Local church to help families in need with Winter Wonderfest event

T'was the night before Winter Wonderfest at the Ridge Community Church where close to 2,000 kids will soon be in search of Santa and goodies and games they can play, as they all take part in a very special day.

"We are going to try to serve and love their families during a time when a lot of times families aren't experiencing a whole lot of joy," said Mark Weigt, the lead pastor of Ridge Community Church.

This is the second time the church is hosting the event where 800 volunteers have quite literally spent hours of their time organizing and decorating with speed, to make it the best Christmas yet for children and families in need.

"I grew up with a single mom," said Kelly Eger, the church's director of compassion. "We wanted to make sure that the right group of people are being blessed."

With the help of local schools, church leaders were able to find families living outside of the greater Milwaukee area living at or below the poverty line.

"We often think about the city and that a lot of times it's only a city issue but it's not it's just as prevalent out here," said Weigt.

And as the kids run off to go make crafts and play, mom and dad will have a chance to sneak away and pick out a special Christmas toy to surprise their little girl or boy.

"There are science kits and basketballs. Select something, have it a gift wrapped, and have it under the tree," said Eger. "That's a very powerful thing that we can give single parents or any family below the poverty line."

Ahead of the event, parents were able to reserve their names with the church and receive a holiday experience that everyone deserves where 2,000 kids will soon make their way to the church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

