Austin, TX

KVUE

Travis Central Appraisal District returns to full operations following ransomware attack

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is back to normal operations a week after it was taken over by a ransomware attack. According to a report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, TCAD's offices were able to fully restore customer service operations. The offices were hit with a Royal ransomware attack that led the power lines and online chat system to be taken offline.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Zilker Park Vision Plan draws concerns from community members

AUSTIN, Texas - Zilker Park may see some changes, but not all community members are on board with them. The City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department is presenting a plan for input. The Zilker Park Vision Plan includes goals of sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, preserving nature, ecology and history, and improving accessibility.
AUSTIN, TX
KCBD

Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Texas Secretary of State explains decision to resign

AUSTIN, Texas — Secretary of State John Scott made clear on Inside Texas Politics that his decision to resign from office at the end of the year – just before the start of the 2023 legislative session – was a strategic one. And anyone who’s lived in...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40. The paper reports it's his second raise since taking the job nearly five...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Taylor ISD approves Samsung, Linde Chapter 313 applications

AUSTIN, Texas — Taylor ISD has approved Chapter 313 applications for both Samsung and Linde. The Austin Business Journal reports that during a Dec. 5 special meeting of Taylor ISD's board, trustees approved nine applications for Samsung Electronic Co. Ltd.'s potential $167.6 billion expansion and a single application for a $271 million project from Linde Inc.
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Leander ISD starting to plan renovations for LHS

LEANDER, Texas — One of the fastest-growing school districts in the area is planning on renovating its original high school built in 1984, nearly 40 years ago. During a regular school board meeting on Thursday night, Leander ISD released a timeline for renovating the high school. They said the full planning period itself will take about six months.
LEANDER, TX
The Austin Bulldog

Watson moved to Austin to run for mayor

Watson criticized Celia Israel for doing in 2021 what he did in 1996. As the Bulldog reported December 5th, in a video released December 2nd, mayoral candidate Kirk Watson said, “The truth is my opponent only moved into the city of Austin last year to run for mayor. The first vote she’ll cast in a mayor’s race in 20 years will be for herself.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

Man Riding 1,000 Miles Across Texas on Horseback to Raise Awareness of Veteran Homelessness

Riding 1,000 miles in a car can be a long journey. Imagine doing that on horseback?. Army veteran Jeremy Robinson just over a month ago started a journey on Veteran's Day across the great state of Texas. The goal is to go 1,000 miles from Montgomery to Austin on horseback with his horse Trooper. Perfect name for a horse who will be going on the long haul with Jeremy. He is hoping to be in Austin on December 22nd.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

KVUE

Austin local news

