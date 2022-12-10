Read full article on original website
Yosiko Dais
2d ago
God sent Mr. Kennedo to help this man. So glad that he received some love and comfort before he left this world. You will receive your blessing Mr. Kennedo.
Reply
14
Shawn Anderson
2d ago
God bless you Sir. As a mental health therapist...I've learned that my clients just want to be seen. Thanks for being an empathetic example for the world.❤️
Reply
12
Gina Jones
2d ago
What a kind heart Mr. Kennedo has. He was a blessing to this man in crisis, and is a blessing in this world. I pray Mr. Murray has found the peace that seems to have eluded him in life.
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
2 teens arrested for armed carjacking of a rideshare driver in Prince George's Co.: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A pair of 14-year-olds were arrested in Prince George's County, Md. on Saturday after they allegedly carjacked a female rideshare driver at gunpoint, Prince George's police said. The driver called 911 after the incident in the 6400 block of Gifford Drive in Temple...
Indecent Exposer At Large After Being Chased Away By 66-Year-Old Virginia Woman: Police
Police say that a Peeping Tom who exposed himself to a 66-year-old woman multiple times over the course of several days at her Virginia condo complex remains at large days after targeting his victim.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the Stratford Condominiums …
In-Custody Death Captured On Fairfax Police Bodycam Footage: 'We're Here To Help'
Fairfax County police have released bodycam footage that shows the moments leading up to the in-custody death of a disorderly man last month (scroll for video)."We're here to help" were the words used repeatedly by PFC Brown and other officers while attempting to assist Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton…
None injured, 1 in custody after officer fires gun
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — One person is in custody after an incident in Frederick where an officer fired a gun on Friday. Police said that nobody was injured. Police responded to the Unit Block of South Market Street around 8:20 p.m. after “multiple reports of gunfire.” Witnesses told police that two people were […]
Sheriff IDs 25-Year-Old Dodge Charger Driver Killed Crashing Into Parked Cars In Loudoun County
A 25-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash in Northern Virginia after losing control of his Dodge Charger and crashing into parked cars, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Sterling resident Jason A. Recinos-Funes died in a Virginia hospital after crashing his Charger in the 500 block...
WTOP
Man accused in Montgomery Co. gas station killing to be charged in deaths of woman, unborn child found in his apartment
The Silver Spring, Maryland, man accused of killing a gas station clerk in White Oak last week will remain held without bond as his competency is evaluated. Torrey Moore made his first court appearance on Monday on charges connected with the killing. Also on Monday, Montgomery County prosecutors announced they...
8 Months Pregnant: Suspect police say killed pregnant woman, store clerk denied bail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 9, 2022. Three days after the decomposing body of a pregnant woman was found in a Silver Spring apartment building, Montgomery County prosecutors say they will be seeking justice for the woman and her unborn child.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot during armed carjacking in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A woman was shot during an armed carjacking in Northwest D.C. on Monday. The woman was shot in the 1400 block of Newton Street NW around 1:03 p.m. She was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been apprehended, according to...
New details about pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring, body was in apartment for at least a month
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery. He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant […]
Police: Man wanted for stealing person's electric wheelchair in Bethesda
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police have released video of a man stealing an electric wheelchair at an apartment building in Bethesda in hopes of having the public's help identifying him. Police said the theft occurred on Oct. 26, at apartments located in the...
Cash Reward Offered After Triple Stabbing In Langley Park Parking Lot
Police have released photos of a suspect in connection to a triple stabbing that occurred in a Langley Park parking lot over the weekend in an attempt to identify them, authorities say. The suspect allegedly stabbed three victims in a parking lot located in the 1400 block of University Boulevard...
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
25-year-old killed in crash near Dulles Airport
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 on the 500 block of East Staunton Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle loses control, lands on roof in fatal Anne Arundel County crash
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal Anne Arundel County crash is under investigation, police say. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash scene Sunday at about 12:30 p.m. near St. Stephens Church Road. A police investigation revealed: As a 1995 Mitsubishi was traveling eastbound on Defense Hwy near Rt. 450 when...
One Killed, One Walks Away From Violent Rollover Anne Arundel County Crash, Police Say
One person was killed and another hospitalized after a driver in Anne Arundel County failed to negotiate a curve and violently crashed over the guardrail and into a tree next to the North River, officials announced. Suandin Gregorio Lopez, 22, and Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, 29, both of Annapolis, suffered...
Driver Was Heading To Work When He Died In Fairfax Crash: Family
The 19-year-old driver killed in a Fairfax County crash last week was on his way to work, those who knew him said.David Mendez Hernandez was driving a 2007 Nissan 350Z northbound on Prosperity Avenue at a high rate of speed when he lost control and struck a tractor trailer around 7 a.m. on Tue…
fox5dc.com
D.C. firefighter charged with felony assault after fight with fellow firefighter: DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON - An on-duty D.C. firefighter was charged with felony assault after reportedly choking another firefighter until was unconscious. On December 10 around 6:30 p.m., there was a physical altercation between two on-duty firefighters at Engine 32, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. The injured firefighter was transported to a...
‘They Had Enough For A Stop’: Former MPD Sergeant Testifies In Defense Of Officer Charged With Second Degree Murder
Sometimes, according to retired police sergeant John Brennan, being a good police officer means you might have to break the rules a little. “I don’t know an officer that could go a week on the street and follow [MPD’s General Orders] entirely,” Brennan told a jury last week, referring to the list of policies that govern behavior at the Metropolitan Police Department.
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Pit bull tears apart Tesla in PG County
WASHINGTON - More than 15 million viewers have seen an alarming video going viral on TikTok showing a pit bull attacking a Prince George’s County woman while she’s sitting inside her car, a Tesla. The dog then begins to tear apart the Tesla. In the TikTok from user...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 21