Like many people at McNeil, I’ve been studying for my midterms this week. But I didn’t think I’d have to take them. I found out last week that I had too many absences to be exempt from taking my midterm exam in any classes. I was confused, since I had gone through Home Access Center and counted less than two unexcused absences in each. I went to the front office to ask about it. In November, I was out of school for four days with the flu, having my absences excused from a doctor’s note. Inexplicably, these days were included in the school’s count.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO