crime, stands accused of murdering 22-year-old Jared Martinez and wounding three others. The shooting happened in the late hours of a Friday night house party on Teller Ave.
KJCT8
Community Cantana Chorus presents Christmas celebration
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re in the mood for holiday cheer, a local choir has your back. On Saturday, choir members from the Community Cantana Chorus gathered for their second performance out of three. This one is at Fruita United Methodist Church. Davis Devereux, co-director, said the...
