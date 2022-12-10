Read full article on original website
Leander ISD celebrates SRO appreciation week, district expresses support
AUSTIN, Texas — During an appreciation week, Leander ISD recognized and served campuses in their area. They supported citizens, administrators, staff and students with holiday cheer and encouragement. Administrators, staff and students at the Pleasant Hill Elementary, Rouse High School, Leander High School, and Glenn High School campuses reciprocated the support.
Here are 32 organizations seeking volunteers in the Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown area
At Ride On Center for Kids, volunteers can assist riders or take care of horses. (Courtesy Ride On Center for Kids) For those looking to lend a helping hand in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown, there are several nonprofits that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. HELP THE COMMUNITY. 1....
Leander ISD starting master-plan process for district's original high school
Leanders ISD is beginning the process for developing a master plan for Leander High School. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees is developing a master plan to renovate Leander High School after hearing a timeline for the project Dec. 8. The board previously approved a reallocation of...
Travis Central Appraisal District returns to full operations following ransomware attack
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is back to normal operations a week after it was taken over by a ransomware attack. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, TCAD's offices were able to fully restore customer service operations. The offices were hit with a Royal ransomware attack that led the power lines and online chat system to be taken offline.
37th Street Lights tradition dazzles in Austin
The Trail of Lights at Zilker Park is known nationwide, but another display that brings joy to Austinites is the 37th Street Lights.
Austin company offering new way to shop sustainably
AUSTIN, Texas — Christmas is just around the corner and, with the holiday, clothes, toys and more are top of mind as gift ideas. Now, one Austin woman, with the help of her team, is working to make sure people are shopping smart by hosting sustainable clothing swaps. "Sustainable...
Hays CISD leaders show overdose video to students to illustrate dangers of drugs
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video in this story may be difficult to watch for some viewers. On Monday, district leaders at Hays Consolidated Independent School District showed surveillance video of a teen overdosing as a way to raise awareness about the dangers of street pills. The student did survive.
Taylor ISD approves Samsung, Linde Chapter 313 applications
AUSTIN, Texas — Taylor ISD has approved Chapter 313 applications for both Samsung and Linde. The Austin Business Journal reports that during a Dec. 5 special meeting of Taylor ISD's board, trustees approved nine applications for Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd.'s potential $167.6 billion expansion and a single application for a $271 million project from Linde Inc.
Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40. The paper reports it's his second raise since taking the job nearly five...
Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin
A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
Southside Market & Barbeque Hutto location brings 140 years of tradition to Hutto
From left: General Manager CJ Crawford, owner Bryan Bracewell and director of marketing Kelly McLouth Staha lead Southside Market's Hutto location. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Southside Market & Barbeque got its start in 1882 just outside Elgin when founder William Moon sold fresh meat door-to-door from a horse-drawn wagon. Four years...
Hometown Holiday Continues in Downtown Round Rock
Set a date to enjoy the Hometown Holiday Lights this week! Enjoy music at the downtown parklets and the Music on Main concert this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
RRISD Exemption Policy Unfairly Penalizes Students
Like many people at McNeil, I’ve been studying for my midterms this week. But I didn’t think I’d have to take them. I found out last week that I had too many absences to be exempt from taking my midterm exam in any classes. I was confused, since I had gone through Home Access Center and counted less than two unexcused absences in each. I went to the front office to ask about it. In November, I was out of school for four days with the flu, having my absences excused from a doctor’s note. Inexplicably, these days were included in the school’s count.
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
Homeless student population in Round Rock ISD at the highest its ever been
AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) has 767 students experiencing homelessness. This time last year, there were only 500 students. The number of homeless students in RRISD is the highest Desiree Viramontes, RRISD Families in Transition Coordinator, has seen. "Thanksgiving break, when you have the fall break going...
Austin-based influencer hosts fundraiser for Austin Animal Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center on Saturday teamed up with a social media influencer seeking to raise money and awareness for the shelter. After a year that saw overcrowding in shelters all over, including right here in Central Texas, Kennedy Eurich stepped in to help. "So, I...
Now, Dats Boba in Hutto holds soft opening
The selection of drinks available at Now, Dats Boba includes milk tea, smoothies and coffee. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new bubble tea shop called Now, Dats Boba had its soft opening Dec. 6 at 525 Chris Kelley Blvd., Ste. 500, Hutto. The business's menu features an array of drinks, including bubble tea, smoothies and coffee. Owner Dat Nguyen said Now, Dats Boba will gradually add food items to its menu in the coming weeks in preparation for its grand opening Jan. 7. 512-642-3516. www.nowdatsboba.com.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport awarded carbon neutrality accreditation
AUSTIN, Texas — For the second year in a row, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has been certified as carbon neutral. It is the only airport in the U.S. to earn the accreditation, according to airport officials. “We are very excited about it,” BJ Carpenter, sustainability coordinator for the...
UT Austin discovers the oldest Mayan calendar
University of Texas at Austin researchers discovered evidence in Guatemala for the earliest known Maya calendar.
Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
