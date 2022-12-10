ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

RadarOnline

Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories

Virologist Dr. Peter Daszak has come under fire for posting videos of himself and his research team in a Thailand-based cave with 2.5 million bats following widespread controversy over his ties to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19 theories.RadarOnline.com has discovered his brazen postings online sparked fury after a Vanity Fair expose claimed that his charity, EcoHealth Alliance, provided funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology's Gain-of-function research.In the heart of the bat cave - deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It’s the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the “reactor...
CNBC

FDA authorizes Covid omicron vaccines for children as young as 6 months old

Children as young as 6 months old can now receive the updated Covid vaccines that target the omicron variant. The FDA's decision to authorize the shots for the youngest kids comes as Covid infections and hospitalizations are increasing nationally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized updated Covid shots...
Popculture

Frozen Fruit Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Contamination

U.S. Food & Drug Administration has reported that Exportadora Copramar is recalling over 1200 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. The reason is because of the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A. As of Dec. 3, 2022, the FDA is currently testing the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code – 22-165. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, which can come from food. Symptoms of the disease range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, and pale stool.
TheStreet

Supermarket Chain Recalls Chocolate Advent Calendars Due to Health Risk

Supermarket chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of its Favorina 8.4-ounce premium chocolate Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination,. The product packaging is shaped like a house and depicts an image of Santa Claus in a reindeer sleigh loaded with presents in front of a Christmas tree and a large home, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Dec. 6.
foodsafetynews.com

Sweetened jujube recalled because presence of sulfites was not revealed on packages

Northern Food I/E Inc., of Westbury, NY, is recalling all lots and codes of its 8.3-ounce (235-gram) packages of “Lukai sweetened jujube” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. The recall was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent...
Mashed

How Long You Have To Study In Japan To Cook Puffer Fish

Fugu, also known as puffer fish, globefish, or blowfish in English, has often been associated with death for diners who risk their lives to taste this Japanese delicacy. A neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin (TTX) fills this fish's innards, which, if consumed in high doses, can cause a person's nerve impulses to shut down. Within hours, the person will experience nausea and paralysis, and then, their heart will stall (via The New York Times). Between 2008 and 2018, the Japan National Health Ministry reports that a total of 295 people became ill and three died after eating fugu. Most of these poisonings, however, happened when people prepared the fish themselves at home (via Japonica Publication). So why would anyone eat a type of fish that could be "200 times more deadly than cyanide" (per BBC)?
studyfinds.org

Fungi in sink drains that feed on soap act as ‘reservoirs’ for serious infections

READING, United Kingdom — Sinks in public restrooms could be putting you at risk for serious infections due to the fungi lurking in their drains. Researchers from the University of Reading have found that sink drains and p-traps are home to a surprising number of micro-organisms — with some of them actually feeding on soap!
NBC News

FDA criticized in new report for poorly handling baby formula crisis

A scathing new report is criticizing the FDA’s food program for a “culture of indecisiveness and inaction,” which comes after months of fallout over the infant formula shortage. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson speaks with one mother whose baby nearly died from a bacterial infection.Dec. 7, 2022.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks of unknown origin

The FDA and USDA continue to investigate outbreaks with the sources of the pathogens remaining unknown. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service have posted virtually no information on the outbreak it has been investigating except to say that the pathogen is E. coli in beef. The agency has not said how many people have been sickened or where they live. It appears that FSIS closed another investigation linked to Salmonella and beef that also sickened an unknown number of people.
studyfinds.org

Restaurant dishwashers leaving soap residue on dishware that could seriously harm gut health

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — When eating out at a restaurant, you assume you’re getting a squeaky-clean plate with your meal. However, your gut may beg to differ. A new study from Swedish immunologists found that commercial dishwashers, common in many restaurants, leave behind a chemical residue that’s toxic to the gastrointestinal tract.

