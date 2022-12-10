Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kslsports.com
Smith Snowden On Utah Commitment: The Coaches’ Relationship Is Everything To Me
SALT LAKE CITY- Skyridge cornerback Smith Snowden will be heading to the University of Utah this coming fall. Snowden hopped on Hans and Scotty Monday afternoon to spill all the details of his big decision, revealing the relationships he built with the Utah coaches helped put them over the edge of other great options such as BYU, Colorado and Tennessee.
kslsports.com
Four-Star CB Smith Snowden Joins Slew Of Local Talent Heading To Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- To say the past few weeks have been a blur for Utah football would be an understatement. Utah has had a slew of local talent opting to stay home and play for them after putting the hurt on USC in the Pac-12 Championship game, four-star cornerback Smith Snowden being the latest addition.
kslsports.com
BYU RB Lopini Katoa Ruled Out For New Mexico Bowl
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will be without Lopini Katoa in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. The senior running back won’t play in his final game as a BYU Cougars. Kalani Sitake announced that Katoa would be out from Saturday’s game. “Lopini won’t be playing in this...
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall’s Status Remains Big Question For BYU Entering Bowl Week
PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall continues to navigate through an ankle injury. So it begs the question, will he play this Saturday when BYU takes on SMU in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl?. It’s still to be determined. Will Jaren Hall play in the New Mexico...
Mounting injuries, desire to go in ‘different direction’ prompt Kalani Sitake to fire top two strength and conditioning coaches
BYU football: Kalani Sitake has made more changes to his coaching and support staff ahead of move to the Big 12, firing his two top strength and conditioning coaches
kslsports.com
BYU Football Community Offer Prayers To Hospitalized Alum Mike Leach
PROVO, Utah – Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. According to reports, Leach suffered a “massive heart attack” on Sunday. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and...
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Announces He Won’t Play In Utah’s Upcoming Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY- For the past two seasons Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid has been a big part of the Utes’ offensive identity. Sunday evening Kincaid made a Twitter and Instagram announcement that he will not be playing in Utah’s upcoming Rose Bowl Game, though he still plans to be around the team and help in other ways.
kslsports.com
USC’s Caleb Williams Helps Young Utah Fans In Grieving Process
SALT LAKE CITY- USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams recently went out of his way to help two young Utah fans grieving the loss of their father before, during, and after the Utes and Trojans’ recent meeting in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game per OutKick.
usustatesman.com
Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world
Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
kslsports.com
No. 15 Utah Women’s Basketball Beats Rival BYU In Provo
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team remained undefeated as they beat the BYU Cougars, 76-59, in Provo in a game where the Utes never fell below a 10-point lead. The Utes were led by the tremendous scoring of Alissa Pili. Pili scored 28...
Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought
About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. No. 21 Creighton: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU/Creighton tips off tonight at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a matchup that is part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. Keep checking back here. We will have live updates throughout the evening. Starting Lineups. BYU (5-5) G – Dallin Hall, 6-4,...
kslsports.com
Dallin Hall Hits Game-Winner As BYU Upsets No. 21 Creighton
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU shocked the college basketball world by knocking off No. 21 Creighton, 83-80 in Las Vegas. With 11 seconds left, freshman guard Dallin Hall tapped in a missed layup for the game-winning basket. It was the second game-winning shot of Hall’s young BYU career.
kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Upset Win Over No. 21 Creighton
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball bounced back after two brutal losses the past week to pull off an upset win over No. 21 Creighton in the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas. It didn’t come easy, as BYU had an 11-point lead with three minutes left, but the nationally-ranked Bluejays roared back to claim the lead with 26 seconds remaining. Then Dallin Hall happened.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Outlasts Northern Arizona In Overtime
SALT LAKE CITY – After taking a commanding lead in the second half against Northern Arizona, Utah Valley University needed overtime but eventually got the win 80-75. The win moved the Wolverines to 6-4 on the season. The win came behind a resounding performance from the starters for the Wolverines, four of five starters for the Wolverines posted fifteen or more points in the win.
kslsports.com
Woods Cross’ Sam Hansen Places Third At National Cross Country Championships
SAN DIEGO – For much of the cross country season, Sam Hansen couldn’t do the one – run. The Woods Cross senior was hobbled by an injured Achilles for much of the 2022 cross country season, and in the weeks leading up to the Utah State meet, he spent most of his time on a stair climber, running in a pool, or on a bike.
Comments / 0