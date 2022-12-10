ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

CBS Austin

Leander ISD celebrates SRO appreciation week, district expresses support

AUSTIN, Texas — During an appreciation week, Leander ISD recognized and served campuses in their area. They supported citizens, administrators, staff and students with holiday cheer and encouragement. Administrators, staff and students at the Pleasant Hill Elementary, Rouse High School, Leander High School, and Glenn High School campuses reciprocated the support.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Travis Central Appraisal District returns to full operations following ransomware attack

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is back to normal operations a week after it was taken over by a ransomware attack. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, TCAD's offices were able to fully restore customer service operations. The offices were hit with a Royal ransomware attack that led the power lines and online chat system to be taken offline.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin company offering new way to shop sustainably

AUSTIN, Texas — Christmas is just around the corner and, with the holiday, clothes, toys and more are top of mind as gift ideas. Now, one Austin woman, with the help of her team, is working to make sure people are shopping smart by hosting sustainable clothing swaps. "Sustainable...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Taylor ISD approves Samsung, Linde Chapter 313 applications

AUSTIN, Texas — Taylor ISD has approved Chapter 313 applications for both Samsung and Linde. The Austin Business Journal reports that during a Dec. 5 special meeting of Taylor ISD's board, trustees approved nine applications for Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd.'s potential $167.6 billion expansion and a single application for a $271 million project from Linde Inc.
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40. The paper reports it's his second raise since taking the job nearly five...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin

A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
AUSTIN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Hometown Holiday Continues in Downtown Round Rock

Set a date to enjoy the Hometown Holiday Lights this week! Enjoy music at the downtown parklets and the Music on Main concert this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
mhstrailblazer.com

RRISD Exemption Policy Unfairly Penalizes Students

Like many people at McNeil, I’ve been studying for my midterms this week. But I didn’t think I’d have to take them. I found out last week that I had too many absences to be exempt from taking my midterm exam in any classes. I was confused, since I had gone through Home Access Center and counted less than two unexcused absences in each. I went to the front office to ask about it. In November, I was out of school for four days with the flu, having my absences excused from a doctor’s note. Inexplicably, these days were included in the school’s count.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KCBD

Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Now, Dats Boba in Hutto holds soft opening

The selection of drinks available at Now, Dats Boba includes milk tea, smoothies and coffee. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new bubble tea shop called Now, Dats Boba had its soft opening Dec. 6 at 525 Chris Kelley Blvd., Ste. 500, Hutto. The business's menu features an array of drinks, including bubble tea, smoothies and coffee. Owner Dat Nguyen said Now, Dats Boba will gradually add food items to its menu in the coming weeks in preparation for its grand opening Jan. 7. 512-642-3516. www.nowdatsboba.com.
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
