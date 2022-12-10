ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

95.3 MNC

South Bend’s Four Winds Casino hosting hiring event

If you need a job or a side hustle, you can try your luck at South Bend’s Four Winds Casino. The hiring event takes place on from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the casino’s recruitment center at 12-90 Irskine Road in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

Midwest Express Clinic opens location in Michigan City by Marquette Mall

After a year of planning, Midwest Express Clinic hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening at its brand-new location at 3939 Franklin St. in Michigan City, close to Marquette Mall. This will add to Midwest Express Clinic’s over 30 locations scattered throughout Indiana and Illinois and provide a new option for Michigan City area residents.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Winding Brook Park neighborhood dazzles with annual light show

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With Christmas just around the corner, you’ve likely seen plenty of lights and decorations already, but one neighborhood here in Michiana takes it to another level!. The Winding Brook Park community hosts one of the more well-known light displays here in Michiana that...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Elkhart Salvation Army begins distributing holiday care packages

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart branch of the Salvation Army is giving out care packages to families in need!. The care packages are comprised of toys, food, and hygiene items. The Salvation Army began distribution on Monday at the National Guard Armory on Oakland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ELKHART, IN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Elkhart, IN

Elkhart is a city located within Elkhart County in northern Indiana. It is best known for its booming recreational vehicles and musical instruments industry. Elkhart's economy during the late 19th and early 20th centuries mainly relied on musical instrument factories and mill shops. In 1949, the city was officially dubbed...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Search continues for missing South Bend teen

Centreville man arrested after leading police on chase, stripping naked, assaulting deputy. The 38-year-old man is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, assault on an officer, resisting and obstructing, indecent exposure, and driving while license suspended. 4 hurt, including police officer, in 2 separate crashes outside Castle Point Apartments. Updated:...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Miss Daisy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Miss Daisy! She is a 9-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever mix, and she is an absolute sweetheart!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WNDU

Local nonprofit impacting students through equine therapy

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A local nonprofit is using horses to help change the lives of students every day. Stable Grounds opened in 2021 in partnership with Middlebury Community Schools. A licensed mental health therapist provides equine therapy to students by using activities with horses to connect to what’s going...
MIDDLEBURY, IN

