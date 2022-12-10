ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Diesel prices stay high in NC, causing higher costs for many other things

By Gilat Melamed
CBS 17
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gas prices are coming down from last year, but it’s a much different story when it comes to the price of diesel.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in North Carolina was $3.09 on Friday, that’s down four cents from one year ago. The average price of diesel is $4.97, up nearly $1.50 from a year ago.

Why the difference?

Michael Walden, Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at North Carolina State University, said gas supply is doing much better and demand is typically down during the winter when people are driving less.

“Diesel’s a totally different product, it’s refined in a different way, and we’re actually sending, the U.S. is sending, a lot of diesel to Europe to help them out for the winter,” Walden said.

Even if you don’t use diesel, Walden said the price still impacts you.

“A big user of diesel is the trucking industry, which hauls just about everything in the country, so this is going to hurt the inflation rate in terms not of gasoline per se, but in terms of products that we buy every day — particularly food,” Walden said.

Walden doesn’t expect diesel prices to drop anytime soon.

Wou Lazarre, who works independently as the owner-operator of BigWou Inc., feels the price difference every time he fills up his truck.

“The diesel’s so high now, I mean honestly, I’ve been thinking about just getting rid of, just I mean stop driving and maybe just drive for a company ’cause I mean it’s really it’s hard to make it,” Lazarre said.

Walden said gas prices probably won’t get much lower than they are now. He said he thinks they’ll stay at or near this price for winter.

After that, he said it depends on what’s happening in Ukraine and how much oil countries in OPEC will produce.

