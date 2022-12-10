SALT LAKE CITY- Skyridge cornerback Smith Snowden will be heading to the University of Utah this coming fall. Snowden hopped on Hans and Scotty Monday afternoon to spill all the details of his big decision, revealing the relationships he built with the Utah coaches helped put them over the edge of other great options such as BYU, Colorado and Tennessee.

