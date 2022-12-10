Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
South Bend’s Four Winds Casino hosting hiring event
If you need a job or a side hustle, you can try your luck at South Bend’s Four Winds Casino. The hiring event takes place on from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, at the casino’s recruitment center at 12-90 Irskine Road in South Bend.
nwi.life
Midwest Express Clinic opens location in Michigan City by Marquette Mall
After a year of planning, Midwest Express Clinic hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening at its brand-new location at 3939 Franklin St. in Michigan City, close to Marquette Mall. This will add to Midwest Express Clinic’s over 30 locations scattered throughout Indiana and Illinois and provide a new option for Michigan City area residents.
abc57.com
Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency announces seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency is set to host the seventh annual Holiday Food Share Program in partnership with Whirlpool Corporation, KitchenAid Senior PGA, and the city of Benton Harbor. During the event, around 400 boxes of food and turkeys are distributed to families in...
Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom
The Larson Group Peterbilt opened its fourth location in Indiana. The new 12,000-square-foot warehouse and showroom opened Dec. 1 in South Bend. The post Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
WNDU
Families visit South Bend Police Department for ‘Cookies with Santa’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Santa Claus was in town for the “Cookies with Santa” event, hosted by the South Bend Police Department. Over 100 kids and their families came out for Monday’s event. “They told me about all of the presents they wanted,” Santa told 16...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Striking workers allege forced overtime, discrimination at northern Indiana manufacturing plant
Just fewer than 200 workers have been on strike for about two weeks at the MonoSol plant in LaPorte after a renegotiated 4-year contract was voted down by a majority of union workers in late November. The key issue is a provision that allows the company to force employees to...
WNDU
East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
WNDU
Winding Brook Park neighborhood dazzles with annual light show
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With Christmas just around the corner, you’ve likely seen plenty of lights and decorations already, but one neighborhood here in Michiana takes it to another level!. The Winding Brook Park community hosts one of the more well-known light displays here in Michiana that...
WNDU
Elkhart Salvation Army begins distributing holiday care packages
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart branch of the Salvation Army is giving out care packages to families in need!. The care packages are comprised of toys, food, and hygiene items. The Salvation Army began distribution on Monday at the National Guard Armory on Oakland Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Elkhart, IN
Elkhart is a city located within Elkhart County in northern Indiana. It is best known for its booming recreational vehicles and musical instruments industry. Elkhart's economy during the late 19th and early 20th centuries mainly relied on musical instrument factories and mill shops. In 1949, the city was officially dubbed...
WNDU
Signups underway for Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s ‘Christmas Outreach’ program
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in Elkhart County and your family needs help with getting gifts for your children this Christmas season, you still have an opportunity to get assistance. Signups are underway for the Guidance Ministries of Elkhart’s “Christmas Outreach” program, which serves families in Elkhart County...
abc57.com
Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
WNDU
Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
WNDU
Search continues for missing South Bend teen
abc57.com
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host annual community Christmas dinner
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced on Sunday that they will be hosting their eighth annual Feed Our Friends Christmas Dinner and food giveaway event. A free holiday-style dinner will be provided to the homeless and anyone else looking to enjoy a meal on...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Miss Daisy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Miss Daisy! She is a 9-month-old chocolate Labrador Retriever mix, and she is an absolute sweetheart!
WNDU
Berrien County begins Roosevelt Road speed study
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A new speed limit study begins for a road in Stevensville. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, it’s being done on a section of N. Roosevelt, starting at Glenlord Road. The current speed limit is 55 mph, but township leaders say they’ve seen...
WNDU
Local nonprofit impacting students through equine therapy
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A local nonprofit is using horses to help change the lives of students every day. Stable Grounds opened in 2021 in partnership with Middlebury Community Schools. A licensed mental health therapist provides equine therapy to students by using activities with horses to connect to what’s going...
