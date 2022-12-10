Fugu, also known as puffer fish, globefish, or blowfish in English, has often been associated with death for diners who risk their lives to taste this Japanese delicacy. A neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin (TTX) fills this fish's innards, which, if consumed in high doses, can cause a person's nerve impulses to shut down. Within hours, the person will experience nausea and paralysis, and then, their heart will stall (via The New York Times). Between 2008 and 2018, the Japan National Health Ministry reports that a total of 295 people became ill and three died after eating fugu. Most of these poisonings, however, happened when people prepared the fish themselves at home (via Japonica Publication). So why would anyone eat a type of fish that could be "200 times more deadly than cyanide" (per BBC)?

