Read full article on original website
Related
Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. These are the disease's early signs.
Following the news that actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, several doctors and cancer specialists urged people to get the recommended screenings for the disease. Alley's manager confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday that the actor died of colon cancer. Alley’s family said in a statement...
Researchers said acholic stools are the most common sign of "early" stage pancreatic cancer.
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most serious types of cancer and one of the deadliest in history. Most of the symptoms of this disease do not appear until later, but the earlier they are detected, the better for the patient. Misdiagnosis makes pancreatic cancer one of the most difficult diseases to treat.
Medical News Today
What is the link between alcohol and pancreatic cancer?
Some research shows a link between heavy alcohol consumption and pancreatic cancer. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol may also lead to chronic pancreatitis, which increases pancreatic cancer risk. Pancreatic cancer develops in the pancreas, the organ that produces enzymes to aid digestion. Symptoms may appear only in the later stages...
MedicalXpress
People with pancreatic cancer are living longer, thanks to improved approaches
A diagnosis of pancreatic cancer is almost synonymous with hopelessness. As the least survivable type of cancer, the perception is understandable. "As soon as patients were diagnosed, they were often told by their physician to start making arrangements," says Mark Truty, M.D., a surgical oncologist at Mayo Clinic who specializes in pancreatic surgery.
studyfinds.org
Failing eyesight may be a warning sign of a heart attack or stroke
NEW YORK — A common eye disease that can result in blindness may be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke, a new study reveals. Researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say people with a form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. However, the discovery offers hope that doctors can create a screening program for heart problems.
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
WNDU
Medical Moment: A new technique to reduce swelling caused by Lymphedema
(WNDU) - Lymphedema is a condition where fluid gets trapped in an arm or leg and causes swelling most often after cancer surgery to remove lymph nodes. Until recently, patients were told there was nothing they could do, except wear a compression sleeve to control the swelling. Now, surgeons have better options for some patients.
Know signs of colon cancer
The New York Times reported that cases of colorectal cancer, which include cancers of the colon or the rectum, have been declining in populations over the age of 65, but have been rising in those under the age of 50, according to a report by the American Cancer Society. For...
MedicalXpress
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
KXLY
More Frequent Scans Not Linked to Improved Survival After Lung Cancer Surgery
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For veterans with pathologic stage I non-small cell lung cancer receiving surgery, more frequent surveillance after surgery is not associated with improved survival, according to a study published online Nov. 29 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Brendan T. Heiden,...
cohaitungchi.com
Dog Cancer – Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment
At Indian Trail Animal Hospital, we understand that your canine companion is not just a pet, but that he or she is a beloved, cherished family member. The mutual bond of love and loyalty between you can make a diagnosis of any form of dog cancer very difficult to hear. Our veterinarians and support team are empathetic, compassionate and trained to focus on both the emotional and medical aspects of dog cancer.
Medical News Today
All about the recurrent laryngeal nerve
The recurrent laryngeal nerve (RLN) branches off the vagus nerve in the neck. The RLN is critical for speech as it provides nerve function to muscles in the larynx, our voice box. People have. , one on each side of the neck. Instead of following the direction of the vagus...
MedicalXpress
Largest study of its kind reveals adjuvant chemotherapy improves overall survival for pancreatic cancer patients
Today, the University of Colorado Cancer Center released new research that showcases chemotherapy treatment before and after surgery for pancreatic cancer as the most effective combination for patients. The study findings were published in JAMA Oncology and led by Marco Del Chiaro, MD, division chief of surgical oncology in the...
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
Men's Health
Take the Hassle Out of Colon Cancer Checks
Everybody loves to complain about getting a colonoscopy—how it’s a time suck and how emptying your colon is a pain in the, uh, neck—and then not get one. That’s scary when you consider that after lung cancer, colon cancer is the second-deadliest cancer in men. But that’s also why scientists are researching better, easier methods to spot the disease.
curetoday.com
Screening After a Lung Cancer Diagnosis
Does lung cancer screening continue after a person is finished with treatment and moves in to the survivorship stage?. During the past couple of decades, lung cancer screening has become more important than ever, owing to the advent of better imaging technology and well-designed clinical trials that have confirmed their effectiveness at early detection and a role in improved outcomes.
Healthline
What Is Vascular Surgery and When Is It Needed?
Vascular surgery can treat conditions that affect the blood vessels in your body. It may be recommended when vascular disease is advanced or increases your risk of serious health outcomes. There are different types of vascular surgery, including open surgeries and less invasive options. Vascular surgery focuses on treating diseases...
Comments / 0