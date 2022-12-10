Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Channel 3000
Beverly “Bev” J. Christenson
Beverly J. Christenson passed away on December 9, 2022, at Pines Memory Care. She was born Beverly Jean Sorenson to Hans and Ethelyn (Wing) Sorenson in Madison, WI. She graduated from East High School. She later met and married (eloped to Dubuque, IA) Farrell (Chris)Christenson. Together they worked in the marine business, first at Mendota Marine, then Russell Marina and Skipper Buds, all located on Lake Mendota. She then moved on to work at Suttle Press in Waunakee. In later years, they sub-contracted with Wisconsin River Power Company on Castle Rock Lake in Adams County to manage a marina & campground. Beverly always ran a tight ship. Her bookkeeping and organizational skills were second to none.
Channel 3000
Wayne Bindl
SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Wayne H. “Buzzy” Bindl, age 82, of Spring Green, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born on May 23, 1940, in Richland Center, WI, the son of Michael and Helen (Meise) Bindl. Buzzy was married on June 26, 1965, to the former Geraldine Ederer. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and farmed all of his life. He enjoyed playing cards, all sports but especially baseball and the Chicago Cubs.
Channel 3000
Christine L. “Lynn” Tempest
Christine Lynn Tempest passed away at her home in Barneveld on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 70. She was born in Dodgeville on February 23, 1952. Lynn is survived by her two daughters, Allison Grogan and Becky Hans; her grandchildren, Gunnar, Kaitlin, and Brooke Tempest; her great-grandson, Jaxon Thorp; her mother, Shirley Nelson; her brother, Ray Nelson; as well as many other family members and friends.
Channel 3000
Ronald H. Wonders
Ronald H. Wonders, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at UW Hospital in Madison surrounded by family. He was born on October 25, 1939 in Darlington, Wisconsin. He was the son of Stanley and Mary (Chapman) Wonders. Ronald graduated from Darlington High School in 1957. Upon graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years. On June 18, 1966, he was united in marriage to Marie Brink at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Benton, Wisconsin. He retired from the Wisconsin State Patrol after 24 years of service. He was a member of the Belleville Knights of Columbus, Council 6630. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with his wife, children, grandchildren and his golfing pals. He was a supporter of his children and grandchildren’s athletic activities.
Channel 3000
Gerald Matthew “Jerry” Smith
MIDDLETON – Gerald Matthew “Jerry” Smith, age 92, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Heritage Middleton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Private burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Channel 3000
#4 Cuba City tops Belleville in non-conference clash
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Matthew S. Young
MADISON / MIDDLETON- it is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Matthew S. Young of Middleton inform you of his passing on Friday, December 2, 2022, from cancer. Matthew was surrounded by his family and felt their love through his three-year cancer journey. He was born on July 1, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois, the loving son of Steven and Mary (Haney) Young. Matt graduated from Madison Memorial High School with the class of 1998. He continued his education at Northland College and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Geology in 2002. One of Matt’s important youth experiences was Camp Manitowish in Northern Wisconsin. The experiences there helped him grow to love the outdoors and water adventure. He became a Camp Counselor in his high school years.
Comments / 0