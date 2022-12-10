ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Cause Of Death Revealed For Grant Wahl

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDJjO_0jdpqDMB00

After his brother backtracked suspicions of foul play in his death , Grant Wahl's wife announced the true cause on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Wahl, the Princeton University grad who died in his seat while covering the World Cup in Qatar, suffered an aortic aneurysm, his wife, Celine Grounder, said on “CBS Mornings."

“It’s just one of those things that had been likely brewing for years,” she said.

Wahl was covering the Argentina quarterfinal win over the Netherlands when he collapsed, falling back in his seat on Friday, Dec. 9, US reporters said. He was rushed to a local hospital, and died.

Wahl — covering his eighth World Cup series — on his website wrote earlier in the week that his "body finally broke down" on him, and that he was on antibiotics for bronchitis.

He also was detained late last month for wearing an LGBTQIA+ rights shirt to the US World Cup opener against Wales, as gay and lesbian sex is criminalized in Qatar. He was held for 25 minutes before being let go by a top security official, he wrote at the time.

Wahl covered the Princeton Tigers soccer team while at Princeton, and went on to work for Sports Illustrated upon graduation in 1996 through 2021. He spent time at Fox Sports from 2012 to 2019, and launched his own website last year.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Celine Gounder.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Ex-Knick, Newburgh Resident Amar'e Stoudemire Charged After Punching Daughter: Report

Ex-New York Knick Amar'e Stoudemire has been charged with battery after allegedly punching his teen daughter in the jaw at his Miami condo, the Miami Herald reports. The 40-year-old former basketball great's daughter, who is between ages 14 and 17, allegedly told cops that her 6-foot and 10-inch tall dad slapped her hard enough to draw blood and punched her sometime over the weekend, the outlet says citing police papers.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

Baltimore Rapper Among Six Indicted For Racketeering After Several Women Killed

A Baltimore rapper is one of six people who have been indicted on federal racketeering charges, including murder and murder-for-hire plots, reports WBFF. Davante Harrison, also known as rapper "YGG Tay", is already serving a 15 year sentence for gun and drug charges. The new indictment ties the rapper to the Black Guerilla Family gang, accusing him of paying a gang member to kill a person who owed him money and drugs, the outlet continues.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

King Of Prussia Mall Cop Shooter Had Ghost Gun: DA

A 27-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged with attempted murder after a brief police pursuit that ended in a shootout with the officer at the King of Prussia Mall over the weekend, authorities said. Andrew Wiley was later identified as the suspect wanted for a hit-and-run at the Upper Merion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

NY-Based LLC Claims $10M Lottery Prize

A Limited Liability Company that is based on Long Island has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. KCCK Holdings, a Manhasset-based LLC, won the top prize from New York Lottery's "$10,000,000 Bonus" scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.The LLC received the prize as singl…
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Bronx Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man from New York City won a "CASH4LIFE" lottery prize. Ivan Figueroa, of the Bronx, claimed his "$1,000 A Week For Life" second prize for matching the first five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Oct. 7, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. NY Lottery said the...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say

Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
431K+
Followers
62K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy