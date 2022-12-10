Read full article on original website
Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories
Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
CNBC
FDA authorizes Covid omicron vaccines for children as young as 6 months old
Children as young as 6 months old can now receive the updated Covid vaccines that target the omicron variant. The FDA's decision to authorize the shots for the youngest kids comes as Covid infections and hospitalizations are increasing nationally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated Covid shots...
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
Shell shock: FDA urges Americans in 13 states not to eat certain oysters amid fears of a food poisoning outbreak
Americans are being told to avoid certain raw oysters in 13 states after ten people were sickened in a food poisoning outbreak. One individual in Las Vegas who came down with vomiting and diarrhea has tested positive for the stomach bug sapovirus. Nine others are suspected to be infected. All...
FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced it had ended emergency use authorization for the Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, Bebtelovimab, in light of the rising BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Monoclonal antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 infections are no longer available in...
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
Popculture
Frozen Fruit Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination
U.S. Food & Drug Administration has reported that Exportadora Copramar is recalling over 1200 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. The reason is because of the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. As of Dec. 3, 2022, the FDA is currently testing the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code – 22-165. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, which can come from food. Symptoms of the disease range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.
Supermarket Chain Recalls Chocolate Advent Calendars Due to Health Risk
Supermarket chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of its Favorina 8.4-ounce premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination,. The product packaging is shaped like a house and depicts an image of Santa Claus in a reindeer sleigh loaded with presents in front of a Christmas tree and a large home, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Dec. 6.
foodsafetynews.com
Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages
Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
Oscar Mayer products that were shipped to Ohio recalled due to possible cross-contamination
The announcement was made Monday.
U.S. FDA authorizes bivalent COVID shots for kids as young as 6 months old
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has authorized COVID-19 shots from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N) and its partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) that target both the original coronavirus and Omicron sub-variants for use in children as young as 6 months of age.
How Long You Have To Study In Japan To Cook Puffer Fish
Fugu, also known as puffer fish, globefish, or blowfish in English, has often been associated with death for diners who risk their lives to taste this Japanese delicacy. A neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin (TTX) fills this fish's innards, which, if consumed in high doses, can cause a person's nerve impulses to shut down. Within hours, the person will experience nausea and paralysis, and then, their heart will stall (via The New York Times). Between 2008 and 2018, the Japan National Health Ministry reports that a total of 295 people became ill and three died after eating fugu. Most of these poisonings, however, happened when people prepared the fish themselves at home (via Japonica Publication). So why would anyone eat a type of fish that could be "200 times more deadly than cyanide" (per BBC)?
studyfinds.org
Fungi in sink drains that feed on soap act as ‘reservoirs’ for serious infections
READING, United Kingdom — Sinks in public restrooms could be putting you at risk for serious infections due to the fungi lurking in their drains. Researchers from the University of Reading have found that sink drains and p-traps are home to a surprising number of micro-organisms — with some of them actually feeding on soap!
Food recall news: Exportadora Copramar Recalls James Farms Frozen Raspberries Due to Possible Health Risk
Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries due to the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code - 22-165.
FDA criticized in new report for poorly handling baby formula crisis
A scathing new report is criticizing the FDA’s food program for a “culture of indecisiveness and inaction,” which comes after months of fallout over the infant formula shortage. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson speaks with one mother whose baby nearly died from a bacterial infection.Dec. 7, 2022.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin
The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
studyfinds.org
Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health
ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.
Lidl recalls Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination
The recalled Advent calendars were sold at Lidl from October 12, 2022 until December 5, 2022.
