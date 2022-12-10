ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Smith Snowden On Utah Commitment: The Coaches’ Relationship Is Everything To Me

SALT LAKE CITY- Skyridge cornerback Smith Snowden will be heading to the University of Utah this coming fall. Snowden hopped on Hans and Scotty Monday afternoon to spill all the details of his big decision, revealing the relationships he built with the Utah coaches helped put them over the edge of other great options such as BYU, Colorado and Tennessee.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU RB Lopini Katoa Ruled Out For New Mexico Bowl

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will be without Lopini Katoa in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. The senior running back won’t play in his final game as a BYU Cougars. Kalani Sitake announced that Katoa would be out from Saturday’s game. “Lopini won’t be playing in this...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Community Offer Prayers To Hospitalized Alum Mike Leach

PROVO, Utah – Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. According to reports, Leach suffered a “massive heart attack” on Sunday. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Dalton Kincaid Announces He Won’t Play In Utah’s Upcoming Rose Bowl

SALT LAKE CITY- For the past two seasons Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid has been a big part of the Utes’ offensive identity. Sunday evening Kincaid made a Twitter and Instagram announcement that he will not be playing in Utah’s upcoming Rose Bowl Game, though he still plans to be around the team and help in other ways.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
usustatesman.com

Jordan Packer: The Utah welder who competed against the world

Jordan Packer grew up in Provo and started welding in high school. In the trade, he found a passion for “anything metal.”. “It’s what I eat, sleep and breathe,” Packer said. As Packer pursued his love of metal, he found himself at Utah State University’s Eastern campus,...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

No. 15 Utah Women’s Basketball Beats Rival BYU In Provo

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah women’s basketball team remained undefeated as they beat the BYU Cougars, 76-59, in Provo in a game where the Utes never fell below a 10-point lead. The Utes were led by the tremendous scoring of Alissa Pili. Pili scored 28...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

BYU Vs. No. 21 Creighton: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU/Creighton tips off tonight at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a matchup that is part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. Keep checking back here. We will have live updates throughout the evening. Starting Lineups. BYU (5-5) G – Dallin Hall, 6-4,...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Dallin Hall Hits Game-Winner As BYU Upsets No. 21 Creighton

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU shocked the college basketball world by knocking off No. 21 Creighton, 83-80 in Las Vegas. With 11 seconds left, freshman guard Dallin Hall tapped in a missed layup for the game-winning basket. It was the second game-winning shot of Hall’s young BYU career.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Takeaways From BYU’s Upset Win Over No. 21 Creighton

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball bounced back after two brutal losses the past week to pull off an upset win over No. 21 Creighton in the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas. It didn’t come easy, as BYU had an 11-point lead with three minutes left, but the nationally-ranked Bluejays roared back to claim the lead with 26 seconds remaining. Then Dallin Hall happened.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Outlasts Northern Arizona In Overtime

SALT LAKE CITY – After taking a commanding lead in the second half against Northern Arizona, Utah Valley University needed overtime but eventually got the win 80-75. The win moved the Wolverines to 6-4 on the season. The win came behind a resounding performance from the starters for the Wolverines, four of five starters for the Wolverines posted fifteen or more points in the win.
OREM, UT
kslsports.com

Woods Cross’ Sam Hansen Places Third At National Cross Country Championships

SAN DIEGO – For much of the cross country season, Sam Hansen couldn’t do the one – run. The Woods Cross senior was hobbled by an injured Achilles for much of the 2022 cross country season, and in the weeks leading up to the Utah State meet, he spent most of his time on a stair climber, running in a pool, or on a bike.
SAN DIEGO, CA

