Travis Central Appraisal District returns to full operations following ransomware attack
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is back to normal operations a week after it was taken over by a ransomware attack. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, TCAD's offices were able to fully restore customer service operations. The offices were hit with a Royal ransomware attack that led the power lines and online chat system to be taken offline.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport awarded carbon neutrality accreditation
AUSTIN, Texas — For the second year in a row, the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) has been certified as carbon neutral. It is the only airport in the U.S. to earn the accreditation, according to airport officials. “We are very excited about it,” BJ Carpenter, sustainability coordinator for the...
fox7austin.com
Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members
AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
KCBD
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
KVUE
Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign
AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
fox34.com
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40. The paper reports it's his second raise since taking the job nearly five...
Austin Energy to increase base rates annually through 2025 after city council vote
AUSTIN, Texas — After weeks of discussion, including several opportunities for public input, the Austin City Council on Thursday approved a rate increase for Austin Energy customers. Right now, residential customers are paying a $10 "customer charge" each month. But, starting next year, that charge will be $13 per...
KVUE
Voters to cast ballots in runoff election for Austin mayor, 3 city council districts
Kirk Watson and Celia Israel are both running to be Austin's next mayor. Meanwhile, candidates are vying to represent Austin City Council districts 3, 5 and 9.
Taylor ISD approves Samsung, Linde Chapter 313 applications
AUSTIN, Texas — Taylor ISD has approved Chapter 313 applications for both Samsung and Linde. The Austin Business Journal reports that during a Dec. 5 special meeting of Taylor ISD's board, trustees approved nine applications for Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd.'s potential $167.6 billion expansion and a single application for a $271 million project from Linde Inc.
Austin HS students fundraise to buy sewing machines for Central Texas refugees
More than a year since the Afghanistan pullout crisis and less than a year since the war in Ukraine began, two Austin high school students have fundraised to help refugee families integrate in Central Texas.
Central Texas Food Bank, Workforce Solutions partnering to feed, find jobs for those in need
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas Food Bank and Workforce Solutions Capital Area are partnering for an event Thursday to help those in need get food and job placement assistance ahead of the holidays. The "Fed Today, Work Tomorrow" event will be held at Workforce Solutions Capital Area...
Leander ISD starting to plan renovations for LHS
LEANDER, Texas — One of the fastest-growing school districts in the area is planning on renovating its original high school built in 1984, nearly 40 years ago. During a regular school board meeting on Thursday night, Leander ISD released a timeline for renovating the high school. They said the full planning period itself will take about six months.
Final public meeting for Zilker Park vision plan brings mixed reaction from locals
The full draft of the Zilker Park Vision Plan is 200 pages long, but some key projects proposed in it include limiting traffic on Barton Springs Road to one lane in either direction, converting a landfill west of Mopac into woodland, and building a land bridge to connect the north and south sides of the park.
Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor
Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
Construction starts next year to make Slaughter Lane safer
Slaughter Lane between MoPac Expressway and Interstate 35 is truly going through a transformation.
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
KVUE
Texas drought impacting Austin swimming holes
We continue to see drought conditions in Central Texas. KVUE's Pamela Comme digs into how this drought is impacting Deep Eddy Pool.
Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness
Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
KVUE
